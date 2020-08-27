CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;90;49;NNE;3;29%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;51;SSW;5;72%;0%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;SE;5;28%;2%;8
Avalon;Some sun;81;62;WNW;8;42%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;99;70;NE;6;20%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;SE;5;42%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;79;47;SW;6;31%;0%;10
Bishop;Sunny and hot;97;56;NW;6;16%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;80;65;ENE;5;37%;3%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;113;84;S;7;17%;1%;9
Burbank;Some sun;94;64;SE;6;30%;0%;8
Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;61;NW;7;62%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;83;64;WNW;8;63%;0%;8
Campo;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;56;WSW;11;20%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;82;61;W;8;74%;0%;8
Chico;Sunny and hot;99;69;ESE;4;32%;0%;7
China Lake;Sunshine and hot;104;67;SW;8;13%;0%;9
Chino;Sunshine and hot;97;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Concord;Some sun;92;59;SW;9;48%;0%;7
Corona;Sunny and hot;99;61;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;53;ENE;10;79%;3%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;106;71;WNW;11;13%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;99;60;WSW;12;16%;0%;9
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;112;82;S;6;15%;1%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;51;WNW;6;75%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;91;58;WSW;9;43%;0%;8
Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;69;NW;4;35%;0%;8
Fullerton;Some sun;91;64;SW;5;48%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;63;W;4;31%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;79;62;SW;7;66%;0%;8
Hayward;Partly sunny;81;58;WSW;6;57%;0%;7
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;112;82;S;6;15%;1%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;78;66;NW;11;74%;0%;8
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;64;WSW;10;13%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;99;63;W;6;30%;0%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SSE;6;36%;0%;8
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;95;59;WSW;5;40%;0%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;53;N;9;77%;1%;8
Long Beach;Partly sunny;85;63;WSW;7;59%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;WSW;6;51%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;89;65;SSW;6;48%;1%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;89;65;SSW;6;48%;1%;8
Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;5;33%;0%;8
Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;90;53;NW;4;28%;0%;7
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;SSE;5;36%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSE;6;38%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;5;41%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;5;41%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;88;65;NW;8;60%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and hot;96;66;N;5;41%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;80;60;NNW;4;65%;0%;7
Mojave;Sunny and hot;97;63;WSW;11;12%;0%;9
Montague;Sunny and very hot;97;54;N;3;30%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;59;N;6;66%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Sunshine and hot;92;53;NNW;1;36%;0%;7
Napa County;Partly sunny;81;56;SW;9;66%;0%;7
Needles;Abundant sunshine;115;87;W;7;11%;2%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;80;68;NW;11;70%;0%;8
Oakland;Partly sunny;74;58;WSW;6;63%;0%;7
Oceanside;Partly sunny;82;61;W;8;74%;0%;8
Ontario;Sunshine and hot;97;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;4;36%;0%;7
Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;58;WNW;9;77%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;112;80;WNW;7;15%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny and seasonable;99;62;SW;11;14%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;90;52;S;7;45%;1%;8
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;59;NNW;9;72%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny and warm;97;63;SE;6;29%;1%;8
Ramona;Sunshine and hot;98;56;ENE;7;31%;0%;9
Redding;Sunny and hot;106;68;SW;5;25%;0%;7
Riverside;Sunny and hot;101;66;WSW;6;28%;0%;9
Riverside March;Sunny and hot;100;62;NNW;6;27%;0%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;S;5;41%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;SSE;6;44%;0%;8
Salinas;Nice with sunshine;73;55;NNE;8;71%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;100;65;SW;6;26%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;56;WSW;6;60%;0%;7
San Diego;Partly sunny;81;68;NW;8;62%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Some sun;84;64;WNW;7;64%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;NW;8;59%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;57;WSW;8;64%;0%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;60;NW;7;55%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;53;NNW;6;67%;1%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;57;WNW;16;74%;1%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;SW;12;18%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;65;SW;6;51%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Some sun;76;56;SSW;6;65%;1%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;53;NW;5;73%;1%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;61;S;7;69%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Some sun;83;52;SW;6;53%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;93;51;E;6;62%;1%;8
Santee;Sunny and hot;95;64;WNW;7;33%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;78;45;W;6;38%;25%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WNW;5;38%;0%;8
Thermal;Sunny and hot;112;79;NW;6;16%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;84;43;WNW;4;39%;25%;8
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;79;WSW;7;11%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;102;59;W;5;35%;0%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;62;SW;6;36%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;SE;6;35%;1%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;69;51;WNW;6;78%;1%;8
Victorville;Plenty of sun;96;61;S;10;21%;0%;9
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;96;63;SW;4;48%;0%;8
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;5;63%;0%;8
