CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;87;49;NW;8;31%;0%;10
Arcata;Partial sunshine;65;51;WNW;6;77%;0%;10
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;SE;5;37%;1%;10
Avalon;Clearing;69;58;W;6;78%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;96;69;ENE;7;26%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny;93;60;SSE;8;46%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;76;41;SW;8;43%;2%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;94;56;WNW;7;19%;2%;11
Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;61;ENE;6;41%;4%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;80;S;10;26%;20%;11
Burbank;Clouds break;81;59;SSE;6;57%;0%;10
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;ESE;7;70%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;76;59;WSW;7;64%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;87;48;NW;10;33%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;WSW;7;73%;0%;10
Chico;Plenty of sun;96;65;SE;6;37%;0%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;102;66;WSW;8;13%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny;86;58;WSW;7;50%;1%;10
Concord;Partly sunny;84;58;SSW;11;51%;0%;9
Corona;Some sun;88;58;W;7;51%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;50;SSE;7;82%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;69;WSW;9;12%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;96;62;SW;13;17%;0%;11
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;SW;5;28%;0%;11
Eureka;Partial sunshine;63;52;NNW;7;79%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;13;53%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny;95;69;NW;5;39%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;79;61;S;5;60%;0%;10
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;NNW;5;40%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;72;60;SW;7;68%;0%;10
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;SW;8;59%;0%;10
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;SW;5;28%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;NNW;9;67%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;WSW;13;16%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;95;61;NW;6;41%;0%;11
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;93;59;SSE;6;45%;0%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;87;56;WSW;7;49%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds to sun;70;55;NNW;10;75%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;WSW;6;65%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;76;62;SSW;6;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;S;6;63%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;S;6;63%;0%;10
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;NW;6;43%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;85;50;NW;6;33%;40%;10
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;SSE;7;44%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;8;45%;0%;10
Merced;Plenty of sun;94;62;W;6;46%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;94;62;W;6;46%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;WNW;6;63%;0%;10
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;N;6;47%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;75;55;WSW;6;62%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;WNW;10;14%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;91;55;N;7;34%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;WSW;8;75%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;A passing shower;85;50;NNW;1;44%;55%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny;75;55;SW;12;67%;0%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny;107;84;S;9;20%;28%;11
North Island;Clouds breaking;73;64;NW;8;65%;0%;8
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;SW;9;65%;0%;9
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;WSW;7;73%;0%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny;86;58;WSW;7;50%;1%;10
Oroville;Sunshine;95;64;SE;5;40%;0%;10
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;W;9;78%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;WNW;6;18%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SW;12;16%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunshine;82;54;S;9;63%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;WNW;8;73%;0%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny;94;64;SSE;6;35%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;84;52;SSW;7;55%;1%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny;98;66;WSW;7;33%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny;88;59;WSW;7;48%;0%;10
Riverside March;Partly sunny;89;55;SSW;7;48%;1%;10
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;S;7;49%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SSE;9;53%;0%;10
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;69;58;SSW;10;71%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;90;57;SW;6;45%;0%;10
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;WSW;8;60%;0%;10
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;73;64;WNW;7;61%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Clouds break;74;59;NW;7;68%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;76;62;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
San Francisco;Turning sunny;68;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;79;59;NW;9;57%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;WNW;8;72%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Clearing;67;56;WNW;12;74%;0%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and nice;82;62;WSW;11;31%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;77;62;SSW;6;59%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;71;56;E;6;67%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;NW;8;70%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;70;58;E;7;75%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;52;WSW;6;60%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;86;54;N;6;81%;0%;10
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;82;60;WNW;6;39%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;75;44;WSW;6;41%;28%;11
Stockton;Sunny;93;60;W;6;46%;0%;10
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;NW;5;20%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;79;40;SW;5;42%;6%;11
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;102;72;WSW;8;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;94;53;WNW;7;41%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny;92;57;SW;8;44%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;80;58;SSE;6;60%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, then sun;66;54;NNW;8;79%;0%;7
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;91;56;S;9;28%;0%;12
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;WNW;5;52%;0%;11
Watsonville;Turning sunny;68;55;S;7;66%;0%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather