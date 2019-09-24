CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny, pleasant;78;38;NE;5;45%;0%;5
Arcata;Plenty of sun;75;51;ENE;7;60%;0%;5
Auburn;Sunny, hot;94;68;E;9;29%;0%;5
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;76;64;SSE;8;50%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny;101;69;ENE;4;22%;0%;6
Beale AFB;Scorching sunshine;99;65;E;12;34%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;43;ESE;8;49%;44%;7
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;NW;5;26%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;ENE;9;35%;0%;5
Blythe;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;S;6;53%;70%;6
Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSE;5;46%;25%;6
Camarillo;Sunshine;83;63;E;8;57%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;76;64;SE;9;75%;33%;6
Campo;Partly sunny;81;51;NNW;11;55%;56%;7
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;79;64;SE;8;70%;47%;6
Chico;Sunshine, hot;100;68;NE;11;31%;0%;5
China Lake;Mostly sunny, hot;97;64;SSW;5;18%;3%;6
Chino;Not as hot;87;63;W;6;40%;27%;6
Concord;Sunshine, very hot;100;62;SW;9;31%;0%;5
Corona;Mostly sunny;91;62;W;6;40%;16%;6
Crescent City;Sunny, windy;69;54;N;21;66%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;95;67;SSE;9;20%;15%;6
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;SW;5;22%;26%;6
El Centro;Partly sunny;89;70;ESE;6;59%;44%;6
Eureka;Plenty of sun;71;52;NNE;9;63%;0%;5
Fairfield;Sunshine, hot;101;62;W;10;33%;0%;5
Fresno;Blazing sunshine;99;68;NNW;4;28%;0%;5
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSE;7;56%;26%;6
Hanford;Blazing sunshine;100;60;W;4;33%;0%;5
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;83;68;ESE;7;63%;1%;6
Hayward;Sunshine, hot;95;62;SSW;5;38%;0%;5
Imperial;Partly sunny;89;70;ESE;6;59%;44%;6
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;75;64;SSE;13;78%;56%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;WSW;6;20%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, hot;100;59;NW;5;26%;0%;5
Lincoln;Sunshine, hot;98;63;E;9;37%;0%;5
Livermore;Sunshine, hot;98;62;SW;5;30%;0%;5
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;81;60;SE;8;59%;0%;6
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;70;SE;9;61%;25%;6
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;S;6;52%;25%;6
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;67;SSE;6;51%;1%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;67;SSE;6;51%;1%;6
Madera;Sizzling sunshine;100;63;N;4;29%;0%;5
Mammoth;Plenty of sun, nice;79;45;NNE;6;45%;0%;5
Marysville;Sunshine, hot;100;63;ESE;10;35%;0%;5
Mather AFB;Sunny, very warm;98;65;ESE;9;31%;0%;5
Merced;Sunny, very warm;97;60;WNW;4;32%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Sunny, very warm;97;60;WNW;4;32%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Partial sunshine;82;66;S;8;61%;58%;6
Modesto;Sunny, very warm;96;64;NNW;9;33%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Sunny, very warm;94;63;S;5;37%;0%;5
Mojave;Sunshine, very warm;93;59;SW;6;17%;3%;6
Montague;Plenty of sun;85;47;N;6;44%;0%;5
Monterey Rabr;Sunny, very warm;83;59;SSW;5;42%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Sunny, warm;81;49;NW;5;46%;0%;5
Napa County;Sunshine;95;56;WNW;10;43%;0%;5
Needles;A t-storm around;96;73;S;6;32%;73%;6
North Island;Mostly sunny;76;66;SSE;12;75%;56%;6
Oakland;Sunny;88;62;SSW;5;49%;0%;5
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;79;64;SE;8;70%;47%;6
Ontario;Not as hot;87;63;W;6;40%;27%;6
Oroville;Sunshine, hot;100;68;ENE;9;35%;0%;5
Oxnard;Sunny, pleasant;79;65;SE;9;62%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;5;35%;58%;6
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;95;60;SW;7;18%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Sunny, very warm;98;54;S;6;30%;0%;6
Point Mugu;Sunny, beautiful;79;63;ESE;11;67%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny;100;65;SSE;5;27%;0%;6
Ramona;Mostly sunny;85;59;NNW;6;59%;56%;6
Redding;Increasingly windy;100;69;NNW;17;25%;0%;5
Riverside;Mostly sunny;91;63;W;6;44%;29%;6
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;91;61;SSE;6;39%;44%;6
Sacramento;Blazing sunshine;98;62;SW;9;39%;0%;5
Sacramento International;Blazing sunshine;98;62;SSE;10;36%;0%;5
Salinas;Sunny, very warm;88;57;SE;8;40%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;91;62;SW;5;37%;22%;6
San Carlos;Sunny;93;61;SW;5;44%;0%;5
San Diego;Mostly sunny;77;68;SSW;9;63%;55%;6
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;64;SSW;8;70%;56%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;63;S;9;70%;58%;6
San Francisco;Sunny, very warm;87;62;SW;5;49%;0%;5
San Jose;Brilliant sunshine;94;62;SSE;6;37%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sun;87;59;ESE;5;42%;0%;6
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;SE;8;63%;0%;6
Sandberg;Sunny, warm;86;62;SW;14;20%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;83;66;S;6;50%;12%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunny, pleasant;78;60;ESE;5;68%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Sunny, very warm;87;61;SE;7;47%;0%;6
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, humid;79;66;ESE;7;72%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, hot;98;56;S;10;38%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunny, very warm;95;58;SE;5;57%;0%;6
Santee;Mostly sunny;83;63;WNW;7;53%;57%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, warm;73;42;SE;6;45%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunshine, very warm;99;65;W;8;33%;0%;5
Thermal;Partly sunny;93;69;E;7;46%;60%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;76;37;NE;6;50%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;93;69;S;6;26%;55%;6
Ukiah;Very hot;103;59;E;9;33%;0%;5
Vacaville;Sizzling sunshine;102;62;WNW;10;27%;0%;5
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;65;SSE;5;46%;25%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, pleasant;79;60;SE;6;63%;0%;6
Victorville;Mostly sunny;89;58;S;6;31%;27%;6
Visalia;Sunshine, hot;98;62;NW;4;37%;0%;5
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;SSE;5;43%;0%;5
