CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sun;91;48;N;6;25%;0%;10
Arcata;Mostly sunny;66;52;SSW;4;68%;0%;10
Auburn;Brilliant sunshine;94;67;SE;5;33%;3%;10
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;71;58;WSW;5;76%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;100;72;NE;6;28%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Abundant sunshine;97;63;SE;5;41%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Sunny;76;41;SE;7;48%;25%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;57;NW;6;17%;4%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;67;ENE;5;39%;2%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;108;82;SSW;6;19%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;5;53%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;60;E;7;67%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;63;SW;6;68%;0%;10
Campo;Sunshine, pleasant;90;50;N;10;32%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;75;64;WNW;7;76%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;100;69;ESE;5;33%;0%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;103;69;WSW;5;15%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny;89;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;10
Concord;Sunshine;88;59;SW;9;48%;0%;10
Corona;Partly sunny;91;60;W;6;50%;0%;10
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;61;51;SSE;9;78%;3%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;WSW;8;16%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny;100;64;WSW;6;20%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny;106;78;SW;4;31%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;52;WSW;5;71%;0%;10
Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;88;57;WSW;9;48%;0%;10
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;99;71;NW;5;34%;1%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;5;61%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;99;65;NW;5;33%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun;73;61;SW;7;69%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;78;58;W;7;57%;0%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny;106;78;SW;4;31%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;65;WNW;8;72%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;98;65;WSW;8;19%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunlit and warm;100;64;WNW;6;31%;0%;11
Lincoln;Abundant sunshine;97;63;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Livermore;Brilliant sunshine;91;58;WSW;6;45%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;9;75%;0%;7
Long Beach;Some sun;77;61;SW;6;66%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;77;62;SSW;6;63%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Some sun;80;61;SSW;6;61%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;80;61;SSW;6;61%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;63;NW;6;38%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunshine;89;55;WNW;4;27%;0%;10
Marysville;Sunshine;98;62;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Brilliant sunshine;96;60;S;6;39%;0%;10
Merced;Brilliant sunshine;97;66;WNW;7;39%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Brilliant sunshine;97;66;WNW;7;39%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;77;64;WSW;6;67%;0%;10
Modesto;Brilliant sunshine;97;66;NNW;7;41%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;77;57;NNE;4;62%;0%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;WNW;8;15%;0%;11
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;97;58;N;5;26%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;7;73%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;53;NNW;1;35%;0%;10
Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;56;SW;11;66%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;110;86;WSW;6;14%;0%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;74;65;W;7;68%;0%;7
Oakland;Some sun;73;58;W;7;63%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;75;64;WNW;7;76%;0%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny;89;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;10
Oroville;Warm with sunshine;99;68;ESE;5;36%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;58;NNE;9;78%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sunny;108;77;WNW;6;22%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;98;64;WSW;8;17%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Sunshine;88;54;S;9;49%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;59;NNW;8;74%;0%;10
Porterville;Mostly sunny;99;66;SSE;6;29%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;87;55;SSW;6;57%;0%;11
Redding;Sunny and very warm;104;70;S;5;27%;0%;10
Riverside;Some sun;92;61;W;6;52%;0%;10
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;92;58;WNW;6;50%;0%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;S;5;47%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;96;61;SSE;6;47%;0%;10
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;58;NE;9;69%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny;93;60;SW;5;46%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;57;WSW;7;55%;0%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;66;WSW;7;62%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;6;70%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;64;W;6;66%;0%;10
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;8;60%;0%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;81;60;E;7;55%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;75;55;WNW;7;68%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;69;57;WNW;10;74%;0%;10
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;87;65;WSW;13;25%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;59%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;56;SE;6;74%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;55;NW;8;70%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;6;76%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;80;51;WSW;5;59%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;88;54;NNW;6;79%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;84;63;W;6;44%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;A stray t-shower;78;47;WSW;5;42%;46%;10
Stockton;Sunny;96;60;NW;6;44%;0%;10
Thermal;Plenty of sun;106;77;NW;6;25%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;83;43;WSW;4;41%;27%;11
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;102;76;WSW;7;15%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;100;58;W;5;37%;0%;10
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;96;60;SW;5;37%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;83;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;65;54;NNW;7;82%;0%;7
Victorville;Sunshine;94;58;S;8;28%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;97;64;WNW;5;47%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;SW;7;69%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather