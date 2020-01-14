CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Periods of sun;38;29;S;8;60%;74%;2

Arcata;Becoming rainy;52;41;SSE;11;69%;95%;1

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;49;41;SSE;5;74%;67%;1

Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;58;49;SSE;4;74%;3%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;57;37;E;4;69%;19%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;51;42;SE;6;73%;69%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;51;29;SSW;6;87%;3%;3

Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;53;29;SE;8;32%;17%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;39;29;SSE;7;42%;77%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;5;48%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;66;45;SE;4;66%;5%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;64;44;ENE;5;57%;9%;3

Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;61;46;ENE;3;70%;2%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;67;34;NNE;6;34%;1%;3

Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;64;45;N;4;73%;2%;3

Chico;Mostly cloudy;50;42;SE;7;76%;86%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;56;32;NW;4;50%;5%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;66;43;E;5;66%;2%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;54;44;SSE;2;68%;77%;2

Corona;Mostly sunny;68;41;E;5;64%;2%;3

Crescent City;Windy;50;39;S;26;75%;99%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;61;37;WSW;6;44%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunshine and cool;57;30;SSW;3;55%;2%;3

El Centro;Sunshine and nice;71;44;WNW;3;40%;0%;3

Eureka;Rain beginning;52;41;SSE;13;69%;95%;1

Fairfield;Partly sunny;52;43;S;5;75%;78%;2

Fresno;Partly sunny;55;40;ESE;4;72%;26%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;67;48;E;2;62%;3%;3

Hanford;Partial sunshine;55;36;SSE;4;83%;26%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;50;ENE;3;58%;4%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;54;45;S;5;71%;69%;2

Imperial;Sunshine and nice;71;44;WNW;3;40%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;62;49;ESE;6;71%;1%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;56;33;NW;6;61%;3%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;55;37;SSE;4;78%;25%;2

Lincoln;Rather cloudy;51;43;SE;6;82%;69%;1

Livermore;Partly sunny;53;40;SSW;4;76%;57%;2

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;59;40;NNE;4;66%;26%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;63;47;N;3;66%;4%;3

Los Alamitos;Sunshine and cool;64;48;SSE;5;75%;4%;3

Los Angeles;Lots of sun, cool;66;47;SE;4;68%;6%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Lots of sun, cool;66;47;SE;4;68%;6%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;55;41;ESE;5;83%;26%;2

Mammoth;Considerable clouds;34;28;S;12;65%;78%;1

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;50;43;SE;6;82%;79%;1

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;52;42;SE;5;77%;61%;2

Merced;Partly sunny;55;39;SE;4;76%;55%;2

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;55;39;SE;4;76%;55%;2

Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;67;46;E;4;60%;1%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;55;41;SSE;4;71%;56%;2

Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;55;43;SE;3;66%;68%;2

Mojave;Mostly sunny, cool;53;35;NNW;7;58%;3%;3

Montague;Cloudy, p.m. rain;42;31;SSE;15;65%;92%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;45;S;4;62%;59%;3

Mount Shasta;Cloudy, p.m. rain;35;29;SE;6;76%;94%;1

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;52;44;SE;5;77%;80%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny;66;45;N;5;38%;1%;3

North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;62;50;E;4;70%;1%;3

Oakland;Partly sunny;53;46;S;6;61%;79%;2

Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;64;45;N;4;73%;2%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;66;43;E;5;66%;2%;3

Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;43;SE;6;76%;81%;1

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;61;44;ENE;5;59%;9%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;71;44;WNW;3;33%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;58;34;SSW;4;50%;2%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;58;37;S;3;72%;56%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;62;44;NE;5;62%;8%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;56;36;E;4;81%;26%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;38;S;5;62%;1%;3

Redding;A little p.m. rain;48;41;S;3;75%;92%;1

Riverside;Mostly sunny;67;42;E;4;71%;2%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;38;E;4;72%;2%;3

Sacramento;Periods of sun;51;44;SSE;5;81%;66%;1

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;51;43;SE;5;79%;70%;1

Salinas;Partly sunny;58;41;ESE;7;66%;68%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;SSE;5;67%;2%;3

San Carlos;Periods of sun;54;46;S;5;65%;78%;2

San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;63;51;S;5;69%;1%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;63;47;ESE;4;65%;1%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;65;46;E;3;62%;1%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;53;47;S;6;71%;81%;2

San Jose;Periods of sun;57;44;ESE;5;63%;67%;2

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;62;40;ENE;5;57%;56%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunshine and cool;58;47;NW;5;75%;10%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;53;36;SSW;12;41%;9%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;66;48;SE;5;71%;3%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;SE;5;69%;41%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;62;41;E;5;60%;27%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;62;48;N;3;58%;5%;3

Santa Rosa;Cloudy and cool;51;43;SSE;5;81%;97%;1

Santa Ynez;Cool with sunshine;61;39;SSE;5;69%;27%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny;69;43;S;5;56%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;43;29;SSW;8;41%;78%;2

Stockton;Periods of sun;54;43;SSE;5;74%;57%;2

Thermal;Sunshine and nice;72;38;NW;3;43%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cold;42;28;SSW;7;46%;78%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;62;41;SW;6;42%;1%;3

Ukiah;Cloudy and chilly;48;41;SE;5;78%;94%;1

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;51;40;SSE;3;75%;78%;1

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;66;45;SE;5;67%;6%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;NNW;6;66%;55%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;S;5;67%;3%;3

Visalia;Partial sunshine;54;36;SE;3;80%;25%;3

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;56;43;SSW;5;70%;57%;2

