CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;78;40;NNW;5;44%;0%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;68;54;NNE;7;77%;0%;8
Auburn;Sunny;87;62;NE;5;38%;0%;9
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;WSW;6;72%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ESE;6;38%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Sunny;91;61;E;5;42%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;ESE;6;45%;0%;11
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;92;53;NNW;5;20%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;58;ENE;5;46%;0%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;106;78;SSW;8;25%;0%;10
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;86;62;SSE;5;49%;0%;9
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;77;58;ESE;7;64%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;73;61;SE;8;76%;0%;9
Campo;Plenty of sun;89;50;NNE;10;32%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Clouds break;76;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;9
Chico;Abundant sunshine;91;62;NE;5;41%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;WSW;6;19%;0%;10
Chino;Sunny;89;59;WSW;7;46%;0%;10
Concord;Warm with sunshine;93;60;SW;8;44%;0%;9
Corona;Low clouds, then sun;92;59;WSW;7;45%;0%;9
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;66;55;N;5;82%;5%;8
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;99;67;WSW;10;20%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;SW;8;24%;0%;10
El Centro;Mostly sunny;104;75;S;5;23%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;67;55;NNE;7;79%;0%;8
Fairfield;Sunny;90;57;W;8;47%;0%;9
Fresno;Plenty of sun;92;67;NW;8;42%;0%;10
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SSE;5;58%;0%;9
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;NNW;6;41%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Clearing;78;65;SSE;8;65%;0%;9
Hayward;Clouds to sun;79;56;SW;7;60%;0%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny;104;75;S;5;23%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;61;S;8;75%;0%;9
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;WSW;10;27%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NW;10;42%;0%;10
Lincoln;Sunny;90;59;E;5;43%;0%;9
Livermore;Sunny;89;56;WSW;7;46%;0%;9
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;53;NW;11;76%;0%;9
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;81;66;S;7;60%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;S;6;64%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;83;64;S;6;57%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;83;64;S;6;57%;0%;9
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;NW;7;39%;0%;10
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;47;NW;4;44%;0%;9
Marysville;Abundant sunshine;90;58;ENE;5;45%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Sunny;93;61;S;5;41%;0%;9
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;WNW;9;47%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;90;60;WNW;9;47%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;81;63;S;6;61%;0%;9
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NW;10;43%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;82;59;WSW;8;57%;0%;8
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NW;8;25%;0%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;50;N;3;43%;4%;9
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;70;56;W;7;67%;1%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;46;NW;1;51%;0%;9
Napa County;Fog, then sun;83;55;WSW;9;60%;0%;8
Needles;Mostly sunny;106;83;SW;8;19%;2%;10
North Island;Clouds breaking;73;63;SSE;8;74%;0%;9
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;SSW;8;64%;0%;8
Oceanside;Clouds break;76;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunny;89;59;WSW;7;46%;0%;10
Oroville;Sunny;90;61;ENE;4;48%;1%;9
Oxnard;Turning sunny;72;59;SE;9;72%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;106;77;WNW;6;17%;0%;10
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;WSW;10;25%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;94;54;NW;6;47%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;73;58;SSW;7;76%;0%;9
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;E;6;40%;0%;10
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;53;E;7;49%;0%;11
Redding;Sunny;91;63;N;4;37%;0%;9
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;W;7;46%;0%;10
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;SW;7;40%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunshine;90;58;WSW;5;44%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Brilliant sunshine;91;61;SW;5;45%;0%;9
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;SSW;9;65%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine;92;60;SW;6;40%;0%;10
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;80;56;WSW;8;57%;0%;8
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;SSW;7;68%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;SW;6;74%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;76;62;S;7;69%;0%;9
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;69;56;WSW;9;67%;0%;8
San Jose;Some sun;83;60;W;9;58%;0%;8
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;80;54;ENE;11;55%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;WNW;14;75%;0%;9
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;80;61;NW;15;39%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;82;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;74;56;NE;6;69%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Clouds breaking;75;54;WSW;10;70%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;75;62;SE;7;75%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;83;51;WSW;6;54%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;90;51;N;6;66%;0%;9
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;85;60;WSW;6;44%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;71;41;SW;6;40%;0%;10
Stockton;Sunny;92;58;W;7;42%;0%;9
Thermal;Plenty of sun;106;77;NW;6;17%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Warmer with sunshine;75;35;NW;4;45%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;100;73;W;6;19%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunshine;91;55;NW;5;40%;0%;9
Vacaville;Sunny;95;62;WSW;4;42%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;85;62;SSE;6;52%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;67;52;NW;11;80%;0%;9
Victorville;Sunshine;90;57;SSW;6;35%;0%;11
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NW;7;58%;0%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;SSE;6;63%;1%;9
_____
