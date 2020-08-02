CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;90;47;NW;5;28%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;56;NNW;7;75%;27%;4
Auburn;Sunny and warm;94;62;SSE;5;26%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;81;64;S;4;47%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;70;NNW;7;20%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;97;60;SE;5;34%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;83;50;WNW;8;30%;0%;12
Bishop;Plenty of sun;105;58;NW;7;8%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;79;63;ENE;6;27%;0%;10
Blythe;Sunny and hot;114;81;S;8;17%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;91;63;SSE;5;40%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;58;SSW;6;62%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;6;69%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;56;W;12;19%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Some sun;78;62;SSE;6;74%;0%;10
Chico;Sunny and hot;100;66;ESE;5;28%;0%;9
China Lake;Sunny and hot;110;72;WSW;8;8%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and seasonable;94;66;WSW;7;37%;0%;11
Concord;Sunny and very warm;94;60;SSW;11;38%;0%;10
Corona;Hot with sunshine;97;63;SW;7;37%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;55;NNW;5;84%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;112;79;WSW;15;9%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;106;72;SW;16;9%;0%;11
El Centro;Sunny and hot;116;80;WSW;8;18%;0%;11
Eureka;Clouds and sun;66;55;NNW;7;77%;8%;4
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;93;58;WSW;11;39%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;102;67;NW;8;25%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;55%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunshine and warm;102;64;NNW;6;27%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Some sun;76;64;ESE;7;68%;0%;10
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;SW;9;59%;1%;10
Imperial;Sunny and hot;116;80;WSW;8;18%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;64;S;7;70%;0%;10
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;105;73;WSW;15;10%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;103;62;NNW;9;23%;0%;10
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;60;SSE;6;32%;0%;10
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;9;40%;0%;10
Lompoc;Some sun;74;55;NW;12;63%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny;79;63;ESE;6;68%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;6;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;64;S;6;49%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;64;S;6;49%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and warm;100;60;NW;7;29%;0%;10
Mammoth;Plenty of sun;87;53;NW;5;30%;0%;10
Marysville;Sunny and warm;98;60;SSE;5;31%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;98;59;S;6;33%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and warm;100;62;WNW;8;30%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;62;WNW;8;30%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Some sun;84;65;S;6;59%;0%;10
Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;63;NNW;10;32%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;W;6;56%;1%;10
Mojave;Windy;100;71;W;18;9%;0%;11
Montague;Plenty of sun;94;57;N;5;31%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;59;W;9;67%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;NNW;1;40%;0%;10
Napa County;Sunshine;84;58;SW;11;51%;0%;10
Needles;Sunny and hot;116;84;W;7;9%;0%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;77;68;S;8;69%;0%;10
Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;60;SW;10;62%;1%;10
Oceanside;Some sun;78;62;SSE;6;74%;0%;10
Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;94;66;WSW;7;37%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and warm;99;64;SE;5;31%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;57;SSE;7;78%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Very hot;116;84;WNW;7;14%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;104;72;SW;16;9%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Hot with sunshine;103;57;NW;9;26%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;57;SSE;7;74%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;101;62;NNW;7;26%;1%;10
Ramona;Sunny and hot;95;57;SE;7;34%;0%;11
Redding;Sunny and very warm;102;67;NW;5;27%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunny and hot;97;66;WSW;7;35%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;S;7;31%;0%;11
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;58;S;6;38%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;97;60;SSE;6;39%;0%;10
Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;60;SW;10;59%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;98;66;SW;6;31%;0%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;77;59;W;10;58%;1%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;77;66;SSW;7;60%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;62;SSW;6;61%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;66;S;6;59%;0%;10
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;72;58;W;16;61%;1%;10
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;NNW;9;49%;1%;10
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;86;56;NW;14;45%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;10;71%;0%;10
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;91;67;NW;17;15%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;6;56%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;56;N;6;70%;1%;10
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;WSW;10;54%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;61;ENE;6;74%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;SW;7;47%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;95;53;NNW;7;62%;2%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;92;63;SSW;7;34%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;80;42;WSW;7;23%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;59;W;8;35%;0%;10
Thermal;Sunny and very hot;115;81;NW;5;16%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;83;38;SSW;7;29%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;110;79;W;6;9%;0%;11
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;NW;8;35%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;100;60;SW;6;29%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;89;63;SSE;6;41%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;71;54;NW;11;68%;0%;10
Victorville;Sunny;101;62;SW;12;19%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and warm;99;64;NW;7;39%;0%;10
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;6;61%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather