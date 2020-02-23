CA Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;51;20;WSW;6;48%;0%;4

Arcata;Mostly sunny;55;38;ESE;7;66%;0%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NE;6;41%;0%;4

Avalon;Mostly sunny;66;55;SE;6;61%;2%;4

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SE;5;61%;4%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;N;10;46%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Sunshine;56;26;NNE;7;73%;2%;5

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;71;34;NNW;11;17%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;ENE;6;19%;0%;4

Blythe;Sunny and warm;80;47;NNE;7;39%;0%;5

Burbank;Mostly sunny;75;55;NE;5;57%;1%;4

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;14;59%;3%;4

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;6;76%;1%;4

Campo;Sunny and warmer;72;43;NE;7;33%;0%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;66;43;ENE;6;78%;1%;4

Chico;Mostly sunny;72;45;NNE;9;38%;0%;4

China Lake;Sunshine and warm;74;40;W;5;38%;0%;4

Chino;Sunny and warmer;77;53;NNE;6;58%;2%;5

Concord;Mild with sunshine;72;44;WSW;5;49%;0%;4

Corona;Sunny and warmer;78;50;ESE;6;57%;0%;5

Crescent City;Partly sunny;52;39;N;9;72%;5%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;76;44;WSW;8;30%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;71;35;SSW;4;48%;0%;5

El Centro;Sunny and nice;81;50;ENE;4;36%;0%;5

Eureka;Mostly sunny;53;39;E;8;67%;0%;4

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;76;43;NW;7;50%;0%;4

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;E;4;61%;2%;4

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;73;52;NE;3;62%;1%;4

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;NE;5;66%;5%;4

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;54;NE;5;65%;1%;4

Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SW;6;56%;1%;4

Imperial;Sunny and nice;81;50;ENE;4;36%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;51;ENE;9;80%;0%;4

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;71;34;W;6;50%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;NNW;9;56%;4%;4

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;70;39;NE;8;52%;1%;4

Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;WSW;7;54%;1%;4

Lompoc;Increasingly windy;70;46;NNW;24;59%;2%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;5;66%;1%;4

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;50;SSE;6;68%;1%;4

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;72;55;NE;5;69%;2%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;72;55;NE;5;69%;2%;4

Madera;Sunny and pleasant;67;37;ESE;5;72%;3%;4

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;52;24;NW;7;48%;0%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny;72;42;N;10;47%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;NNW;10;45%;0%;4

Merced;Sunny;69;38;NE;7;56%;1%;4

Merced (airport);Sunny;69;38;NE;7;56%;1%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;69;48;ENE;6;70%;1%;4

Modesto;Plenty of sun;72;43;NW;10;44%;0%;4

Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;67;43;WNW;6;55%;0%;4

Mojave;Sunny;69;36;NNW;7;47%;1%;5

Montague;Mostly sunny;58;23;N;3;46%;6%;4

Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;ESE;5;66%;0%;4

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;57;29;NW;5;35%;0%;4

Napa County;Mostly sunny;71;43;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Needles;Sunny and nice;77;51;NNW;10;26%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly sunny;65;52;NE;7;74%;1%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny;65;45;S;7;54%;1%;4

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;66;43;ENE;6;78%;1%;4

Ontario;Sunny and warmer;77;53;NNE;6;58%;2%;5

Oroville;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;7;42%;1%;4

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;48;NE;14;72%;3%;4

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;W;5;21%;0%;5

Palmdale;Sunny and warm;71;36;SW;6;41%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunny and pleasant;71;36;N;4;57%;1%;4

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;48;NNE;14;73%;2%;4

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;SE;5;68%;5%;4

Ramona;Sunny and warmer;74;40;E;6;59%;2%;5

Redding;Mostly sunny;72;46;N;8;29%;0%;4

Riverside;Sunny and warmer;79;51;ENE;7;58%;0%;5

Riverside March;Sunshine and warmer;77;41;ENE;7;58%;2%;5

Sacramento;Sunny and nice;72;41;NNW;10;49%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;72;44;NNW;12;43%;0%;4

Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;ESE;7;67%;0%;4

San Bernardino;Sunny and warmer;79;50;NE;7;54%;0%;5

San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;SW;6;57%;1%;4

San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;53;NNW;7;68%;1%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;5;76%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;50;NE;6;66%;1%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;63;47;SSW;8;60%;1%;4

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;W;7;54%;0%;4

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;NNE;10;49%;2%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;64;53;NNW;8;73%;3%;4

Sandberg;Sunny and windy;61;48;NNW;19;43%;3%;5

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;ESE;6;67%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Increasingly windy;70;47;N;17;65%;3%;4

Santa Maria;Sunny and breezy;71;48;N;14;54%;2%;4

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;53;ENE;5;68%;1%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;70;39;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Santa Ynez;Increasingly windy;77;42;NNW;18;62%;3%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny;76;48;E;6;49%;2%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;51;26;E;5;28%;0%;4

Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;WNW;9;49%;0%;4

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;NW;4;25%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;58;21;E;4;33%;0%;4

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;76;47;WNW;10;27%;1%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;70;36;ENE;3;48%;0%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;76;51;NNW;9;34%;1%;4

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;75;55;N;5;59%;3%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;47;NNW;23;65%;2%;4

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;70;35;SW;6;57%;1%;5

Visalia;Plenty of sun;67;40;E;3;69%;4%;4

Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NE;5;68%;0%;4

