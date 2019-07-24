CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;94;54;SW;6;19%;1%;10
Arcata;Sun and some clouds;68;55;S;6;68%;0%;10
Auburn;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;SE;4;23%;0%;10
Avalon;Low clouds and fog;81;65;SW;5;43%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Very hot;105;79;NNE;6;20%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;97;66;SSE;5;28%;0%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;75;49;WSW;6;42%;64%;11
Bishop;Partly sunny;93;62;NW;7;33%;55%;11
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;81;66;ENE;7;34%;3%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;109;88;SSW;9;34%;37%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;SSE;5;41%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;66;ESE;6;60%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;78;65;SE;6;70%;5%;11
Campo;A t-storm around;94;63;W;9;37%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Mild with some sun;82;68;SSE;7;62%;5%;11
Chico;Partly sunny, warm;101;70;SE;5;23%;0%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;W;6;20%;15%;11
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;WSW;7;36%;5%;11
Concord;Partly sunny;90;60;SW;10;37%;2%;10
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;W;7;36%;3%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;7;78%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Sun and some clouds;104;82;WSW;9;24%;24%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;102;73;SW;10;19%;10%;11
El Centro;Partly sunny;106;86;WSW;8;36%;24%;11
Eureka;Some sun;65;54;SW;7;70%;0%;10
Fairfield;Partly sunny;87;58;WSW;11;39%;1%;10
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;WNW;6;23%;8%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SSE;5;48%;2%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;105;70;NW;5;26%;4%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;82;69;SSE;7;60%;0%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;WSW;7;57%;2%;10
Imperial;Partly sunny;106;86;WSW;8;36%;24%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;74;66;WSW;7;70%;7%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SW;11;19%;2%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;105;69;NW;6;21%;0%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny;96;66;SSE;5;28%;0%;10
Livermore;Partly sunny;92;60;WSW;7;33%;2%;11
Lompoc;Patchy fog, then sun;71;56;NNW;9;74%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partial sunshine;85;70;S;6;54%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Partial sunshine;86;68;SSW;6;52%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;S;6;48%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;S;6;48%;0%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;104;69;NW;6;23%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;SW;6;22%;1%;10
Marysville;Partly sunny, warm;101;64;SSE;4;27%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;65;S;7;27%;1%;10
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;104;69;WNW;6;23%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;104;69;WNW;6;23%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;88;70;WSW;6;49%;7%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;NNW;8;24%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;62;NNW;8;60%;3%;11
Mojave;Sun and some clouds;100;75;WNW;9;19%;9%;11
Montague;Mostly sunny;99;61;N;4;23%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds and fog;69;57;WSW;7;71%;2%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;1;27%;0%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny;77;55;SW;10;65%;1%;10
Needles;A t-storm around;111;92;SW;6;30%;55%;11
North Island;Low clouds and fog;77;69;SW;7;69%;7%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny;70;58;WSW;8;65%;2%;10
Oceanside;Mild with some sun;82;68;SSE;7;62%;5%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;WSW;7;36%;5%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;102;68;ESE;4;27%;0%;10
Oxnard;Sun and some clouds;76;65;NNW;8;71%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;108;87;W;6;26%;20%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;101;73;SW;10;23%;3%;11
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;101;59;SSW;8;29%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;NW;8;77%;0%;11
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;104;72;SSE;6;25%;12%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;95;64;SW;7;36%;7%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;103;71;S;6;20%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;100;68;WSW;7;35%;4%;11
Riverside March;A t-storm around;99;66;SSW;7;33%;40%;11
Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;97;63;S;5;32%;1%;10
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;97;65;S;7;34%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds and fog;72;57;WNW;9;68%;2%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;100;68;SW;7;33%;4%;11
San Carlos;Cool with some sun;77;57;WSW;7;56%;3%;11
San Diego;Low clouds and fog;79;68;WSW;6;59%;7%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;65;WNW;6;61%;9%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;68;WSW;6;57%;7%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds and fog;67;57;WSW;10;65%;3%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;61;NNW;8;54%;3%;11
San Luis Obispo;Patchy fog, then sun;81;55;SSW;7;59%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and fog;74;61;WNW;11;63%;0%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;90;70;W;16;29%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;88;67;SSW;6;50%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;61;ENE;5;70%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;57;WNW;7;69%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;79;68;ESE;6;69%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;81;52;SW;5;49%;1%;10
Santa Ynez;Some sun, hot, humid;97;56;NNW;6;69%;0%;11
Santee;Partial sunshine;92;68;W;7;43%;14%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;80;51;SW;6;36%;64%;11
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;101;65;NW;6;28%;1%;10
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;111;85;NW;6;30%;24%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;85;48;SSW;6;41%;8%;11
Twentynine Palms;Some sunshine;104;83;WSW;6;26%;32%;11
Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;102;59;SE;4;30%;0%;10
Vacaville;Partly sunny;95;62;SW;7;34%;1%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SSE;6;42%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Patchy fog, then sun;68;54;NNW;7;82%;0%;10
Victorville;Partly sunny;97;69;SSW;8;27%;42%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;NW;5;33%;11%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds and fog;70;55;SSW;6;66%;2%;10
