CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of rain;57;38;SSW;11;71%;72%;4
Arcata;Periods of rain;62;50;S;8;79%;94%;3
Auburn;Cooler with rain;61;51;SSE;6;82%;92%;3
Avalon;Some brightening;68;60;WNW;8;67%;27%;6
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;NNE;8;33%;60%;11
Beale AFB;Spotty showers;67;54;SE;13;79%;92%;2
Big Bear City;High clouds;69;41;SW;9;50%;21%;12
Bishop;Partly sunny;88;52;SW;10;16%;34%;11
Blue Canyon;Colder with rain;49;37;WSW;13;94%;97%;3
Blythe;High clouds and hot;101;71;S;11;21%;0%;11
Burbank;Some sun;79;60;SSW;7;53%;27%;11
Camarillo;Nice with some sun;73;59;WSW;8;67%;29%;7
Camp Pendleton;Some brightening;72;61;NW;9;72%;54%;10
Campo;Nice with some sun;80;46;WNW;10;51%;9%;12
Carlsbad;Some brightening;72;61;WSW;9;82%;54%;6
Chico;A little rain;69;54;SE;13;66%;90%;3
China Lake;Partial sunshine;92;61;SW;13;19%;12%;11
Chino;High clouds;82;58;SW;8;52%;16%;11
Concord;Spotty showers;70;55;SSW;14;68%;85%;3
Corona;High clouds;85;58;SW;7;52%;27%;11
Crescent City;Showers;59;51;SSE;14;87%;98%;3
Daggett-Barstow;High clouds;94;62;WSW;16;22%;1%;11
Edwards AFB;Windy with some sun;86;56;WSW;19;30%;7%;11
El Centro;Warm with some sun;99;68;W;7;38%;0%;11
Eureka;Periods of rain;61;51;SSW;9;79%;98%;3
Fairfield;Spotty showers;67;54;SW;10;78%;85%;3
Fresno;Partly sunny;86;60;NW;8;40%;66%;10
Fullerton;High clouds and nice;77;63;S;7;62%;27%;11
Hanford;Clouds and sun;87;60;WNW;6;42%;65%;10
Hawthorne;Some brightening;73;63;WSW;9;68%;22%;10
Hayward;Spotty showers;67;56;SW;11;74%;89%;3
Imperial;Warm with some sun;99;68;W;7;38%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;High clouds and nice;70;62;NW;10;77%;12%;7
Lancaster;High clouds;84;55;SW;17;31%;20%;11
Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;87;58;WSW;10;38%;42%;8
Lincoln;Spotty showers;67;55;SSE;9;72%;92%;2
Livermore;Spotty showers;69;53;SW;10;68%;71%;4
Lompoc;High clouds;70;56;S;8;73%;39%;6
Long Beach;Some brightening;72;61;SW;9;66%;22%;10
Los Alamitos;Some brightening;74;62;SW;7;60%;22%;10
Los Angeles;High clouds;78;61;SW;7;59%;21%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;High clouds;78;61;SW;7;59%;21%;11
Madera;Partly sunny;87;59;NNW;7;43%;76%;10
Mammoth;A bit of rain;58;40;SSW;11;66%;87%;4
Marysville;Spotty showers;69;54;SSE;11;66%;72%;3
Mather AFB;Spotty showers;70;52;SW;11;70%;81%;3
Merced;A passing shower;83;57;W;8;50%;81%;6
Merced (airport);A passing shower;83;57;W;8;50%;81%;6
Miramar Mcas;High clouds and nice;75;59;W;8;73%;13%;7
Modesto;A passing shower;80;56;N;11;52%;80%;5
Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;68;54;SSE;11;72%;79%;3
Mojave;High clouds;83;55;W;13;27%;9%;11
Montague;Periods of rain;65;43;ESE;13;63%;98%;6
Monterey Rabr;A shower;72;57;SSW;11;69%;82%;3
Mount Shasta;Cooler with rain;54;38;SSE;3;75%;96%;4
Napa County;Spotty showers;66;51;SSW;13;84%;89%;4
Needles;Hot with high clouds;102;75;SSW;13;14%;2%;11
North Island;Some brightening;71;61;NW;9;71%;27%;6
Oakland;Spotty showers;66;57;SW;11;76%;87%;3
Oceanside;Some brightening;72;61;WSW;9;82%;54%;6
Ontario;High clouds;82;58;SW;8;52%;16%;11
Oroville;Spotty showers;69;55;SE;10;66%;95%;3
Oxnard;High clouds;68;56;WNW;10;79%;29%;6
Palm Springs;Hot with high clouds;98;67;WNW;8;28%;3%;11
Palmdale;High clouds;85;55;WSW;17;29%;19%;11
Paso Robles;Periods of sun;75;53;SSW;10;67%;44%;7
Point Mugu;High clouds;68;56;WNW;10;77%;29%;6
Porterville;Clouds and sun;86;60;SSE;6;41%;63%;11
Ramona;High clouds;79;55;SW;7;60%;12%;11
Redding;A bit of rain;69;53;S;14;71%;91%;3
Riverside;Warm with some sun;85;58;WSW;7;50%;15%;11
Riverside March;High clouds;84;55;S;7;48%;14%;11
Sacramento;Spotty showers;68;55;SSW;10;74%;76%;3
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;69;55;S;14;72%;76%;3
Salinas;Some sun, a shower;73;56;W;12;68%;76%;4
San Bernardino;High clouds;85;56;SSW;8;47%;14%;11
San Carlos;Spotty showers;67;56;SSW;9;72%;84%;3
San Diego;Some brightening;71;63;NW;8;72%;13%;6
San Diego Brown;High clouds;72;58;WNW;7;73%;11%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Some brightening;73;60;WNW;8;70%;13%;6
San Francisco;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;11;79%;83%;3
San Jose;Spotty showers;69;55;SSE;13;70%;87%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;71;58;S;9;67%;73%;5
San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;68;57;W;19;73%;29%;6
Sandberg;High clouds;71;48;W;13;46%;44%;12
Santa Ana;High clouds and nice;77;62;SW;7;59%;54%;11
Santa Barbara;High clouds;71;58;WNW;8;70%;33%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;57;SSE;10;72%;67%;7
Santa Monica;High clouds and nice;70;59;W;7;77%;27%;11
Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;65;51;SW;7;78%;89%;5
Santa Ynez;Some sun;83;57;NW;8;77%;39%;7
Santee;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;WSW;7;49%;8%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A touch of rain;56;40;SW;13;55%;97%;4
Stockton;Spotty showers;75;55;WSW;9;60%;82%;4
Thermal;Hot with high clouds;100;69;WNW;8;32%;2%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A little rain;57;36;SW;17;60%;92%;4
Twentynine Palms;High clouds;94;61;WSW;10;23%;1%;11
Ukiah;A touch of rain;67;50;S;9;65%;90%;4
Vacaville;Spotty showers;66;54;SW;13;79%;85%;3
Van Nuys;High clouds;78;60;SW;7;58%;27%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;54;SSE;7;79%;39%;6
Victorville;High clouds;82;51;SSW;12;38%;13%;12
Visalia;Clouds and sunshine;85;60;SW;7;45%;69%;10
Watsonville;A shower;68;56;WSW;8;74%;80%;3
