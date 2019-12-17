CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;37;28;S;6;68%;77%;1
Arcata;Spotty showers;55;50;SSE;7;74%;91%;1
Auburn;Showers around;48;40;ENE;6;84%;80%;1
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;60;50;NNW;7;39%;0%;2
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;59;38;SE;4;39%;30%;2
Beale AFB;Showers around;51;39;NW;9;77%;88%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;42;19;N;6;37%;1%;2
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;45;25;NW;4;31%;13%;2
Blue Canyon;A little snow;33;29;ESE;7;85%;81%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;N;6;31%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;42;NNE;4;29%;2%;2
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NE;6;42%;0%;2
Camp Pendleton;Mainly cloudy;61;39;ENE;7;46%;1%;2
Campo;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;31;NNE;8;30%;0%;2
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;64;37;ENE;5;46%;1%;2
Chico;Showers around;49;43;N;6;80%;100%;1
China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;27;W;5;30%;0%;2
Chino;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;39;NNE;4;27%;1%;2
Concord;Morning showers;55;42;N;6;73%;75%;1
Corona;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;37;E;4;26%;0%;2
Crescent City;Spotty showers;53;47;SSE;14;77%;92%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;29;WSW;4;31%;0%;2
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;50;25;NNE;3;36%;0%;2
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;61;33;WNW;4;31%;0%;2
Eureka;Spotty showers;54;48;SSE;7;70%;90%;1
Fairfield;Showers around;52;40;NNW;7;82%;68%;1
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;57;39;NW;5;51%;28%;2
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;66;40;ENE;3;32%;0%;2
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;58;35;NW;4;69%;20%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;65;45;N;5;34%;0%;2
Hayward;Morning showers;56;45;NNE;6;65%;86%;1
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;61;33;WNW;4;31%;0%;2
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;44;E;8;42%;0%;2
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;49;26;NW;5;36%;0%;2
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;58;34;NW;6;58%;23%;2
Lincoln;Showers around;50;40;N;6;87%;70%;1
Livermore;Showers around;54;42;ENE;5;76%;69%;1
Lompoc;Rather cloudy;60;40;NNW;7;69%;44%;2
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;41;N;5;37%;0%;2
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;65;40;ENE;4;39%;1%;2
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;44;NNE;4;34%;1%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;44;NNE;4;34%;1%;2
Madera;Mostly cloudy;59;36;NW;5;66%;30%;1
Mammoth;A shower;36;27;SSW;10;67%;88%;1
Marysville;Showers around;51;41;NNW;7;88%;79%;1
Mather AFB;Showers around;51;38;NW;10;79%;80%;2
Merced;Mostly cloudy;56;36;NW;6;65%;36%;1
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;56;36;NW;6;65%;36%;1
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;66;39;ENE;6;36%;0%;2
Modesto;Morning showers;54;38;NW;6;69%;72%;1
Moffett Nas;A shower in the a.m.;56;43;S;5;76%;60%;1
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;48;26;NW;5;28%;1%;2
Montague;A couple of showers;44;35;SSE;7;65%;86%;1
Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;58;45;SE;5;76%;68%;1
Mount Shasta;A shower;39;33;SE;4;70%;84%;1
Napa County;Showers around;53;40;E;8;79%;66%;1
Needles;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;38;NW;7;30%;1%;2
North Island;Mostly cloudy;63;45;ENE;7;46%;1%;2
Oakland;Morning showers;55;45;NNE;7;66%;80%;1
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;64;37;ENE;5;46%;1%;2
Ontario;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;39;NNE;4;27%;1%;2
Oroville;Showers around;50;44;NNE;6;75%;90%;1
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NE;8;49%;0%;2
Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;62;39;WNW;3;23%;0%;2
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;50;28;WSW;4;37%;0%;2
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;57;36;NW;4;72%;62%;2
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NE;8;49%;0%;2
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;58;33;SE;5;56%;11%;2
Ramona;Mostly cloudy;60;30;ENE;6;32%;1%;2
Redding;Spotty showers;47;40;E;3;76%;95%;1
Riverside;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;39;NNE;4;26%;1%;2
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;32;ENE;5;27%;1%;2
Sacramento;Showers around;51;40;NNW;6;80%;78%;1
Sacramento International;Showers around;50;39;NW;8;84%;70%;1
Salinas;Spotty showers;56;43;SE;9;81%;68%;1
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;38;NNE;4;27%;0%;2
San Carlos;Morning showers;56;45;NNW;6;74%;70%;1
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;64;44;NE;6;43%;0%;2
San Diego Brown;Mainly cloudy;64;40;E;6;35%;0%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Rather cloudy;64;40;ENE;5;39%;0%;2
San Francisco;Morning showers;55;47;N;8;76%;72%;1
San Jose;Showers around;56;44;SSE;7;73%;65%;1
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;59;40;NNE;6;71%;27%;2
San Nicolas Island;Rather cloudy;61;50;NW;11;63%;2%;2
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;45;33;NNW;10;40%;26%;2
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;41;E;4;42%;1%;2
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;63;40;NNE;5;55%;3%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;60;40;N;7;66%;10%;2
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;63;44;N;5;38%;1%;2
Santa Rosa;Showers around;53;41;N;5;80%;72%;1
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;36;NNE;6;68%;10%;2
Santee;Mostly cloudy;64;37;E;5;30%;1%;2
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow;35;23;SW;6;64%;75%;1
Stockton;Showers around;54;40;WNW;8;75%;70%;1
Thermal;Mainly cloudy;63;35;NW;3;26%;0%;2
Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;34;23;N;5;74%;78%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;33;WNW;5;25%;0%;2
Ukiah;Spotty showers;50;42;ESE;2;79%;98%;1
Vacaville;A morning shower;53;37;N;6;82%;62%;1
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;42;N;5;32%;1%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;41;N;8;73%;26%;2
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;49;25;WNW;4;35%;1%;2
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;58;34;NNW;4;53%;18%;2
Watsonville;A shower in the a.m.;58;43;NNE;5;75%;62%;1
