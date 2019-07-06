CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;82;45;WNW;6;34%;4%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;52;W;7;74%;25%;7
Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;56;SSE;6;37%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;56;S;6;83%;25%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;N;7;22%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;87;56;SSE;10;47%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;72;45;WSW;7;46%;2%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;92;55;NNW;7;14%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;70;57;E;7;38%;0%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;106;72;SSW;10;13%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSE;6;62%;1%;12
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;71;59;SSE;7;71%;1%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;SSE;8;78%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;83;46;W;11;37%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;73;62;S;8;68%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny;90;59;SE;7;36%;0%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;67;SW;11;14%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;82;58;WSW;8;54%;26%;12
Concord;Lots of sun, breezy;80;58;SSW;14;52%;2%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;85;58;W;8;54%;0%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;52;ESE;10;80%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;101;71;WSW;15;14%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;63;SW;19;21%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;104;69;W;9;17%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;53;NW;8;76%;0%;7
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;80;56;WSW;13;50%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny;94;63;NW;6;32%;1%;11
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;76;65;SSE;6;63%;0%;11
Hanford;Warm with sunshine;95;58;NNW;5;29%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;73;65;S;8;68%;1%;11
Hayward;Lots of sun, cool;67;57;WSW;11;69%;26%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;104;69;W;9;17%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;69;61;S;10;72%;0%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;90;62;SW;18;21%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;95;57;NNW;7;31%;1%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;87;56;SSE;7;42%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;76;55;WSW;11;54%;3%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;65;55;NNW;10;79%;2%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;65;SSE;8;68%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;73;64;S;7;67%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;S;6;66%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;S;6;66%;1%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;93;56;NW;7;35%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;80;48;NW;6;35%;27%;11
Marysville;Not as warm;88;54;SSE;7;41%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;87;55;S;9;49%;1%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny;88;56;WSW;9;46%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;88;56;WSW;9;46%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;S;8;62%;0%;8
Modesto;Mostly sunny;89;58;N;7;41%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;71;57;WSW;10;67%;27%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny;91;63;W;13;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;87;51;N;8;30%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;56;W;9;76%;27%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;82;49;NNW;2;38%;0%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;12;69%;0%;10
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;SW;10;10%;2%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;63;S;10;70%;0%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny;66;57;SW;12;76%;26%;10
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;73;62;S;8;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;58;WSW;8;54%;26%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;89;58;SSE;6;38%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;71;60;SSE;8;75%;1%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny;103;72;WNW;8;20%;0%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;90;63;SW;17;24%;2%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;81;51;WSW;11;56%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;71;58;S;10;79%;1%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny;95;60;S;6;26%;1%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;82;54;SW;7;60%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSW;8;28%;0%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;8;53%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;86;56;S;7;52%;2%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;83;55;S;7;48%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSE;10;56%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;66;59;WSW;12;69%;9%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;87;58;SW;7;50%;0%;12
San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;67;57;WSW;10;64%;27%;11
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;71;63;SSW;8;68%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;72;59;S;8;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;71;61;S;8;70%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;56;WSW;14;68%;27%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;73;57;WNW;9;69%;27%;10
San Luis Obispo;Cool with sunshine;69;52;SW;9;72%;3%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;55;NW;9;71%;1%;7
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;13;37%;1%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;S;7;59%;1%;9
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;70;57;SSE;6;74%;2%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;9;76%;3%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;71;63;S;8;74%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;77;52;SSW;7;57%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;84;52;NNW;7;80%;3%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;80;60;SW;7;45%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;72;42;WSW;8;28%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;86;57;W;9;42%;1%;11
Thermal;Sunny;106;73;NW;6;19%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;75;37;SW;8;38%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Brilliant sunshine;101;70;WSW;9;14%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;85;54;WNW;7;39%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;87;57;SW;10;50%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;77;60;S;6;64%;1%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;61;53;NNW;8;87%;3%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;88;57;SSW;11;29%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunshine, seasonable;94;59;NW;6;40%;1%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;65;55;SW;7;69%;9%;10
