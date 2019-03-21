CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A shower in the p.m.;49;31;WSW;8;74%;83%;2
Arcata;Periods of rain;56;45;SSE;8;81%;87%;1
Auburn;A shower in the p.m.;53;45;SE;5;86%;82%;1
Avalon;Cool with some sun;60;53;WNW;6;71%;14%;4
Bakersfield;Sun, then clouds;68;50;SSE;5;49%;47%;6
Beale AFB;Cooler, p.m. rain;58;48;ESE;9;70%;85%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;47;32;WSW;7;81%;27%;7
Bishop;Sun, some clouds;63;39;W;6;34%;32%;6
Blue Canyon;Showers around;39;32;SE;7;69%;92%;2
Blythe;Sunny and nice;76;50;S;5;36%;0%;7
Burbank;Partial sunshine;66;50;SSE;6;57%;13%;6
Camarillo;Partly sunny;66;50;ENE;8;60%;10%;6
Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;60;49;NNW;6;74%;34%;7
Campo;Partial sunshine;61;36;WSW;10;62%;13%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;63;50;N;6;80%;23%;7
Chico;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;47;SE;8;84%;85%;1
China Lake;Sun, then clouds;69;49;SW;7;39%;3%;6
Chino;Partly sunny, cool;65;49;SSW;7;65%;16%;6
Concord;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;48;SSW;6;70%;81%;1
Corona;Partial sunshine;68;50;S;6;62%;16%;5
Crescent City;Periods of rain;54;44;SSE;15;85%;93%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Pleasant and warmer;70;50;WSW;14;41%;1%;6
Edwards AFB;Increasing clouds;66;46;SW;12;46%;2%;6
El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;75;52;W;6;36%;0%;7
Eureka;Periods of rain;55;46;SSE;10;81%;88%;1
Fairfield;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;45;SSW;7;90%;79%;1
Fresno;Becoming cloudy;68;53;NW;5;52%;70%;4
Fullerton;Partly sunny;67;53;SE;5;60%;33%;5
Hanford;Sun, then clouds;68;51;NNW;5;63%;69%;6
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;65;55;WSW;7;59%;14%;6
Hayward;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;48;SW;8;76%;88%;1
Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;75;52;W;6;36%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;52;N;8;68%;18%;7
Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;46;WSW;13;50%;2%;7
Lemoore Nas;Inc. clouds;70;48;NW;5;53%;64%;6
Lincoln;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;47;SE;6;79%;86%;1
Livermore;Showers around;58;45;SW;6;80%;91%;2
Lompoc;Inc. clouds;63;48;NNE;7;69%;50%;6
Long Beach;Partial sunshine;66;54;WSW;6;59%;16%;6
Los Alamitos;Partial sunshine;65;53;SSW;6;61%;16%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;65;52;S;6;63%;14%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;65;52;S;6;63%;14%;6
Madera;An afternoon shower;66;51;NNW;5;67%;77%;3
Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;44;32;SSW;12;79%;73%;1
Marysville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;48;SE;7;82%;85%;1
Mather AFB;Showers around;58;47;SE;8;73%;91%;2
Merced;An afternoon shower;64;47;SSE;4;69%;79%;3
Merced (airport);An afternoon shower;64;47;SSE;4;69%;79%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partial sunshine;67;51;NE;6;61%;20%;7
Modesto;A shower in the p.m.;63;49;SE;5;63%;85%;2
Moffett Nas;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;49;SSW;7;73%;84%;1
Mojave;Inc. clouds;63;44;WNW;12;45%;2%;7
Montague;A little p.m. rain;54;36;S;11;59%;67%;1
Monterey Rabr;An afternoon shower;61;50;SW;6;66%;82%;2
Mount Shasta;Cooler, p.m. rain;44;35;ESE;5;75%;85%;1
Napa County;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;44;NE;9;81%;84%;1
Needles;Partly sunny;76;54;SSE;6;26%;1%;6
North Island;Partly sunny;67;58;NNW;7;58%;20%;5
Oakland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;48;WSW;9;77%;90%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;63;50;N;6;80%;23%;7
Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;65;49;SSW;7;65%;16%;6
Oroville;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;48;ESE;7;78%;87%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny;63;49;N;9;68%;10%;6
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;77;54;WNW;5;36%;1%;7
Palmdale;Partly sunny;64;45;SW;13;46%;2%;7
Paso Robles;Inc. clouds;64;47;SSW;5;72%;66%;6
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;63;50;NW;8;69%;10%;6
Porterville;Inc. clouds;66;47;SSE;4;63%;68%;6
Ramona;Partly sunny;62;43;SSE;6;76%;18%;7
Redding;Cooler with rain;55;45;S;10;76%;85%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;66;49;SSW;6;63%;17%;7
Riverside March;Cool with some sun;63;48;SW;6;68%;17%;7
Sacramento;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;47;SSE;6;82%;87%;1
Sacramento International;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;47;SSE;9;80%;86%;1
Salinas;Showers around;62;49;SSE;11;68%;87%;2
San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, cool;64;48;SSW;6;66%;33%;6
San Carlos;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;49;W;8;79%;75%;1
San Diego;Partly sunny;65;54;N;7;65%;20%;5
San Diego Brown;Some sun;63;48;NNE;6;74%;18%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Partial sunshine;64;51;NNE;6;63%;21%;7
San Francisco;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;50;WSW;10;82%;88%;1
San Jose;A shower in the p.m.;60;48;SSE;9;77%;85%;2
San Luis Obispo;Inc. clouds;63;47;ENE;6;68%;75%;6
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;62;50;WNW;15;74%;10%;6
Sandberg;Inc. clouds;54;39;NW;15;60%;13%;7
Santa Ana;Cool with some sun;66;53;S;6;64%;20%;6
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;65;49;NW;7;65%;18%;6
Santa Maria;Inc. clouds;64;47;ENE;7;74%;50%;6
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;63;52;SW;7;60%;12%;6
Santa Rosa;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;46;SW;7;89%;78%;1
Santa Ynez;Sun, then clouds;69;46;NNW;7;78%;33%;6
Santee;Partly sunny, cool;67;49;ENE;6;55%;14%;7
South Lake Tahoe;A shower in the p.m.;43;29;WSW;8;57%;86%;2
Stockton;A shower in the p.m.;60;47;SSE;6;75%;91%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny;79;56;WNW;6;29%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;A brief p.m. shower;40;27;SSW;6;71%;81%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, pleasant;71;48;SW;6;37%;1%;7
Ukiah;Cooler with rain;57;44;WNW;6;74%;87%;1
Vacaville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;46;SW;7;76%;78%;1
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;65;51;S;6;59%;13%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Sun, then clouds;61;46;ENE;8;75%;60%;6
Victorville;Partly sunny;63;44;SW;8;56%;11%;7
Visalia;Inc. clouds;67;49;WNW;4;60%;67%;6
Watsonville;Showers around;59;47;SSW;6;87%;89%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather