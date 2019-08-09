CA Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A stray shower;69;43;W;8;49%;58%;8

Arcata;A little rain;67;54;N;7;81%;61%;2

Auburn;Sunny and cool;79;58;SE;6;49%;26%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny;73;59;W;6;70%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;NNW;7;35%;1%;10

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;10;56%;14%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;73;42;WSW;7;40%;2%;12

Bishop;Plenty of sun;90;51;NW;6;17%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;A shower or two;60;51;ENE;8;77%;62%;9

Blythe;Abundant sunshine;106;78;S;9;19%;0%;10

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;SE;6;51%;0%;10

Camarillo;Sunny and nice;76;61;ENE;7;63%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;63;SSW;8;72%;0%;9

Campo;Plenty of sun;88;52;WNW;10;26%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;63;SSW;8;65%;0%;9

Chico;Cool with some sun;82;60;ENE;6;52%;26%;9

China Lake;Abundant sunshine;97;61;WSW;11;17%;0%;10

Chino;Sunny;88;60;SW;7;41%;1%;10

Concord;Sunny;85;60;WSW;10;53%;25%;9

Corona;Sunny;91;60;S;7;40%;0%;10

Crescent City;Occasional rain;64;55;N;3;86%;60%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;WSW;14;16%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;WSW;15;22%;0%;10

El Centro;Plenty of sun;105;77;WSW;6;16%;0%;11

Eureka;A bit of rain;66;55;NNE;6;83%;62%;2

Fairfield;Plenty of sun;82;56;W;12;59%;25%;9

Fresno;Sunny;90;64;NW;9;48%;2%;10

Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;5;57%;0%;9

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;NW;6;46%;1%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;66;S;8;64%;0%;9

Hayward;Partly sunny;73;58;W;9;70%;26%;9

Imperial;Plenty of sun;105;77;WSW;6;16%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;61;NW;8;72%;0%;9

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;W;13;23%;2%;11

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NW;9;52%;1%;10

Lincoln;Sunny;84;57;SSE;7;51%;26%;9

Livermore;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;10;56%;8%;9

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;NNW;13;82%;0%;9

Long Beach;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;7;58%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;81;65;S;6;62%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;81;64;SSE;6;54%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;81;64;SSE;6;54%;1%;10

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;NW;7;44%;2%;10

Mammoth;A stray shower;69;44;WNW;8;52%;55%;8

Marysville;Cool with some sun;84;57;SSE;7;53%;16%;9

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;57;SSW;8;53%;25%;9

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NW;8;57%;3%;10

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NW;8;57%;3%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;64;W;7;59%;0%;10

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;NW;9;53%;6%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;61;NW;9;62%;9%;9

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;WNW;13;21%;0%;11

Montague;A shower or two;72;51;NNE;6;55%;71%;5

Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;74;58;WNW;7;67%;10%;9

Mount Shasta;A shower or two;66;43;NW;1;75%;68%;6

Napa County;Fog, then sun;77;56;W;11;70%;25%;8

Needles;Sunny and very warm;108;83;SW;9;14%;2%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;75;64;NW;8;71%;0%;9

Oakland;Low clouds may break;66;58;W;10;81%;26%;7

Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;63;SSW;8;65%;0%;9

Ontario;Sunny;88;60;SW;7;41%;1%;10

Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;82;60;E;6;53%;23%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;60;NNW;10;72%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;105;76;WNW;7;14%;0%;10

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;SW;15;24%;2%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;88;55;NW;8;58%;2%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;N;7;76%;0%;9

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;N;6;39%;1%;10

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;SE;7;41%;1%;11

Redding;Cool with some sun;80;59;NNW;5;58%;29%;6

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SW;7;40%;0%;10

Riverside March;Plenty of sun;91;57;SSE;7;36%;1%;11

Sacramento;Sunshine;83;57;SW;7;51%;26%;9

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSW;8;58%;25%;9

Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;57;SW;10;70%;8%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;91;59;SSW;6;36%;0%;10

San Carlos;Clouds breaking;76;58;WNW;9;64%;26%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;7;64%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;59;WNW;6;71%;0%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;63;W;7;66%;0%;10

San Francisco;A.M. mist, clearing;65;57;WNW;10;85%;67%;8

San Jose;Partly sunny;79;59;NW;9;68%;9%;9

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;ENE;11;66%;2%;10

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;59;WNW;18;75%;1%;9

Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;78;58;NW;15;42%;2%;11

Santa Ana;Some sun;83;64;S;6;50%;1%;9

Santa Barbara;Clouds break;77;57;N;7;65%;1%;9

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NW;12;77%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;63;ESE;8;76%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Clouds to sun;76;52;W;8;68%;25%;8

Santa Ynez;Clearing;87;54;NNW;8;76%;1%;9

Santee;Partly sunny;86;62;WSW;6;35%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;65;34;SW;8;41%;1%;10

Stockton;Sunshine;85;58;W;7;53%;26%;9

Thermal;Plenty of sun;106;76;WNW;6;14%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;66;29;SW;11;52%;4%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;100;70;W;6;13%;0%;11

Ukiah;A shower or two;82;55;WNW;5;52%;58%;9

Vacaville;Sunny;86;59;WSW;9;56%;26%;9

Van Nuys;Sunshine;85;62;SE;6;49%;1%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;67;54;NNW;11;87%;0%;9

Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;89;55;SW;8;31%;0%;11

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;NW;8;61%;1%;10

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;74;55;ESE;6;68%;9%;9

