CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and hot;97;52;W;6;21%;2%;11

Arcata;Periods of sun;66;54;W;5;69%;1%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;SSE;5;35%;0%;11

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;W;6;64%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;96;67;NNW;6;28%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;96;61;SSE;8;43%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;83;49;WSW;7;34%;0%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;61;NW;7;18%;10%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;82;57;ENE;5;39%;3%;11

Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;114;82;S;9;11%;13%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;53%;0%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;75;58;SE;7;69%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SW;7;67%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;52;WSW;13;23%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds break;76;61;SW;7;78%;0%;10

Chico;Sunny and hot;98;64;SE;5;38%;0%;10

China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;71;WSW;6;16%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny;91;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;83;57;SW;13;51%;1%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny;94;62;WSW;7;44%;0%;11

Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;62;52;S;3;81%;3%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and seasonable;107;74;WSW;14;14%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;66;SSW;13;17%;0%;12

El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;110;74;WSW;9;13%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;65;54;NW;5;70%;1%;4

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;57;WSW;15;48%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunshine;98;69;WNW;8;32%;4%;11

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;82;66;SSE;6;58%;0%;10

Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NW;6;35%;2%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;SSE;8;66%;0%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny;72;55;W;9;67%;4%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;110;74;WSW;9;13%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Not as warm;73;63;NW;11;75%;0%;11

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;100;70;WSW;13;18%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;98;59;NW;9;33%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;97;61;SSE;7;40%;0%;10

Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;56;WSW;10;49%;1%;11

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNW;14;78%;0%;11

Long Beach;Turning sunny;81;66;S;7;60%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;81;66;S;6;61%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Clouds break;83;65;S;6;57%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;83;65;S;6;57%;0%;10

Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;62;NW;8;34%;0%;11

Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;96;59;WNW;5;22%;1%;10

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;101;62;SSE;7;37%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;95;60;S;8;40%;0%;11

Merced;Mostly sunny;94;60;WNW;9;39%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;94;60;WNW;9;39%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;78;64;WSW;7;68%;0%;11

Modesto;Mostly sunny;95;61;NNW;10;39%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;75;56;NNW;6;61%;2%;11

Mojave;Plenty of sun;99;70;NW;13;15%;0%;12

Montague;Sunshine, very hot;104;64;N;5;23%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Clouds break;64;52;NW;7;84%;2%;10

Mount Shasta;Sunny and very hot;96;56;NW;1;32%;0%;10

Napa County;Partly sunny;73;52;WSW;14;68%;1%;10

Needles;Mostly sunny;112;84;S;7;11%;9%;11

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;68;NW;9;69%;0%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny;67;55;WSW;10;73%;26%;10

Oceanside;Clouds break;76;61;SW;7;78%;0%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;11

Oroville;Sunny and seasonable;97;64;SSE;5;40%;0%;10

Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;58;ESE;9;77%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;111;77;WNW;8;19%;0%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;SW;14;17%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny;96;56;S;9;42%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;9;73%;0%;10

Porterville;Sunny and warm;100;65;SSE;7;29%;3%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;57;S;7;47%;0%;12

Redding;Hot with sunshine;105;70;SSW;6;29%;0%;10

Riverside;Plenty of sun;94;63;WSW;7;44%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;62;S;7;38%;0%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;94;61;S;7;41%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;94;59;SSE;9;48%;0%;10

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;WNW;9;75%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny;97;65;SW;6;37%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;56;WSW;9;56%;5%;10

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;68;WNW;7;63%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;62;WNW;7;70%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;78;65;W;7;66%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;12;78%;6%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;57;NNW;8;58%;1%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;54;NW;9;66%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;69;58;WNW;20;73%;0%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;85;67;NW;19;28%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;82;68;SSW;6;56%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;56;N;6;66%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;53;NW;11;75%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;ESE;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;51;W;7;64%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;91;51;NNW;8;70%;1%;11

Santee;Some sun;88;65;SW;7;36%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;More sun than clouds;87;55;SW;5;29%;27%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny;92;59;NW;8;45%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;110;73;NW;7;17%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;91;48;SW;4;30%;5%;11

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;107;77;W;6;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunny and warm;97;56;NW;5;41%;2%;10

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;SW;9;40%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;55;NNW;12;81%;0%;10

Victorville;Sunny;100;63;SSW;9;23%;0%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;NW;7;44%;3%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;SW;7;72%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather