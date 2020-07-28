CA Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;96;53;WSW;6;20%;0%;10

Arcata;Clouds and sun;67;52;NNW;5;66%;0%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;SSE;5;28%;0%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;78;64;WNW;7;55%;1%;10

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;104;71;NNE;6;25%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;99;61;SSE;7;33%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;82;48;SSW;6;29%;1%;12

Bishop;Sunny and hot;105;61;WSW;8;12%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;81;66;ENE;6;29%;0%;11

Blythe;Sunny and hot;115;81;SSW;8;14%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;92;63;SE;5;41%;0%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;W;7;65%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;79;62;WNW;8;65%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny;100;58;NNW;10;17%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;61;W;8;74%;0%;10

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;101;65;SE;6;28%;0%;10

China Lake;Plenty of sun;109;70;SW;6;11%;0%;11

Chino;Sunny and warm;97;65;WSW;5;33%;1%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;89;57;SW;10;48%;0%;10

Corona;Sunny and warm;98;63;SW;6;33%;0%;11

Crescent City;Clouds and sun;61;52;NNE;3;87%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;111;74;WSW;8;11%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Sunny;105;64;SW;8;15%;0%;11

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;113;82;WSW;6;23%;0%;11

Eureka;Clouds and sun;64;52;NNW;5;69%;0%;4

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;55;WSW;12;48%;0%;10

Fresno;Sunny and very warm;103;71;NW;5;27%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;65;SW;5;52%;1%;10

Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;66;NW;5;31%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;75;62;SW;7;68%;1%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;W;8;62%;1%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;113;82;WSW;6;23%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Some sun;75;64;NW;11;70%;0%;10

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;103;68;SW;9;14%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;104;64;NW;7;25%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;99;60;SSE;6;34%;0%;10

Livermore;Sunny;90;56;WSW;8;45%;1%;10

Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;55;NNW;10;78%;0%;10

Long Beach;Some sun;81;62;WSW;7;62%;1%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;84;62;SW;6;57%;1%;10

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;61;S;6;54%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;61;S;6;54%;1%;10

Madera;Sunny and hot;103;63;NW;6;32%;0%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;92;57;SSW;7;22%;0%;10

Marysville;Mostly sunny;100;58;SSE;5;34%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Sunny;99;58;S;7;35%;0%;10

Merced;Sunny and warm;101;64;NW;7;30%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;101;64;NW;7;30%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;64;NNW;8;61%;0%;10

Modesto;Plenty of sun;99;64;NNW;9;33%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;77;55;NNW;5;63%;0%;10

Mojave;Plenty of sun;103;65;WNW;8;12%;0%;11

Montague;Mostly sunny;101;60;N;7;24%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sunshine;68;57;NW;7;75%;0%;9

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;51;NW;2;30%;2%;10

Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;53;WSW;11;64%;0%;10

Needles;Very hot;117;86;WSW;6;9%;0%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;77;68;NW;12;65%;0%;10

Oakland;Clouds and sun;70;56;WSW;8;71%;1%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;61;W;8;74%;0%;10

Ontario;Sunny and warm;97;65;WSW;5;33%;1%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny;101;65;SE;5;31%;1%;10

Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;56;WNW;9;78%;1%;10

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;115;81;WNW;6;13%;0%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;102;67;SW;10;13%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Sunshine;95;54;S;9;44%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;8;74%;1%;10

Porterville;Sunny and very warm;103;65;SSE;6;28%;0%;11

Ramona;Sunshine;96;59;NE;6;33%;0%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny;103;65;SE;6;25%;2%;10

Riverside;Sunny and warm;100;64;W;5;34%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;100;61;NNW;5;30%;0%;11

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;95;56;SSW;6;41%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Plenty of sun;97;58;S;8;42%;0%;10

Salinas;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;9;69%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;101;64;SW;5;29%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;76;55;W;7;62%;1%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;NW;8;58%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;NW;7;65%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;66;NW;8;61%;0%;10

San Francisco;Clouds and sun;67;57;WSW;10;68%;1%;10

San Jose;Sunshine, pleasant;81;58;NNW;8;57%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;77;55;WNW;7;69%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;57;WNW;13;74%;1%;7

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;W;11;19%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;85;63;SW;6;52%;1%;10

Santa Barbara;Some sun;74;57;N;6;74%;1%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;NW;8;73%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;59;E;6;74%;1%;10

Santa Rosa;Lots of sun, cool;77;51;WSW;6;61%;1%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;94;54;NNW;6;74%;1%;11

Santee;Partly sunny;93;65;NNW;6;33%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;WSW;6;32%;0%;11

Stockton;Sunshine;97;58;NW;7;40%;0%;10

Thermal;Mostly sunny;113;80;NW;6;15%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;86;42;N;8;32%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;109;77;WSW;7;9%;0%;11

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;99;53;W;6;35%;1%;10

Vacaville;Sunny;97;57;SW;7;35%;1%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;90;62;SE;5;45%;1%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;54;NNW;8;85%;0%;10

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;100;62;SSW;9;20%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and warm;101;65;NW;5;40%;0%;11

Watsonville;Episodes of sunshine;69;55;SW;6;70%;0%;10

