CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;46;9;ENE;14;38%;0%;3
Arcata;Sunny and windy;64;34;E;16;46%;0%;3
Auburn;Very windy;67;41;ENE;28;21%;1%;3
Avalon;Cooler;66;57;E;6;76%;25%;2
Bakersfield;Sunny and cooler;73;44;ESE;15;37%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Sunny, not as warm;73;38;NNW;27;21%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Increasingly windy;59;19;NNE;23;54%;2%;4
Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;54;23;NW;16;20%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Very windy, sunny;47;36;ENE;25;28%;1%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;52;N;14;19%;0%;4
Burbank;Increasingly windy;73;50;NE;17;53%;0%;4
Camarillo;Increasingly windy;72;54;ENE;15;57%;25%;2
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;69;53;S;13;74%;44%;3
Campo;Increasingly windy;73;42;WSW;17;36%;25%;4
Carlsbad;Not as warm;74;46;WNW;12;64%;44%;3
Chico;Sunny, not as warm;72;40;NNE;25;19%;0%;3
China Lake;Sunny and cooler;69;37;N;14;13%;0%;4
Chino;Increasingly windy;74;51;NE;15;52%;26%;4
Concord;Very windy;77;46;NNE;24;16%;1%;4
Corona;Increasingly windy;77;51;NE;15;50%;44%;4
Crescent City;Sunny and windy;60;41;N;16;50%;3%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;38;NNE;15;17%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;34;NE;20;29%;0%;4
El Centro;Mostly sunny;88;52;WNW;7;30%;0%;4
Eureka;Sunny and windy;62;36;E;18;46%;0%;3
Fairfield;Very windy;75;44;NNE;25;17%;1%;3
Fresno;Sunny and cooler;71;44;NE;9;34%;0%;4
Fullerton;Increasingly windy;73;52;ESE;14;57%;25%;3
Hanford;Sunny and cooler;72;36;SE;6;39%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Cooler;71;53;E;12;64%;0%;1
Hayward;Sunny and windy;74;46;NE;18;21%;2%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny;88;52;WNW;7;30%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Not as warm;71;55;WNW;14;67%;25%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;34;ENE;14;28%;25%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and cooler;74;36;NW;13;23%;1%;4
Lincoln;Sunny, not as warm;72;36;N;22;23%;2%;3
Livermore;Very windy;74;41;NNE;25;19%;3%;4
Lompoc;Not as warm;68;40;NE;7;72%;0%;4
Long Beach;Not as warm;73;55;E;12;59%;0%;2
Los Alamitos;Increasingly windy;72;53;ENE;14;58%;0%;2
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cooler;73;53;ENE;9;57%;26%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cooler;73;53;ENE;9;57%;26%;3
Madera;Sunny, not as warm;74;36;ENE;16;37%;2%;4
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;47;15;NE;18;37%;0%;3
Marysville;Sunny, not as warm;72;38;N;18;22%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny, not as warm;74;41;N;20;18%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny, not as warm;75;36;WNW;15;26%;1%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny, not as warm;75;36;WNW;15;26%;1%;4
Miramar Mcas;Cooler;75;52;NW;13;57%;25%;4
Modesto;Sunny and breezy;76;42;NNW;18;20%;1%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and windy;76;48;NNW;17;21%;2%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;34;NE;14;20%;26%;4
Montague;Very windy, sunny;59;21;NNE;25;33%;3%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and breezy;72;47;NE;14;33%;2%;4
Mount Shasta;Very windy, cooler;52;22;NW;25;39%;0%;3
Napa County;Very windy, sunny;74;43;NNE;24;17%;1%;3
Needles;Not as warm;80;50;N;18;18%;1%;4
North Island;Not as warm;72;55;WNW;13;67%;25%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny, windy;73;49;NE;18;24%;2%;4
Oceanside;Not as warm;74;46;WNW;12;64%;44%;3
Ontario;Increasingly windy;74;51;NE;15;52%;26%;4
Oroville;Sunny, not as warm;71;43;NE;24;21%;2%;3
Oxnard;Increasingly windy;70;57;NE;15;59%;0%;2
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;86;56;N;7;21%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;36;ENE;16;29%;25%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and cooler;74;32;NW;7;48%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;71;55;NE;15;69%;25%;2
Porterville;Sunny and cooler;71;39;ESE;5;33%;2%;4
Ramona;Increasingly windy;74;43;E;17;57%;44%;4
Redding;Very windy;70;46;N;29;17%;0%;3
Riverside;Increasingly windy;76;51;NNE;17;52%;25%;4
Riverside March;Increasingly windy;74;43;NE;15;49%;26%;4
Sacramento;Sunny, not as warm;74;41;N;18;21%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny, not as warm;74;41;N;24;20%;1%;3
Salinas;Sunny and breezy;74;40;S;15;38%;2%;4
San Bernardino;Increasingly windy;75;47;NE;17;47%;44%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and windy;74;46;NE;20;24%;3%;4
San Diego;Not as warm;72;56;SE;11;59%;25%;3
San Diego Brown;Cooler;73;51;WNW;12;65%;25%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Cooler;71;54;WNW;13;63%;25%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny, windy;71;51;NE;19;28%;2%;4
San Jose;Sunny and windy;75;45;NNW;18;24%;2%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;43;NNE;7;58%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;66;56;NE;14;65%;2%;2
Sandberg;Increasingly windy;60;37;ENE;16;46%;25%;4
Santa Ana;Increasingly windy;73;53;NE;14;56%;44%;3
Santa Barbara;Not as warm;68;45;NNE;6;73%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Not as warm;71;41;N;8;68%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Not as warm;70;52;ENE;11;75%;44%;2
Santa Rosa;Very windy;74;39;NE;26;22%;1%;3
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cooler;77;38;ENE;6;62%;2%;4
Santee;Cooler;76;49;ESE;10;46%;25%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;38;12;E;18;37%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny, not as warm;77;42;N;16;22%;2%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny;87;49;WNW;8;26%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;41;10;ENE;17;44%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;43;NW;14;19%;1%;4
Ukiah;Very windy;75;31;E;24;21%;0%;3
Vacaville;Very windy;75;47;N;26;15%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Increasingly windy;73;52;NE;17;59%;2%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;66;43;NNE;7;71%;0%;4
Victorville;Increasingly windy;68;35;NE;14;36%;26%;4
Visalia;Sunny and cooler;71;37;ENE;7;41%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and breezy;74;39;NE;14;34%;2%;4
