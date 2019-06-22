CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;81;41;WNW;8;32%;1%;11
Arcata;Sunny;65;48;WNW;9;67%;0%;11
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;ESE;5;30%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;68;55;WSW;5;76%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;69;SSW;6;20%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;96;62;SE;5;29%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;73;41;W;7;43%;1%;13
Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;91;56;WNW;5;16%;3%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;E;7;24%;1%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sun;104;71;S;7;8%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;83;61;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;60;ENE;7;71%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;57;W;6;80%;0%;11
Campo;Brilliant sunshine;88;47;NNE;9;26%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;72;61;W;7;72%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;96;67;E;5;27%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;WSW;7;12%;0%;12
Chino;Low clouds breaking;87;60;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Concord;Sunny and very warm;94;58;SW;8;33%;0%;11
Corona;Low clouds breaking;89;59;W;7;47%;0%;11
Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;61;49;NNW;16;76%;5%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;70;WSW;7;10%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny;96;64;WSW;6;15%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;103;69;W;5;16%;0%;12
Eureka;Sunny;62;48;NNW;10;71%;0%;11
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;WSW;9;37%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and warm;99;69;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;79;63;SSE;4;60%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;63;NW;5;26%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;72;63;S;7;71%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;84;56;WSW;7;44%;1%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;103;69;W;5;16%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;62;W;8;76%;0%;11
Lancaster;Sunshine;95;67;WSW;8;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;99;63;NW;7;26%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;95;62;ESE;5;34%;0%;11
Livermore;Plenty of sun;94;58;WSW;7;30%;0%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;72;54;NNE;7;73%;0%;11
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;75;63;SSW;6;67%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;76;62;SSW;6;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SW;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SW;6;58%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and nice;80;45;NW;8;32%;1%;11
Marysville;Warm with sunshine;96;60;SE;5;33%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;61;SSE;6;30%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and hot;98;62;WNW;5;30%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;98;62;WNW;5;30%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;75;63;NW;6;65%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;99;64;N;6;27%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;NNW;8;46%;1%;11
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;WNW;9;14%;0%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;86;47;N;8;29%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;NE;6;63%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;82;49;NNW;5;32%;1%;11
Napa County;Sunny and nice;82;53;SSW;9;53%;0%;11
Needles;Abundant sunshine;104;75;NW;8;7%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds breaking;69;62;W;8;73%;0%;11
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;WSW;8;53%;1%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;72;61;W;7;72%;0%;11
Ontario;Low clouds breaking;87;60;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and warm;95;65;E;5;33%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;69;61;NNE;7;76%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;104;75;WNW;6;11%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny;95;66;SW;8;16%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;94;53;S;8;37%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;69;61;N;7;83%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and warm;99;65;SE;6;26%;2%;11
Ramona;Low clouds breaking;84;54;WNW;5;52%;1%;11
Redding;Sunny and hot;99;69;NNW;9;19%;1%;11
Riverside;Low clouds breaking;91;59;W;7;44%;0%;11
Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;91;56;WNW;7;42%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;58;SW;5;36%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;96;60;SSE;5;35%;0%;11
Salinas;Nice with sunshine;78;58;ENE;9;48%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunshine;92;59;WSW;6;41%;0%;12
San Carlos;Nice with sunshine;84;55;WSW;7;47%;1%;11
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;61;WNW;7;62%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;W;7;73%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;72;60;WNW;7;70%;0%;11
San Francisco;Plenty of sun;73;56;WSW;9;58%;1%;11
San Jose;Sunshine;88;59;NNW;8;45%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;74;54;NNW;6;62%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;68;59;W;6;70%;0%;11
Sandberg;Brilliant sunshine;84;63;W;11;21%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;77;61;SW;6;57%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;71;59;N;6;70%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;75;55;NNE;7;68%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;69;62;SSE;6;79%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sun;85;51;SW;6;47%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;90;53;N;7;71%;0%;11
Santee;Low clouds breaking;80;59;WNW;6;36%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;SW;8;32%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;99;62;W;6;28%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;70;NW;5;10%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;77;37;WSW;7;32%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;98;72;W;6;10%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;97;53;WNW;5;32%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;98;59;SW;6;31%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;81;60;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;67;52;NNE;5;80%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny and beautiful;90;60;S;6;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;99;64;NW;6;33%;1%;11
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;75;52;SW;6;57%;0%;11
