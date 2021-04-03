CA Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;68;28;WSW;9;35%;16%;5 Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;40;NW;6;81%;6%;5 Auburn;Clouds and sun;68;45;SSE;6;47%;7%;7 Avalon;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;7;46%;3%;8 Bakersfield;Becoming cloudy;83;55;E;5;35%;3%;8 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;73;44;SSE;6;55%;6%;7 Big Bear City;Increasing clouds;69;46;W;8;32%;3%;9 Bishop;Increasing clouds;84;42;WNW;9;15%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;60;42;E;7;31%;5%;7 Blythe;Very hot;100;64;SSW;5;9%;0%;8 Burbank;Turning cloudy;83;55;SE;6;41%;3%;8 Camarillo;Clouding up;71;50;ESE;6;55%;3%;8 Camp Pendleton;Thickening clouds;67;53;NW;6;70%;2%;8 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;50;WNW;10;16%;2%;9 Carlsbad;Increasing clouds;67;50;N;6;75%;2%;8 Chico;Clouds and sun;73;45;SE;6;52%;6%;6 China Lake;Hot;92;60;WSW;8;16%;0%;8 Chino;Increasing clouds;83;55;WSW;7;39%;2%;8 Concord;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;10;55%;5%;7 Corona;Increasing clouds;85;53;SW;7;39%;1%;8 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SSE;7;81%;8%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Hot;93;65;WSW;16;10%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Very warm;89;55;WSW;13;16%;0%;8 El Centro;Very hot;99;66;W;5;11%;0%;8 Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;41;N;6;83%;6%;5 Fairfield;Partial sunshine;72;46;WSW;10;56%;4%;7 Fresno;Becoming cloudy;80;50;NW;5;43%;4%;7 Fullerton;Becoming cloudy;76;55;SE;5;49%;2%;8 Hanford;Becoming cloudy;79;47;NNW;6;49%;3%;7 Hawthorne;Turning out cloudy;67;54;SSE;6;64%;4%;8 Hayward;Partial sunshine;62;49;WSW;8;62%;4%;7 Imperial;Very hot;99;66;W;5;11%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;54;NNW;9;70%;2%;7 Lancaster;Very warm;89;57;W;15;16%;1%;8 Lemoore Nas;Thickening clouds;80;47;NNW;8;47%;3%;7 Lincoln;Clouds and sun;72;45;SSE;6;58%;7%;7 Livermore;Partly sunny;66;44;WSW;7;62%;5%;7 Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;64;48;NW;12;71%;3%;7 Long Beach;Increasing clouds;70;54;S;5;64%;4%;8 Los Alamitos;Thickening clouds;74;54;S;6;56%;3%;8 Los Angeles;Turning cloudy;76;55;S;6;55%;3%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning cloudy;76;55;S;6;55%;3%;8 Madera;Becoming cloudy;78;45;NW;6;52%;4%;7 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;67;34;WNW;8;37%;19%;5 Marysville;Clouds and sunshine;73;45;SSE;6;57%;6%;7 Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;71;44;S;6;56%;7%;7 Merced;Turning out cloudy;76;44;NW;7;50%;5%;7 Merced (airport);Turning out cloudy;76;44;NW;7;50%;5%;7 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;75;52;NNW;6;61%;2%;7 Modesto;Partly sunny;73;45;NNW;7;51%;5%;7 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;47;WNW;8;62%;4%;7 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;WNW;14;16%;0%;8 Montague;Mostly cloudy;71;33;N;6;43%;21%;5 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;61;49;NW;8;65%;4%;6 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;36;NE;2;37%;13%;6 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;65;45;W;10;64%;5%;7 Needles;Very hot;102;70;WSW;7;6%;0%;8 North Island;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNW;8;70%;2%;7 Oakland;Turning sunny;61;51;WSW;9;62%;4%;6 Oceanside;Increasing clouds;67;50;N;6;75%;2%;8 Ontario;Increasing clouds;83;55;WSW;7;39%;2%;8 Oroville;Clouds and sun, nice;74;47;SE;6;52%;6%;6 Oxnard;Increasing clouds;63;49;NW;7;71%;4%;8 Palm Springs;Very hot;101;70;W;5;9%;0%;8 Palmdale;Very warm;87;56;W;13;14%;1%;8 Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;80;42;WNW;5;54%;3%;8 Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;63;48;NW;7;72%;4%;7 Porterville;Increasing clouds;82;48;E;5;44%;3%;7 Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;83;46;SSW;6;31%;2%;7 Redding;Partly sunny;74;49;SE;5;45%;6%;6 Riverside;Very warm;87;55;WSW;6;30%;1%;8 Riverside March;Increasing clouds;86;52;SSW;6;31%;2%;8 Sacramento;Partly sunny;73;45;SSW;6;59%;7%;7 Sacramento International;Nice with some sun;72;45;SSE;5;59%;6%;7 Salinas;Partly sunny;65;48;SW;10;66%;3%;7 San Bernardino;Increasing clouds;88;57;SSW;6;31%;1%;8 San Carlos;Turning sunny;62;48;W;8;61%;4%;6 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;55;WNW;7;61%;2%;7 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;73;51;N;6;55%;2%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;53;NW;6;60%;2%;7 San Francisco;Clearing;59;51;W;10;64%;4%;6 San Jose;Partial sunshine;65;46;NW;8;58%;4%;7 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;71;46;E;11;65%;3%;7 San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;50;WNW;21;71%;4%;8 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;75;53;NW;17;24%;3%;8 Santa Ana;Increasing clouds;78;54;SSW;6;51%;2%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;76;50;N;7;58%;4%;7 Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;66;46;WNW;10;69%;4%;7 Santa Monica;Clouding up;66;53;E;5;63%;3%;8 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun;63;42;WSW;6;67%;4%;6 Santa Ynez;Fog, then some sun;85;43;NNW;7;63%;4%;7 Santee;Mostly cloudy;84;51;SW;6;31%;2%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;60;38;SW;8;36%;3%;7 Stockton;Partly sunny;70;43;W;6;58%;5%;7 Thermal;Near-record heat;100;65;NW;6;10%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;64;36;S;9;32%;3%;7 Twentynine Palms;Hot;95;68;W;7;8%;0%;8 Ukiah;Clouds and sun;72;43;WNW;4;55%;3%;7 Vacaville;Sun and some clouds;72;45;SW;7;51%;5%;7 Van Nuys;Increasing clouds;81;54;SE;6;43%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;61;48;NNW;12;77%;4%;7 Victorville;Increasing clouds;85;50;WSW;11;29%;0%;8 Visalia;Increasing clouds;79;49;NW;4;51%;3%;7 Watsonville;Partial sunshine;65;46;NNW;6;68%;3%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather