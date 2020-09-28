CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and very warm;87;38;S;5;23%;0%;5
Arcata;Sunny and warm;77;52;ESE;5;50%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and very hot;94;66;ENE;5;20%;0%;5
Avalon;Mostly sunny;89;78;WNW;10;25%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunshine and hot;101;68;ESE;5;19%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;96;60;E;3;25%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;77;42;SSW;6;30%;2%;6
Bishop;Sunshine and hot;91;52;NW;6;19%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;81;65;ENE;5;20%;0%;5
Blythe;Sunny and hot;103;69;ENE;6;15%;0%;6
Burbank;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;NE;4;22%;0%;6
Camarillo;Sunshine and warm;86;63;NE;6;46%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;88;61;NNE;8;46%;0%;6
Campo;Winds subsiding;95;56;NE;14;17%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Sunny and very warm;89;58;E;8;58%;0%;6
Chico;Sunshine and hot;98;65;ENE;4;24%;0%;5
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;96;61;WNW;6;11%;0%;5
Chino;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;NE;5;20%;1%;6
Concord;Very hot;99;60;SW;5;35%;0%;5
Corona;Very hot;105;69;ESE;5;19%;0%;6
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSE;5;64%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;97;64;SSW;8;11%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Sunny and very hot;95;55;SSE;3;11%;0%;6
El Centro;Sunny and hot;103;70;WNW;4;19%;0%;6
Eureka;Sunny;75;53;SE;5;52%;0%;4
Fairfield;Sunny and very hot;98;59;W;5;31%;0%;5
Fresno;Sunshine;99;68;NW;4;28%;0%;5
Fullerton;Warm;102;70;E;3;34%;0%;6
Hanford;Very hot;100;60;NW;4;33%;0%;5
Hawthorne;Sunny;87;68;S;6;50%;0%;6
Hayward;Sunny;91;59;W;5;42%;0%;5
Imperial;Sunny and hot;103;70;WNW;4;19%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Sunny;87;67;N;10;56%;0%;6
Lancaster;Sunny and very hot;96;56;WNW;6;13%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;100;62;NW;5;25%;0%;5
Lincoln;Sunny and very hot;96;58;E;4;29%;0%;5
Livermore;Sunny and very hot;99;62;WSW;5;29%;0%;5
Lompoc;Sunshine and nice;74;52;N;8;76%;0%;5
Long Beach;Brilliant * sunshine;95;68;NW;6;45%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Blazing sunshine;97;68;SW;6;39%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Sunny;98;72;E;5;35%;0%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;98;72;E;5;35%;0%;6
Madera;Very hot;100;61;NW;4;29%;0%;5
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;87;45;SSW;4;25%;0%;5
Marysville;Sunny and hot;97;59;ESE;4;29%;0%;5
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;98;60;S;3;27%;0%;5
Merced;Sunshine;99;63;NW;4;31%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Sunshine;99;63;NW;4;31%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and hot;93;64;NE;8;42%;0%;6
Modesto;Brilliant sunshine;98;65;NNW;4;32%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;90;62;NNW;2;46%;0%;5
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;92;60;NW;7;10%;0%;6
Montague;Sunny and hot;92;48;NNE;3;22%;0%;5
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and nice;73;57;NNE;4;67%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;88;47;NW;0;26%;0%;5
Napa County;Warm with sunshine;93;56;WSW;6;43%;0%;5
Needles;Sunny and hot;102;71;NW;6;11%;0%;6
North Island;Sunny;88;69;NNW;12;54%;0%;6
Oakland;Sunshine and cooler;85;59;W;5;50%;0%;5
Oceanside;Sunny and very warm;89;58;E;8;58%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;NE;5;20%;1%;6
Oroville;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;ENE;4;27%;0%;5
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;NNW;10;67%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;W;5;12%;0%;6
Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;95;58;WSW;5;12%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Very hot;102;55;W;4;30%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;N;9;58%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny;99;64;ESE;5;26%;0%;5
Ramona;Sunshine, very hot;102;61;E;7;23%;0%;6
Redding;Sunshine, very hot;99;62;NNE;4;19%;0%;5
Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;104;69;ENE;5;22%;0%;6
Riverside March;Sunshine, very hot;101;62;E;6;20%;1%;6
Sacramento;Sunny and very hot;96;58;SSW;3;33%;0%;5
Sacramento International;Sunshine, very hot;97;60;SSE;3;32%;0%;5
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;NNE;7;56%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Blazing sunshine;102;68;NE;4;19%;0%;6
San Carlos;Sunshine, not as hot;89;57;WNW;5;49%;0%;5
San Diego;Brilliant * sunshine;91;69;NNW;7;48%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Sunny and hot;94;66;N;6;39%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and hot;94;69;NNE;8;40%;0%;6
San Francisco;Sunny and cooler;81;59;WSW;6;53%;0%;5
San Jose;Sunshine;93;61;WNW;6;42%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;82;55;NNW;7;58%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Abundant sunshine;76;61;NW;12;65%;0%;6
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;NW;10;12%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Blazing sunshine;99;71;ESE;5;40%;0%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunlit and very warm;85;61;N;6;61%;0%;5
Santa Maria;Sunshine;77;54;N;6;68%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;84;68;ENE;7;51%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;91;54;WSW;5;39%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very hot;98;55;N;6;60%;0%;6
Santee;Sunny and very hot;103;67;ENE;6;26%;0%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;77;42;WSW;5;33%;0%;5
Stockton;Very hot;100;63;NW;4;31%;0%;5
Thermal;Sunny and very hot;106;69;NW;5;16%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;82;36;SSE;5;29%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;96;70;W;5;12%;0%;6
Ukiah;Sunshine, very hot;100;56;N;3;27%;0%;5
Vacaville;Very hot;101;62;WSW;3;23%;0%;5
Van Nuys;Sunny and very hot;102;71;NNE;5;25%;0%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine and nice;74;52;NNW;6;69%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunny and very warm;94;58;S;6;19%;0%;6
Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;61;NNW;4;37%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunshine;79;55;ESE;5;57%;0%;5
