CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Brief showers;48;29;WSW;10;70%;69%;2
Arcata;Morning downpours;53;38;S;6;80%;91%;1
Auburn;Showers and t-storms;49;39;SE;10;87%;86%;2
Avalon;Cloudy and cool;62;55;S;7;65%;81%;2
Bakersfield;Cloudy, p.m. rain;70;50;ESE;8;49%;92%;2
Beale AFB;Periods of rain;56;41;ESE;17;81%;87%;2
Big Bear City;Periods of sun, cold;50;31;SSW;8;68%;44%;5
Bishop;An afternoon shower;63;36;SSE;12;33%;100%;3
Blue Canyon;Heavy snow, cold;35;26;SE;13;97%;98%;1
Blythe;Sunshine;82;53;SSW;10;30%;3%;8
Burbank;A little p.m. rain;63;50;SSE;6;70%;93%;2
Camarillo;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;53;SSW;9;65%;96%;2
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;66;57;SSW;8;67%;87%;3
Campo;Periods of sun, cool;60;43;SW;10;76%;44%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SSW;7;78%;81%;3
Chico;Periods of rain;57;42;SE;13;83%;87%;2
China Lake;Becoming very windy;66;49;SSW;20;42%;72%;4
Chino;Mostly cloudy;60;51;SSW;7;72%;88%;2
Concord;Rain at times;57;43;SSW;14;78%;74%;2
Corona;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSW;6;67%;91%;2
Crescent City;A little a.m. rain;52;42;SSE;10;83%;88%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;71;49;WSW;17;39%;44%;7
Edwards AFB;Cooler;62;46;WSW;20;63%;87%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;80;56;WNW;11;34%;11%;8
Eureka;Morning downpours;52;39;S;7;80%;88%;1
Fairfield;Cool with rain;57;41;WSW;11;80%;76%;2
Fresno;Showers and t-storms;59;47;SE;14;78%;94%;2
Fullerton;Cloudy;68;57;S;6;59%;89%;2
Hanford;Showers and t-storms;61;47;S;8;75%;94%;2
Hawthorne;Cloudy;65;57;S;8;61%;82%;2
Hayward;Cool with rain;56;44;W;10;80%;78%;2
Imperial;Mostly sunny;80;56;WNW;11;34%;11%;8
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;56;SSW;9;69%;66%;2
Lancaster;A p.m. shower or two;57;45;SSW;15;66%;92%;3
Lemoore Nas;Showers and t-storms;61;43;SSE;15;79%;94%;2
Lincoln;Showers and t-storms;55;41;SE;11;77%;79%;2
Livermore;Cool with rain;55;42;WSW;10;79%;74%;2
Lompoc;Afternoon rain;60;45;SW;14;84%;91%;2
Long Beach;Cloudy and cool;64;57;S;7;61%;81%;2
Los Alamitos;Cloudy and cool;65;57;S;6;57%;90%;2
Los Angeles;A little p.m. rain;64;55;SSE;6;61%;91%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;A little p.m. rain;64;55;SSE;6;61%;91%;2
Madera;Showers and t-storms;59;46;SSE;11;75%;94%;2
Mammoth;A shower or two;45;28;SSW;11;73%;70%;2
Marysville;Periods of rain;57;39;SE;12;77%;76%;2
Mather AFB;Showers and t-storms;55;42;ESE;15;87%;72%;2
Merced;Showers and t-storms;59;45;WNW;14;82%;91%;2
Merced (airport);Showers and t-storms;59;45;WNW;14;82%;91%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;66;53;S;7;64%;73%;2
Modesto;Showers and t-storms;59;45;NE;12;83%;87%;2
Moffett Nas;A little rain;57;44;S;11;73%;72%;2
Mojave;A p.m. shower or two;56;45;SW;18;62%;93%;3
Montague;Cool with rain;53;29;SW;11;66%;85%;2
Monterey Rabr;Rain;61;48;SSW;14;76%;93%;2
Mount Shasta;Cold with rain;43;30;SE;3;80%;95%;1
Napa County;Breezy with rain;57;40;WSW;15;80%;75%;2
Needles;Sunny;83;56;S;10;24%;5%;8
North Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;56;SSW;8;69%;72%;2
Oakland;Cool with rain;57;45;W;12;76%;75%;2
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SSW;7;78%;81%;3
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;60;51;SSW;7;72%;88%;2
Oroville;Occasional rain;56;43;SE;12;80%;88%;2
Oxnard;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;50;SSW;10;72%;95%;2
Palm Springs;Periods of sun, cool;77;55;NNW;10;40%;36%;6
Palmdale;Cooler;59;45;SW;17;63%;94%;3
Paso Robles;Afternoon rain;58;44;WSW;15;84%;95%;2
Point Mugu;A little p.m. rain;64;53;SSW;12;72%;94%;2
Porterville;Cool with rain;66;47;SE;5;68%;97%;2
Ramona;Rather cloudy, cool;60;48;WSW;6;75%;69%;2
Redding;Breezy with rain;56;42;ESE;15;80%;94%;1
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;64;52;S;6;60%;44%;2
Riverside March;Rather cloudy;60;48;S;5;65%;44%;3
Sacramento;Showers and t-storms;56;42;S;12;76%;72%;2
Sacramento International;Showers and t-storms;56;41;SSE;17;78%;72%;2
Salinas;Rain;57;47;ESE;15;81%;93%;2
San Bernardino;Mainly cloudy;61;50;S;7;67%;85%;3
San Carlos;A little rain;57;45;WSW;10;71%;72%;2
San Diego;Mainly cloudy;66;57;SW;7;60%;66%;2
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;65;51;S;7;69%;72%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;65;54;S;7;64%;68%;2
San Francisco;Cool with rain;57;45;W;12;70%;74%;2
San Jose;Cool with rain;59;46;SE;13;73%;75%;2
San Luis Obispo;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;47;WSW;12;88%;97%;2
San Nicolas Island;A little p.m. rain;63;52;SSW;14;72%;90%;2
Sandberg;Cooler, p.m. rain;47;39;S;15;89%;96%;2
Santa Ana;Mainly cloudy, cool;65;56;S;6;63%;100%;2
Santa Barbara;Rain developing;59;49;S;8;79%;100%;2
Santa Maria;Afternoon rain;59;46;SW;15;84%;94%;2
Santa Monica;A little p.m. rain;63;53;S;8;68%;96%;2
Santa Rosa;A little rain;55;38;WSW;8;71%;72%;2
Santa Ynez;Afternoon rain;58;45;SW;9;93%;95%;1
Santee;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;53;SW;6;54%;69%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A snowstorm, cold;39;22;WSW;11;76%;98%;1
Stockton;Showers and t-storms;58;44;WNW;12;73%;72%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny;81;57;NW;9;37%;31%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Heavy wet snow, cold;36;22;W;13;83%;98%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;73;48;WSW;9;40%;33%;8
Ukiah;Cold with rain;54;38;SSE;7;79%;77%;2
Vacaville;Breezy with rain;56;40;SSW;15;76%;75%;2
Van Nuys;A little p.m. rain;61;53;S;6;61%;98%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Afternoon rain;58;45;SW;15;88%;93%;2
Victorville;Partly sunny, cooler;58;45;SSW;14;65%;91%;4
Visalia;Showers and t-storms;64;47;SE;9;80%;91%;2
Watsonville;Cool with rain;57;46;WSW;9;75%;92%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather