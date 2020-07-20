CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and hot;97;52;W;6;21%;2%;11
Arcata;Periods of sun;66;54;W;5;69%;1%;4
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;SSE;5;35%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;W;6;64%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;96;67;NNW;6;28%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;96;61;SSE;8;43%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;83;49;WSW;7;34%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;61;NW;7;18%;10%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;82;57;ENE;5;39%;3%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;114;82;S;9;11%;13%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;53%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;75;58;SE;7;69%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SW;7;67%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;52;WSW;13;23%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds break;76;61;SW;7;78%;0%;10
Chico;Sunny and hot;98;64;SE;5;38%;0%;10
China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;71;WSW;6;16%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny;91;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;83;57;SW;13;51%;1%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;94;62;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;62;52;S;3;81%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and seasonable;107;74;WSW;14;14%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;66;SSW;13;17%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;110;74;WSW;9;13%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;54;NW;5;70%;1%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;57;WSW;15;48%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunshine;98;69;WNW;8;32%;4%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;82;66;SSE;6;58%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NW;6;35%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;SSE;8;66%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;72;55;W;9;67%;4%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;110;74;WSW;9;13%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Not as warm;73;63;NW;11;75%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;100;70;WSW;13;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;98;59;NW;9;33%;0%;11
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;97;61;SSE;7;40%;0%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;56;WSW;10;49%;1%;11
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNW;14;78%;0%;11
Long Beach;Turning sunny;81;66;S;7;60%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;81;66;S;6;61%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Clouds break;83;65;S;6;57%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;83;65;S;6;57%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;62;NW;8;34%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;96;59;WNW;5;22%;1%;10
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;101;62;SSE;7;37%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;95;60;S;8;40%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny;94;60;WNW;9;39%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;94;60;WNW;9;39%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;78;64;WSW;7;68%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;95;61;NNW;10;39%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;75;56;NNW;6;61%;2%;11
Mojave;Plenty of sun;99;70;NW;13;15%;0%;12
Montague;Sunshine, very hot;104;64;N;5;23%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds break;64;52;NW;7;84%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very hot;96;56;NW;1;32%;0%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny;73;52;WSW;14;68%;1%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny;112;84;S;7;11%;9%;11
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;68;NW;9;69%;0%;10
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;55;WSW;10;73%;26%;10
Oceanside;Clouds break;76;61;SW;7;78%;0%;10
Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and seasonable;97;64;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;58;ESE;9;77%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;111;77;WNW;8;19%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;SW;14;17%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny;96;56;S;9;42%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;9;73%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and warm;100;65;SSE;7;29%;3%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;57;S;7;47%;0%;12
Redding;Hot with sunshine;105;70;SSW;6;29%;0%;10
Riverside;Plenty of sun;94;63;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;62;S;7;38%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;94;61;S;7;41%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;94;59;SSE;9;48%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;WNW;9;75%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny;97;65;SW;6;37%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;56;WSW;9;56%;5%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;68;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;62;WNW;7;70%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;78;65;W;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;12;78%;6%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;57;NNW;8;58%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;54;NW;9;66%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;69;58;WNW;20;73%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;85;67;NW;19;28%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;82;68;SSW;6;56%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;56;N;6;66%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;53;NW;11;75%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;ESE;7;69%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;51;W;7;64%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;91;51;NNW;8;70%;1%;11
Santee;Some sun;88;65;SW;7;36%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;More sun than clouds;87;55;SW;5;29%;27%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;92;59;NW;8;45%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;110;73;NW;7;17%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;91;48;SW;4;30%;5%;11
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;107;77;W;6;12%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;97;56;NW;5;41%;2%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;SW;9;40%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;55;NNW;12;81%;0%;10
Victorville;Sunny;100;63;SSW;9;23%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;NW;7;44%;3%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;SW;7;72%;1%;10
