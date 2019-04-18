CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, warm;74;46;WNW;8;42%;71%;8
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NW;7;82%;38%;3
Auburn;Clouds and sun, warm;79;53;SSE;5;48%;15%;8
Avalon;Sunshine and nice;74;53;WSW;8;39%;1%;8
Bakersfield;Sunshine and warm;92;63;SE;5;33%;18%;9
Beale AFB;Warm with some sun;84;56;SE;6;54%;19%;8
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;69;40;SW;8;37%;2%;10
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;WNW;7;21%;23%;9
Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;66;48;E;7;37%;18%;9
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;99;67;SSW;5;13%;1%;9
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;SE;6;38%;8%;9
Camarillo;Sunshine and nice;74;55;SSW;7;59%;13%;9
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and nice;70;53;WSW;6;77%;25%;9
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;85;42;WNW;9;29%;1%;10
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;53;WSW;7;84%;1%;9
Chico;Clouds and sun;84;58;ESE;5;50%;32%;8
China Lake;Warm with sunshine;90;61;W;4;19%;11%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;54;SW;7;34%;26%;9
Concord;Clouds and sun, warm;82;54;SSW;7;53%;2%;8
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;89;53;S;6;34%;1%;9
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;49;NNW;11;90%;37%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;WSW;7;17%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;87;58;SW;6;24%;4%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;W;4;19%;0%;9
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;60;51;NNW;8;86%;38%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;80;53;WSW;8;67%;3%;8
Fresno;More sun than clouds;91;60;NW;5;41%;10%;9
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;5;47%;2%;9
Hanford;Partly sunny;91;58;NW;5;44%;7%;9
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;7;59%;2%;9
Hayward;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;SW;6;68%;3%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;W;4;19%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Sunshine and nice;71;55;W;9;72%;1%;10
Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;87;58;SW;8;23%;9%;9
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;92;57;NW;6;38%;5%;9
Lincoln;Clouds and sunshine;84;54;SSE;5;55%;17%;8
Livermore;Clouds and sunshine;81;51;WSW;6;55%;2%;8
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;50;NW;7;76%;7%;9
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSW;7;56%;1%;9
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSW;6;56%;1%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;S;6;54%;5%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;S;6;54%;5%;9
Madera;Partly sunny;89;58;NW;4;45%;9%;8
Mammoth;A t-storm in spots;73;46;NW;8;45%;75%;8
Marysville;Clouds and sun;84;55;SSE;5;54%;22%;8
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;84;54;S;5;56%;8%;6
Merced;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;5;53%;6%;8
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WNW;5;53%;6%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;W;7;55%;1%;10
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;NNW;6;48%;5%;8
Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, nice;76;54;WSW;6;65%;4%;8
Mojave;Sunshine and warm;85;57;W;8;21%;4%;9
Montague;Afternoon showers;74;47;NNE;6;67%;100%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;65;52;W;6;71%;5%;9
Mount Shasta;A p.m. t-shower;74;45;NNW;2;57%;82%;8
Napa County;Some sun, pleasant;75;50;SW;6;78%;2%;8
Needles;Mostly sunny;99;68;S;7;10%;3%;9
North Island;Lots of sun, nice;70;58;W;8;70%;1%;10
Oakland;Clouds and sun;68;54;SW;7;74%;3%;7
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;53;WSW;7;84%;1%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;54;SW;7;34%;26%;9
Oroville;Partly sunny;84;58;SE;5;51%;30%;8
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;54;SSW;8;70%;13%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;WNW;6;15%;0%;9
Palmdale;Warm with sunshine;87;58;SW;8;25%;7%;9
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;84;47;SSW;6;52%;5%;9
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;67;54;SSW;8;74%;11%;9
Porterville;Warm with sunshine;90;56;ESE;5;42%;14%;9
Ramona;Warm with sunshine;85;48;SSE;7;38%;26%;10
Redding;Clouds and sun, warm;84;60;ENE;6;48%;66%;8
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;54;SSW;7;30%;1%;9
Riverside March;Warm with sunshine;89;51;SE;6;30%;2%;9
Sacramento;Partly sunny;83;53;S;5;59%;6%;8
Sacramento International;Warm with some sun;83;54;SSE;6;63%;8%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;SSW;8;66%;4%;9
San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;90;53;S;6;30%;1%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;72;53;WSW;7;71%;1%;7
San Diego;Mostly sunny;73;58;WSW;7;63%;1%;10
San Diego Brown;Nice with sunshine;77;52;W;6;61%;1%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;W;7;57%;1%;10
San Francisco;Clouds and sun;66;53;W;8;85%;4%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;78;53;N;7;61%;4%;6
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;72;50;WNW;6;67%;8%;9
San Nicolas Island;Sunshine and breezy;68;54;W;15;67%;11%;9
Sandberg;Lots of sun, warm;76;53;W;12;28%;15%;10
Santa Ana;Sunshine and nice;79;56;SSW;6;51%;25%;9
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;WNW;6;72%;14%;9
Santa Maria;Sunshine and nice;72;51;WNW;6;76%;8%;9
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSE;7;61%;5%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;75;51;WSW;6;74%;6%;7
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;83;49;NNW;6;71%;9%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;84;55;SSW;6;33%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;66;42;SW;8;43%;14%;9
Stockton;Partly sunny;86;54;W;6;50%;3%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;WNW;7;15%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun;68;39;S;7;44%;14%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;WSW;7;14%;2%;9
Ukiah;Clouds and sun, warm;82;51;WNW;4;52%;21%;8
Vacaville;Clouds and sun, warm;85;54;SW;6;57%;3%;8
Van Nuys;Warm with sunshine;83;56;SSE;6;43%;8%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;6;82%;27%;9
Victorville;Sunshine and warm;86;54;SSW;7;28%;3%;10
Visalia;Warm with some sun;90;58;NW;4;47%;9%;9
Watsonville;Partial sunshine;71;52;SSW;6;75%;4%;8
