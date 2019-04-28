CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;8;32%;8%;9

Arcata;Plenty of sun;65;44;N;9;57%;2%;8

Auburn;Sunny and nice;74;49;SSE;5;47%;11%;9

Avalon;A t-storm in spots;64;54;W;7;68%;55%;3

Bakersfield;Variable cloudiness;79;56;NNE;7;40%;27%;6

Beale AFB;Sunny;81;50;SE;6;47%;27%;9

Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;51;33;W;7;75%;65%;5

Bishop;A t-storm in spots;77;45;WNW;9;28%;55%;10

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;E;7;36%;15%;10

Blythe;Cooler;84;58;SSW;13;31%;22%;8

Burbank;A t-storm in spots;65;53;S;6;71%;55%;3

Camarillo;A t-storm in spots;66;54;SSW;6;67%;56%;3

Camp Pendleton;A t-storm in spots;63;53;W;9;82%;73%;4

Campo;A t-storm in spots;57;40;WSW;15;86%;57%;4

Carlsbad;A t-storm in spots;67;55;WSW;10;77%;73%;3

Chico;Plenty of sun;82;53;ESE;7;37%;10%;9

China Lake;A t-storm in spots;77;52;W;9;36%;42%;5

Chino;A t-storm in spots;65;52;SW;7;72%;75%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;75;52;SW;11;53%;0%;9

Corona;A t-storm in spots;67;53;WSW;7;67%;73%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;61;45;NNW;18;61%;3%;8

Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm in spots;75;54;SW;19;42%;41%;9

Edwards AFB;A t-storm in spots;70;49;SW;21;49%;40%;6

El Centro;Partly sunny, cooler;80;58;W;20;34%;3%;10

Eureka;Plenty of sun;62;46;N;10;59%;2%;8

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;74;50;WSW;10;60%;1%;9

Fresno;Partly sunny;81;56;WNW;6;42%;17%;9

Fullerton;A t-storm in spots;70;57;SW;6;65%;73%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;81;50;NNW;6;43%;9%;10

Hawthorne;A t-storm in spots;67;58;SW;8;65%;51%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;52;WSW;7;64%;0%;9

Imperial;Partly sunny, cooler;80;58;W;20;34%;3%;10

Imperial Beach;A t-storm in spots;67;57;SW;13;69%;55%;3

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;68;51;SW;21;54%;44%;7

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;82;49;WSW;7;40%;4%;10

Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;SSE;6;48%;27%;9

Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;WSW;7;58%;0%;9

Lompoc;A t-storm in spots;64;50;SE;8;75%;44%;7

Long Beach;A t-storm in spots;69;57;WSW;7;63%;55%;3

Los Alamitos;A t-storm in spots;68;56;SW;7;64%;52%;3

Los Angeles;A t-storm in spots;66;55;SW;6;67%;51%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;A t-storm in spots;66;55;SW;6;67%;51%;3

Madera;Clouds and sun;82;52;NW;6;44%;10%;9

Mammoth;Partly sunny;60;34;NE;8;33%;6%;9

Marysville;Sunny and beautiful;81;50;SSE;6;46%;11%;9

Mather AFB;Sunny;80;49;S;7;51%;9%;9

Merced;Clouds and sun;82;48;W;6;48%;5%;9

Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;82;48;W;6;48%;5%;9

Miramar Mcas;A t-storm in spots;68;56;SW;10;69%;53%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;82;50;N;6;44%;1%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;SSE;7;61%;0%;9

Mojave;A t-storm in spots;70;49;W;16;48%;41%;5

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;70;34;N;6;33%;2%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;7;65%;1%;9

Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;70;36;NNW;6;29%;4%;9

Napa County;Mostly sunny;68;49;WSW;11;74%;25%;9

Needles;A t-storm in spots;84;64;WSW;13;26%;44%;10

North Island;A t-storm in spots;66;59;WSW;11;70%;53%;3

Oakland;Partly sunny;66;53;SW;8;67%;0%;9

Oceanside;A t-storm in spots;67;55;WSW;10;77%;73%;3

Ontario;A t-storm in spots;65;52;SW;7;72%;75%;3

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;ESE;6;44%;11%;9

Oxnard;A t-storm in spots;63;54;SW;7;75%;56%;3

Palm Springs;Cooler;81;57;WNW;12;38%;16%;8

Palmdale;A t-storm in spots;67;50;SW;18;56%;45%;8

Paso Robles;Clouds and sunshine;66;44;SSW;10;72%;8%;10

Point Mugu;A t-storm in spots;63;54;SSE;7;80%;55%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;78;49;SSE;6;49%;20%;9

Ramona;A t-storm in spots;63;49;SW;7;78%;74%;4

Redding;Mostly sunny;84;52;N;12;21%;27%;9

Riverside;A t-storm in spots;68;52;SW;7;59%;74%;3

Riverside March;A t-storm in spots;64;50;SSW;6;68%;74%;3

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;SSW;6;52%;3%;9

Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;S;6;51%;3%;9

Salinas;Periods of sun;66;50;E;10;65%;1%;9

San Bernardino;A t-storm in spots;66;50;SSW;7;68%;75%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;69;53;SW;7;63%;0%;9

San Diego;A t-storm in spots;67;59;SSW;8;64%;53%;3

San Diego Brown;A t-storm in spots;65;54;SW;10;75%;56%;3

San Diego Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;65;57;SW;10;69%;53%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;53;SW;10;70%;0%;9

San Jose;Partly sunny;72;50;SE;7;60%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;SE;7;76%;34%;10

San Nicolas Island;Variable clouds;65;53;WSW;10;66%;44%;3

Sandberg;A t-storm in spots;57;44;SSW;12;81%;47%;4

Santa Ana;A t-storm in spots;67;56;SW;7;66%;73%;3

Santa Barbara;A t-storm in spots;64;50;SW;7;78%;55%;3

Santa Maria;A t-storm in spots;65;51;SE;7;81%;44%;5

Santa Monica;A t-storm in spots;64;56;WSW;7;73%;55%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;48;SW;6;69%;2%;9

Santa Ynez;A t-storm in spots;70;49;WSW;6;86%;44%;4

Santee;A t-storm in spots;67;54;S;7;58%;73%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;35;WSW;7;42%;17%;10

Stockton;Partly sunny;81;50;WNW;8;48%;0%;9

Thermal;Partly sunny, cooler;84;60;NW;13;30%;12%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;64;31;SSW;6;41%;14%;10

Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;76;53;SW;9;36%;44%;10

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;80;47;WNW;5;45%;2%;9

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;WSW;10;48%;1%;9

Van Nuys;A t-storm in spots;66;53;S;6;71%;50%;3

Vandenberg AFB;A t-storm in spots;61;49;SSE;7;81%;44%;7

Victorville;A t-storm in spots;67;47;SW;12;57%;46%;6

Visalia;Periods of sun;80;51;SSW;6;47%;15%;10

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;63;49;W;6;74%;1%;9

