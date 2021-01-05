CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Rain and drizzle;41;18;SSW;8;77%;84%;1 Arcata;A t-storm or two;55;41;E;5;88%;75%;1 Auburn;A little p.m. rain;52;40;NNE;5;79%;80%;1 Avalon;Partly sunny;67;55;W;5;36%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Partial sunshine;58;41;ESE;4;76%;0%;3 Beale AFB;A p.m. shower or two;50;39;NNW;5;94%;79%;1 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;60;34;W;5;45%;2%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;60;25;NW;5;32%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Rain and drizzle;48;38;E;5;42%;81%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;71;40;NE;6;25%;0%;3 Burbank;Partly sunny;72;46;NE;4;41%;0%;3 Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;47;NE;6;40%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;66;49;ENE;4;50%;0%;3 Campo;Partly sunny;69;35;NE;6;31%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;66;39;ENE;4;66%;0%;3 Chico;A p.m. shower or two;51;38;NNW;5;91%;72%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;62;30;WNW;5;35%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNE;5;41%;2%;3 Concord;Showers around;55;43;ENE;2;80%;72%;1 Corona;Partly sunny, nice;72;43;ESE;5;40%;0%;3 Crescent City;A t-storm or two;54;41;SE;13;87%;76%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;65;39;SW;4;27%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;61;31;SW;2;40%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny, nice;73;42;WNW;3;31%;0%;3 Eureka;A t-storm or two;55;42;ESE;6;89%;72%;1 Fairfield;Showers around;51;41;N;5;93%;72%;1 Fresno;Partly sunny;57;40;WNW;3;77%;2%;2 Fullerton;Partly sunny, nice;74;48;E;2;41%;0%;3 Hanford;Clouds and sun;56;38;N;3;82%;2%;2 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;48;N;2;48%;0%;3 Hayward;Showers around;55;47;ENE;5;68%;70%;2 Imperial;Partly sunny, nice;73;42;WNW;3;31%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Partial sunshine;66;49;E;6;56%;0%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny;63;33;W;6;44%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;59;37;NNW;4;74%;2%;2 Lincoln;A p.m. shower or two;51;38;NNW;5;98%;84%;1 Livermore;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;NE;5;68%;66%;2 Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;43;NNW;8;67%;3%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;46;E;3;48%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;4;54%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;70;51;NE;4;46%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;70;51;NE;4;46%;2%;3 Madera;Partly sunny;56;39;WNW;4;79%;5%;2 Mammoth;Spotty showers;39;20;SSW;9;79%;86%;1 Marysville;A p.m. shower or two;49;38;NNW;5;99%;74%;1 Mather AFB;A p.m. shower or two;54;41;NNW;5;88%;79%;1 Merced;Partly sunny;55;40;NW;3;82%;15%;2 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;55;40;NW;3;82%;15%;2 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;4;46%;0%;3 Modesto;Periods of sun;55;42;NNW;4;83%;31%;2 Moffett Nas;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;NW;2;70%;64%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny;60;30;NW;6;43%;1%;3 Montague;Cloudy with showers;43;28;E;5;83%;89%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;2;61%;9%;2 Mount Shasta;Cloudy with showers;39;25;NNE;3;79%;87%;1 Napa County;Afternoon showers;53;41;ENE;5;86%;74%;1 Needles;Partly sunny;71;42;NW;9;20%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;4;61%;0%;3 Oakland;Showers around;54;47;NE;5;72%;71%;1 Oceanside;Partly sunny;66;39;ENE;4;66%;0%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNE;5;41%;2%;3 Oroville;Cooler;51;40;N;6;93%;79%;1 Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;48;NNE;6;51%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;WSW;3;23%;0%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny;61;35;WSW;3;38%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Periods of sun;65;35;ENE;3;58%;1%;3 Point Mugu;Partial sunshine;67;45;NNE;7;53%;0%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;56;38;SE;4;89%;2%;1 Ramona;Partly sunny;71;33;E;5;45%;2%;3 Redding;Spotty showers;50;38;NNW;3;82%;83%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny;74;46;NE;5;38%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sun and some clouds;72;39;E;5;42%;2%;3 Sacramento;A p.m. shower or two;53;41;NNW;5;88%;74%;1 Sacramento International;A p.m. shower or two;51;40;NNW;6;95%;74%;1 Salinas;Periods of sun;63;44;E;7;56%;8%;2 San Bernardino;Sun and some clouds;72;42;NE;5;40%;0%;3 San Carlos;An afternoon shower;53;45;NE;4;86%;67%;2 San Diego;Partly sunny;67;50;NNW;5;63%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;70;46;E;4;43%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;69;46;N;4;49%;0%;3 San Francisco;Showers around;53;47;NE;6;79%;69%;1 San Jose;Partly sunny;60;46;NW;3;59%;39%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;45;NNE;7;54%;1%;3 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;63;52;NW;13;62%;2%;3 Sandberg;Partly sunny;58;46;NW;11;29%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;70;49;E;4;56%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;66;43;NNE;5;65%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;66;44;N;7;61%;1%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;50;ENE;4;47%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Showers around;50;40;ENE;4;97%;70%;1 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;69;42;NE;5;58%;2%;3 Santee;Partly sunny;71;40;E;5;46%;1%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Variable cloudiness;47;20;SW;6;58%;59%;2 Stockton;Partly sunny;57;43;NW;5;71%;44%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny;75;40;WNW;4;28%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Variable cloudiness;43;18;SW;4;64%;65%;2 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;69;41;WNW;5;26%;1%;3 Ukiah;Showers around;52;37;E;2;84%;65%;1 Vacaville;A p.m. shower or two;52;41;N;3;87%;74%;1 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;72;47;NNE;5;39%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;61;46;N;9;69%;1%;3 Victorville;Sun and some clouds;61;32;W;4;49%;1%;3 Visalia;Periods of sun;56;38;N;3;87%;0%;2 Watsonville;Mainly cloudy;60;43;ENE;4;63%;16%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather