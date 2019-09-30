CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and cold;53;22;SSE;4;58%;2%;5
Arcata;Sunny, but cool;61;39;SSE;5;72%;3%;4
Auburn;Sunny, but cool;68;44;NE;5;48%;2%;5
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;70;58;NW;6;54%;2%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;72;46;ESE;5;39%;3%;5
Beale AFB;Sunny, but cool;73;42;NE;7;48%;2%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;59;28;WNW;7;54%;6%;6
Bishop;Sunny, but cool;68;32;NNW;6;25%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cold;53;40;ENE;6;48%;3%;5
Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;E;6;17%;0%;6
Burbank;Plenty of sun;75;54;NE;5;43%;3%;5
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;ENE;7;44%;3%;5
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and cool;73;56;N;8;59%;2%;6
Campo;Sunny and cool;71;42;NE;9;38%;3%;6
Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;75;53;NNE;7;55%;3%;6
Chico;Sunny, but cool;74;46;NE;7;47%;2%;4
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;76;45;WNW;5;20%;0%;5
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;75;53;WSW;6;44%;3%;5
Concord;Sunny, but cool;77;48;SW;6;41%;2%;5
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;S;6;42%;3%;5
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;60;45;E;8;70%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;WSW;11;23%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;73;37;WSW;7;30%;0%;5
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NW;6;20%;0%;6
Eureka;Plenty of sun;60;42;SSE;6;72%;3%;4
Fairfield;Sunny, but cool;77;44;WNW;6;44%;2%;5
Fresno;Sunny, but cool;72;48;NW;6;43%;3%;5
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;SE;5;45%;3%;5
Hanford;Sunny, but cool;73;41;NNW;5;41%;3%;5
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;WNW;7;47%;3%;5
Hayward;Sunny, but cool;71;47;SW;6;51%;3%;5
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NW;6;20%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;72;58;NNE;8;60%;3%;6
Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;73;39;W;8;30%;3%;5
Lemoore Nas;Sunny, but cool;73;40;NW;9;40%;3%;5
Lincoln;Sunny, but cool;73;41;ENE;5;50%;3%;5
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;73;43;SW;6;44%;3%;5
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;NNW;13;54%;4%;5
Long Beach;Nice with sunshine;78;60;W;7;46%;3%;5
Los Alamitos;Sunlit and pleasant;76;55;SW;6;49%;3%;5
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;76;58;S;6;43%;3%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;76;58;S;6;43%;3%;5
Madera;Sunny, but cool;74;43;NNW;6;40%;3%;5
Mammoth;Cold with sunshine;55;29;S;5;57%;1%;5
Marysville;Sunny, but cool;74;41;NNE;7;50%;2%;5
Mather AFB;Sunny, but cool;73;44;S;7;44%;0%;5
Merced;Sunny, but cool;72;40;NW;9;46%;3%;5
Merced (airport);Sunny, but cool;72;40;NW;9;46%;3%;5
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and nice;77;56;NNE;6;48%;3%;6
Modesto;Sunny, but cool;72;44;NW;9;45%;3%;5
Moffett Nas;Sunlit and cool;71;49;WSW;7;50%;2%;5
Mojave;Sunny, but cool;70;41;NW;8;28%;0%;5
Montague;Sunny, but cool;64;30;NE;4;54%;4%;4
Monterey Rabr;Abundant sunshine;67;49;NNE;7;56%;4%;5
Mount Shasta;Sunny, but cold;58;30;N;3;58%;5%;5
Napa County;Sunny, but cool;73;42;WNW;8;52%;2%;5
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;WNW;6;13%;0%;5
North Island;Sunny and cool;73;60;N;8;57%;2%;6
Oakland;Sunny, but cool;69;49;SSW;7;54%;3%;5
Oceanside;Sunny and nice;75;53;NNE;7;55%;3%;6
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;75;53;WSW;6;44%;3%;5
Oroville;Sunny, but cool;73;46;ENE;6;50%;3%;5
Oxnard;Sunny and nice;72;55;NE;8;49%;3%;5
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;87;61;W;6;20%;0%;5
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;WSW;8;28%;3%;5
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;74;40;NW;5;47%;4%;5
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;ENE;9;53%;3%;5
Porterville;Sunny, but cool;72;44;ESE;5;37%;3%;5
Ramona;Sunny, but cool;74;43;ENE;6;49%;3%;6
Redding;Sunny, but cool;74;48;N;10;33%;3%;4
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;6;45%;3%;5
Riverside March;Sunny, but cool;75;44;SE;6;49%;3%;6
Sacramento;Sunny, but cool;74;43;NW;6;46%;3%;5
Sacramento International;Sunny, but cool;74;44;W;8;45%;2%;5
Salinas;Sunny, but cool;70;45;SE;9;57%;4%;5
San Bernardino;Sunny, but cool;76;51;NW;5;45%;3%;5
San Carlos;Sunny, but cool;72;47;WSW;7;47%;3%;5
San Diego;Cool with sunshine;73;58;N;7;56%;2%;6
San Diego Brown;Sunshine, but cool;74;54;NNE;6;54%;3%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine and nice;74;56;NNE;6;54%;3%;6
San Francisco;Sunshine, but cool;66;51;SW;8;52%;3%;5
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;72;48;WNW;9;52%;2%;5
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNE;12;43%;4%;5
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;69;56;NW;17;56%;3%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;59;43;NNW;14;45%;3%;6
Santa Ana;Sunny and cool;76;55;S;6;48%;3%;5
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;NE;6;48%;4%;5
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;NNW;13;47%;4%;5
Santa Monica;Sunny and nice;73;57;NW;8;53%;3%;5
Santa Rosa;Sunny, but cool;73;40;NNW;6;47%;2%;5
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sun;81;41;NE;7;56%;4%;5
Santee;Sunny;77;52;NE;6;38%;2%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cold;50;22;ESE;5;50%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunny, but cool;75;46;W;6;42%;3%;5
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NW;5;21%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, but cold;52;18;ENE;3;58%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;82;54;WNW;6;19%;0%;6
Ukiah;Sunny and cool;74;41;E;4;46%;2%;5
Vacaville;Sunny, but cool;77;46;W;7;38%;3%;5
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;76;54;N;5;42%;3%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNW;15;59%;4%;5
Victorville;Sunny, but cool;71;40;WSW;6;40%;1%;6
Visalia;Sunny, but cool;71;42;NNE;6;53%;3%;5
Watsonville;Sunny, but cool;70;43;E;5;53%;3%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather