CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A shower;48;25;NW;12;59%;68%;4

Arcata;Showers around;55;37;N;7;76%;90%;4

Auburn;Turning sunny;62;42;SSW;6;74%;39%;4

Avalon;High clouds;68;53;SSE;6;53%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;73;50;SE;6;58%;30%;7

Beale AFB;Clearing;68;43;SSE;9;64%;39%;4

Big Bear City;High clouds;60;37;WSW;6;60%;1%;8

Bishop;Warm with clearing;72;40;NW;7;25%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Clearing, a shower;44;36;ESE;8;81%;55%;4

Blythe;Partly sunny;85;61;S;4;24%;0%;8

Burbank;High clouds;78;53;ENE;6;47%;2%;7

Camarillo;High clouds;73;53;NE;6;52%;4%;7

Camp Pendleton;High clouds;70;57;E;6;64%;0%;8

Campo;High clouds, warm;75;44;NNW;7;34%;1%;8

Carlsbad;High clouds;69;53;N;5;69%;0%;8

Chico;Turning sunny;67;43;N;7;66%;43%;4

China Lake;High clouds;78;48;SW;5;37%;0%;7

Chino;Some sun, pleasant;78;51;WNW;6;46%;1%;8

Concord;Mostly sunny;68;45;WSW;10;62%;14%;6

Corona;High clouds;80;50;S;6;45%;0%;8

Crescent City;A shower in the a.m.;52;39;NNW;9;80%;83%;3

Daggett-Barstow;High clouds and warm;81;56;WSW;10;29%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;High clouds;76;48;SSW;8;45%;0%;8

El Centro;High clouds;85;60;WSW;3;24%;0%;8

Eureka;Spotty showers;55;40;N;7;76%;86%;4

Fairfield;Clearing;69;41;W;10;66%;16%;6

Fresno;Mostly sunny;73;50;NW;9;54%;9%;7

Fullerton;High clouds;78;57;SE;4;49%;0%;8

Hanford;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNW;7;62%;11%;7

Hawthorne;High clouds and nice;70;57;E;5;55%;0%;7

Hayward;Mostly sunny;63;45;W;8;65%;14%;5

Imperial;High clouds;85;60;WSW;3;24%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;High clouds and nice;67;56;SSE;7;71%;0%;8

Lancaster;Some sun, pleasant;74;49;W;12;45%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;74;47;NNW;12;55%;8%;7

Lincoln;Turning sunny;67;43;SSW;6;65%;38%;4

Livermore;Mostly sunny;64;43;WSW;8;66%;12%;7

Lompoc;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;NNW;12;64%;4%;7

Long Beach;High clouds, nice;72;55;SSE;5;56%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;High clouds;74;54;S;6;56%;0%;8

Los Angeles;High clouds;76;54;SSE;5;55%;1%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;High clouds;76;54;SSE;5;55%;1%;7

Madera;Mostly sunny;73;46;NW;8;62%;9%;7

Mammoth;Rain and drizzle;47;25;NW;10;57%;71%;4

Marysville;Clearing;69;42;SSW;7;66%;40%;4

Mather AFB;Turning sunny;67;42;S;7;65%;16%;4

Merced;Sunshine and nice;72;45;NNW;10;62%;12%;7

Merced (airport);Sunshine and nice;72;45;NNW;10;62%;12%;7

Miramar Mcas;High clouds;74;55;E;5;59%;0%;8

Modesto;Sunshine and nice;71;46;NW;10;59%;14%;7

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;63;44;W;8;64%;15%;6

Mojave;High clouds, nice;71;47;WNW;10;43%;1%;8

Montague;A shower;53;28;NW;9;59%;69%;4

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;9;74%;13%;7

Mount Shasta;A morning shower;51;27;NNW;4;64%;60%;4

Napa County;Turning sunny;65;37;WNW;11;69%;15%;5

Needles;High clouds;85;59;S;4;20%;1%;7

North Island;High clouds and nice;68;56;ENE;6;69%;0%;8

Oakland;Mostly sunny;63;46;WNW;10;68%;14%;5

Oceanside;High clouds;69;53;N;5;69%;0%;8

Ontario;Some sun, pleasant;78;51;WNW;6;46%;1%;8

Oroville;Clouds, then sun;67;43;ESE;7;65%;44%;4

Oxnard;High clouds;66;51;NNE;6;64%;4%;7

Palm Springs;High clouds and warm;87;61;W;4;27%;0%;8

Palmdale;Warm with some sun;74;48;WSW;9;40%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;72;43;NW;6;66%;6%;7

Point Mugu;Nice with some sun;67;50;NE;7;64%;3%;7

Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;N;5;58%;30%;7

Ramona;High clouds and warm;75;45;ESE;6;52%;1%;8

Redding;Rain and drizzle;64;37;N;7;65%;66%;4

Riverside;High clouds;80;52;W;5;47%;0%;8

Riverside March;High clouds and warm;77;47;ESE;5;51%;1%;8

Sacramento;Turning sunny;68;43;WSW;6;65%;25%;5

Sacramento International;Clearing;69;42;SW;8;64%;29%;4

Salinas;Mostly sunny;65;45;WNW;8;70%;12%;7

San Bernardino;High clouds and nice;78;50;S;5;49%;0%;8

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;46;WNW;9;64%;14%;5

San Diego;High clouds;71;57;WSW;7;65%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;High clouds;72;53;SE;5;62%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;High clouds and nice;72;56;E;5;59%;0%;8

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;47;WNW;11;67%;14%;5

San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;65;45;NW;9;65%;14%;6

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;71;49;N;12;59%;6%;7

San Nicolas Island;High clouds;66;53;NW;12;70%;4%;8

Sandberg;High clouds, breezy;61;45;NNW;16;55%;9%;8

Santa Ana;Some sun;75;54;S;6;57%;1%;8

Santa Barbara;High clouds and nice;72;51;NNE;6;62%;5%;7

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;49;NW;14;59%;6%;7

Santa Monica;High clouds and nice;68;55;N;6;59%;0%;7

Santa Rosa;Clearing;64;37;WNW;8;64%;19%;5

Santa Ynez;High clouds;80;48;NNE;8;62%;6%;7

Santee;High clouds;78;52;SW;6;42%;1%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Decreasing clouds;47;28;WSW;10;52%;11%;7

Stockton;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;W;8;57%;15%;6

Thermal;High clouds;87;60;WSW;6;25%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Clearing;46;25;SSW;9;66%;18%;5

Twentynine Palms;Warm with some sun;81;56;W;5;25%;1%;8

Ukiah;A shower;62;35;NW;5;67%;59%;4

Vacaville;Turning sunny;69;42;WSW;9;58%;18%;6

Van Nuys;High clouds;77;53;E;6;50%;3%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNW;15;67%;4%;7

Victorville;Some sun, pleasant;74;45;WSW;7;50%;1%;8

Visalia;Mostly sunny;72;48;NW;6;65%;11%;7

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;66;43;NW;6;74%;13%;7

