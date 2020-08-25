CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun;86;48;W;6;35%;24%;8
Arcata;Periods of sun;64;52;S;5;75%;0%;3
Auburn;Smoky with hazy sun;91;64;SE;5;39%;1%;8
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;83;69;WNW;10;51%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Hazy sun and hot;98;73;NE;6;31%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Hazy sun and smoky;94;62;SSE;7;46%;0%;8
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;81;48;SW;7;39%;0%;10
Bishop;Hot with hazy sun;99;58;NW;6;17%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;77;62;ENE;6;50%;0%;8
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;116;87;SSW;7;24%;5%;9
Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;ESE;5;41%;0%;9
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;83;65;NE;7;63%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;85;69;NW;9;63%;0%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;W;11;25%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;84;68;WSW;9;74%;0%;8
Chico;Hazy sun and hot;96;65;SE;5;37%;0%;8
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;106;71;WSW;9;15%;0%;9
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;WSW;7;37%;0%;9
Concord;Sunny;87;60;SSW;11;49%;0%;8
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;103;68;SW;7;36%;0%;9
Crescent City;Periods of sunshine;64;54;NNE;8;84%;3%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;109;76;WSW;13;16%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;103;68;SW;12;23%;0%;9
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;114;84;WSW;6;23%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;52;NW;6;77%;0%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;WSW;12;49%;0%;8
Fresno;Hazy sun, seasonable;98;71;NW;5;45%;0%;8
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;S;5;52%;0%;9
Hanford;Hot with hazy sun;98;67;NNW;5;40%;1%;8
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;82;68;S;8;65%;0%;8
Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;58;WSW;8;65%;1%;8
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;114;84;WSW;6;23%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;81;70;NW;12;74%;0%;8
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;11;20%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;99;65;NNW;8;41%;0%;8
Lincoln;Hazy and smoky;94;60;SSE;7;42%;0%;8
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;WSW;9;47%;1%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;NW;12;83%;0%;9
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;88;69;SSW;7;60%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;90;69;WSW;6;55%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Clouds break;91;69;S;6;52%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;91;69;S;6;52%;0%;8
Madera;Hazy sun and hot;97;64;NW;6;41%;0%;8
Mammoth;Sunny and seasonable;86;53;NW;5;33%;21%;8
Marysville;Smoky with hazy sun;95;61;SSE;6;41%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;93;60;S;8;41%;0%;8
Merced;Hazy sun and hot;95;62;W;5;48%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Hazy sun and hot;95;62;W;5;48%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;89;70;NW;9;62%;0%;8
Modesto;Hazy sun, seasonable;94;63;N;6;45%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;58;WNW;4;67%;1%;8
Mojave;Sunny and hot;100;69;WNW;10;17%;0%;9
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;N;4;38%;6%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;57;W;7;70%;1%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;86;52;NNW;0;52%;1%;8
Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;10;63%;0%;8
Needles;Very hot;117;89;WNW;6;16%;2%;9
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;82;72;NW;12;68%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;71;58;SW;9;69%;1%;8
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;84;68;WSW;9;74%;0%;8
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;WSW;7;37%;0%;9
Oroville;Hazy sun and warm;96;65;SE;5;38%;0%;8
Oxnard;Turning sunny;76;63;NW;9;79%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;115;86;WNW;7;19%;0%;9
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;SW;11;20%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny and seasonable;95;56;NW;7;53%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;NNW;9;74%;0%;8
Porterville;Hazy sun;97;67;SE;6;40%;1%;8
Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;ENE;7;41%;0%;9
Redding;Warm with hazy sun;99;68;SSE;6;38%;0%;7
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;103;69;WSW;7;36%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny and hot;102;66;NNW;7;33%;0%;9
Sacramento;Hazy sun and smoky;92;58;S;7;44%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Smoky with hazy sun;94;59;SSE;8;48%;0%;8
Salinas;Mostly sunny;74;55;SSW;9;72%;1%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SSW;6;33%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partial sunshine;75;57;WSW;9;63%;1%;8
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;84;72;NW;9;58%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;87;68;NW;8;65%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;89;71;NW;9;60%;0%;8
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;68;58;WSW;11;67%;1%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;8;58%;1%;8
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSW;8;69%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;75;61;NW;17;71%;1%;9
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;90;69;NNW;10;29%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;SW;6;52%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;82;63;N;6;65%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;WNW;8;78%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;81;67;ESE;7;70%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;51;SSW;6;57%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;94;56;N;7;72%;1%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;NW;7;38%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;77;44;WSW;6;45%;27%;8
Stockton;Hazy and seasonable;95;61;W;6;40%;0%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny;114;86;NW;6;19%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;81;40;SE;6;47%;4%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;110;80;W;7;15%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;94;55;NW;5;38%;0%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;94;58;SW;7;39%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;SE;6;42%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;NW;11;81%;0%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny;100;62;SSW;9;27%;0%;9
Visalia;Hazy sun and hot;95;66;NW;5;58%;0%;8
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;55;SSE;7;68%;1%;8
