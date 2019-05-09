CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;73;36;ENE;11;27%;0%;10
Arcata;Mostly sunny;71;46;SSE;6;57%;0%;9
Auburn;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SSE;6;42%;11%;10
Avalon;Spotty showers;65;58;SE;6;65%;86%;3
Bakersfield;A t-storm in spots;72;57;WSW;7;65%;58%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;54;SE;11;33%;5%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;48;35;S;8;86%;69%;4
Bishop;Showers and t-storms;64;45;W;7;64%;93%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;66;50;ENE;10;29%;8%;10
Blythe;Periods of sun;83;63;S;9;38%;33%;6
Burbank;Spotty showers;67;55;SSE;5;62%;82%;3
Camarillo;Spotty showers;69;58;N;8;68%;78%;4
Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;65;54;SSE;8;78%;79%;3
Campo;A shower or t-storm;61;46;W;10;78%;66%;4
Carlsbad;Spotty showers;69;54;S;10;70%;70%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;SE;8;24%;2%;10
China Lake;T-storms possible;68;56;N;6;54%;80%;3
Chino;Spotty showers;67;54;S;7;71%;82%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;78;56;SW;9;50%;10%;10
Corona;Spotty showers;69;56;ESE;6;69%;78%;3
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSE;5;70%;3%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Showers and t-storms;72;55;WSW;8;64%;83%;5
Edwards AFB;Showers and t-storms;67;50;ESE;9;68%;91%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;83;63;WSW;7;35%;33%;10
Eureka;Mostly sunny;66;47;S;6;63%;0%;9
Fairfield;Partly sunny;77;53;WSW;9;49%;7%;10
Fresno;A t-storm in spots;73;59;SE;6;68%;57%;5
Fullerton;Spotty showers;70;60;WSW;6;62%;69%;3
Hanford;A t-storm in spots;72;55;SSW;5;69%;56%;5
Hawthorne;Spotty showers;69;61;SSE;7;62%;82%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;70;54;W;7;60%;14%;10
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;83;63;WSW;7;35%;33%;10
Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;69;59;SE;12;66%;82%;4
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;64;50;WSW;9;63%;88%;3
Lemoore Nas;A t-storm in spots;72;54;SE;6;66%;55%;5
Lincoln;Partly sunny;82;53;SSE;7;38%;7%;10
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;74;53;W;7;59%;18%;10
Lompoc;Spotty showers;66;53;NE;9;77%;75%;3
Long Beach;Spotty showers;70;60;S;7;61%;82%;3
Los Alamitos;Spotty showers;69;58;S;6;58%;70%;3
Los Angeles;Spotty showers;68;57;SSE;6;62%;82%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Spotty showers;68;57;SSE;6;62%;82%;3
Madera;A t-storm in spots;76;56;NNW;5;64%;53%;5
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;73;41;ENE;12;28%;0%;10
Marysville;Partly sunny;86;53;SSE;9;33%;4%;10
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;81;52;S;9;48%;7%;10
Merced;A t-storm in spots;77;55;WSW;5;60%;51%;5
Merced (airport);A t-storm in spots;77;55;WSW;5;60%;51%;5
Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;70;58;SSE;9;64%;70%;3
Modesto;A t-storm in spots;80;56;NNW;6;51%;48%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;E;7;65%;16%;10
Mojave;Showers and t-storms;63;51;WSW;8;69%;83%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;84;41;E;9;24%;2%;9
Monterey Rabr;Some sun, a shower;66;55;SSW;6;67%;60%;5
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;WSW;6;23%;2%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny;70;52;WSW;11;70%;4%;10
Needles;Mostly cloudy;84;68;SE;11;35%;42%;4
North Island;Spotty showers;67;60;SE;11;71%;83%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;56;W;8;64%;12%;10
Oceanside;Spotty showers;69;54;S;10;70%;70%;3
Ontario;Spotty showers;67;54;S;7;71%;82%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;SE;7;30%;3%;10
Oxnard;Spotty showers;67;58;E;8;68%;79%;3
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;81;63;W;9;41%;55%;6
Palmdale;Showers and t-storms;66;49;SW;9;63%;70%;3
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;68;50;SSW;7;74%;73%;5
Point Mugu;Spotty showers;68;59;E;9;74%;72%;3
Porterville;A t-storm in spots;71;53;SSE;6;74%;58%;4
Ramona;A shower or t-storm;65;52;SW;7;69%;66%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;E;12;16%;0%;9
Riverside;A shower or t-storm;69;55;SE;6;65%;66%;3
Riverside March;A shower or t-storm;66;53;SE;6;74%;67%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;54;SSW;7;45%;12%;10
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;82;54;S;10;44%;8%;10
Salinas;A passing shower;67;54;NNE;8;67%;60%;5
San Bernardino;A shower or t-storm;69;54;SSW;6;69%;66%;3
San Carlos;Partial sunshine;69;55;W;7;65%;14%;10
San Diego;Spotty showers;68;60;SSE;8;64%;85%;3
San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;68;56;S;9;68%;83%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;68;59;SSE;9;67%;70%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;56;WSW;8;70%;11%;10
San Jose;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;E;7;68%;19%;10
San Luis Obispo;A shower;64;53;N;7;79%;69%;4
San Nicolas Island;Spotty showers;69;58;ESE;9;64%;70%;3
Sandberg;Showery;53;45;WSW;16;89%;92%;4
Santa Ana;Spotty showers;69;58;S;6;62%;70%;3
Santa Barbara;Spotty showers;65;55;ESE;7;69%;74%;3
Santa Maria;Showers;68;56;NE;8;76%;75%;3
Santa Monica;Spotty showers;67;59;S;7;68%;82%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;51;W;7;53%;3%;10
Santa Ynez;Spotty showers;69;52;ESE;7;82%;72%;3
Santee;Spotty showers;69;57;SE;7;53%;70%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Some sun;59;36;E;6;48%;29%;10
Stockton;Partly sunny;81;55;WNW;6;50%;20%;10
Thermal;A t-storm in spots;85;65;WNW;9;36%;55%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;62;31;NNE;11;36%;13%;10
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;76;59;WSW;7;47%;55%;6
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;89;49;WNW;5;30%;0%;10
Vacaville;Partly sunny;82;52;WSW;9;41%;8%;10
Van Nuys;Spotty showers;67;55;SSE;6;66%;82%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;63;53;NE;9;81%;79%;4
Victorville;A shower or t-storm;65;49;SW;7;68%;66%;4
Visalia;A t-storm in spots;71;55;SSE;5;78%;58%;5
Watsonville;A passing shower;64;53;WNW;6;74%;59%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather