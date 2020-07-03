CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;83;43;NW;9;29%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;64;49;N;7;67%;1%;11
Auburn;Sunny and warm;91;62;SSE;5;27%;3%;11
Avalon;Clearing;77;62;SSW;7;48%;1%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;99;68;NNE;6;21%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;61;SE;6;33%;2%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;W;7;35%;1%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;NW;6;12%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;ENE;7;29%;3%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;111;82;SSW;7;19%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;89;64;SSE;5;43%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;ENE;7;53%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;76;62;S;7;67%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;52;W;10;30%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Turning sunny;76;62;SSW;7;75%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;96;64;SE;4;26%;2%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;105;67;SW;8;12%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WSW;7;35%;0%;12
Concord;Sunny and very warm;93;57;SW;9;38%;3%;11
Corona;Sunny and warm;95;61;SW;7;35%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;47;NNW;6;77%;5%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;WSW;12;13%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;101;66;SW;10;14%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;109;79;W;5;19%;0%;12
Eureka;Periods of sun;62;50;NNE;8;70%;1%;11
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;93;56;WSW;10;37%;3%;11
Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;99;68;WNW;7;25%;2%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;85;66;SSE;5;52%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;63;NNW;6;24%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;75;64;SSE;7;63%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and beautiful;77;54;SW;8;53%;3%;11
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;109;79;W;5;19%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;NW;10;73%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;WSW;11;13%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;100;61;NW;9;23%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and seasonable;96;60;SSE;5;32%;2%;11
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;WSW;8;34%;3%;11
Lompoc;Some sun;73;54;NNW;10;61%;1%;11
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;80;64;S;6;57%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;84;63;S;6;52%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;84;63;S;6;52%;1%;11
Madera;Sunny and warm;99;60;NW;7;25%;2%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny;81;47;NW;6;31%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;96;60;S;4;32%;2%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;95;58;SSE;6;34%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and warm;98;61;NW;8;28%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;98;61;NW;8;28%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds to sun;80;62;NW;7;62%;0%;11
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;NNW;10;30%;3%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;77;54;W;6;52%;4%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;WNW;11;12%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;86;49;N;8;31%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;54;WSW;8;64%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;82;49;NNW;2;36%;2%;11
Napa County;Sunny;83;52;W;11;52%;3%;11
Needles;Sunny and very warm;113;83;W;6;13%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;74;65;NW;9;67%;0%;11
Oakland;Some sun;74;55;SW;8;56%;3%;10
Oceanside;Turning sunny;76;62;SSW;7;75%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WSW;7;35%;0%;12
Oroville;Sunny and seasonable;96;64;ENE;5;30%;2%;11
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;72;61;ENE;7;68%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;78;WNW;7;19%;0%;12
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;SW;11;13%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunshine;99;54;NW;7;29%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds to sun;72;59;ENE;7;68%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunshine, seasonable;99;63;NE;7;25%;2%;11
Ramona;Abundant sunshine;90;56;ESE;6;44%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;WNW;6;25%;1%;11
Riverside;Sunshine, seasonable;95;63;WSW;7;36%;0%;12
Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;95;58;NNW;7;34%;0%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;94;57;SW;5;38%;3%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and seasonable;94;59;SSW;6;41%;3%;11
Salinas;Some sun;74;54;SSW;10;56%;2%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny and seasonable;96;64;SSW;6;32%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;78;55;W;9;49%;4%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;W;8;66%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunshine and nice;78;62;NW;7;64%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds to sun;79;63;NW;7;61%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;55;W;11;54%;4%;10
San Jose;Sunshine;84;55;WNW;9;43%;4%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;83;58;N;10;43%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;WNW;10;72%;1%;11
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;NW;14;21%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;83;64;SSW;6;51%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;NNE;6;64%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;54;SSW;9;53%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SE;6;68%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunshine and warmer;87;50;W;8;41%;3%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;96;55;N;7;58%;1%;12
Santee;Mostly sunny;88;62;WNW;7;40%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and delightful;75;42;SW;8;26%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;60;W;8;32%;2%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;110;76;NW;5;20%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, pleasant;77;34;SW;9;29%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;105;75;W;7;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and seasonable;89;50;WNW;7;32%;3%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;98;60;WSW;6;33%;3%;11
Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;88;62;SSE;6;43%;1%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;53;NW;8;71%;1%;11
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;96;61;SW;7;22%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunshine and warm;98;62;NW;6;35%;2%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;76;50;SSE;6;54%;2%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather