CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sun and clouds;66;26;WNW;10;32%;0%;8

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;55;42;NE;7;79%;1%;8

Auburn;Sunny;76;48;SSE;6;36%;1%;8

Avalon;Low clouds and cool;62;51;W;7;62%;36%;2

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;83;54;NNE;7;32%;4%;9

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;82;46;SSE;6;40%;0%;8

Big Bear City;Partial sunshine;52;26;W;8;70%;40%;7

Bishop;Pleasant and warmer;76;40;NW;8;16%;15%;9

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;60;45;E;7;29%;1%;9

Blythe;Plenty of sun;85;60;SSW;9;30%;0%;10

Burbank;Cool with low clouds;65;52;SSW;6;57%;23%;3

Camarillo;Low clouds;65;50;NNW;7;69%;31%;3

Camp Pendleton;Cool with low clouds;63;55;W;7;68%;42%;3

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;58;42;W;13;77%;44%;7

Carlsbad;Low clouds;64;53;W;8;72%;43%;3

Chico;Sunshine and warm;85;50;SE;5;38%;1%;8

China Lake;Clouds and sun;81;53;W;9;25%;4%;9

Chino;Low clouds breaking;63;50;SW;8;69%;36%;6

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;72;49;SSW;12;55%;1%;9

Corona;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WSW;7;64%;26%;5

Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;54;42;NNW;16;81%;4%;8

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;81;55;WSW;15;29%;1%;10

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;77;51;SW;14;35%;1%;10

El Centro;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;11;37%;0%;10

Eureka;Sun and some clouds;53;43;N;8;81%;1%;8

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;WSW;13;55%;1%;8

Fresno;Mostly sunny;82;52;NW;6;37%;13%;9

Fullerton;Low clouds and cool;67;55;SW;6;67%;39%;3

Hanford;Mostly sunny;84;47;NNW;6;41%;8%;9

Hawthorne;Cool with low clouds;63;55;SW;7;69%;44%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;67;49;SW;9;60%;3%;9

Imperial;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;11;37%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Cool with low clouds;62;55;WNW;10;71%;42%;3

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;SW;15;39%;11%;10

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;83;45;NW;7;39%;3%;9

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;82;46;SSE;6;42%;0%;8

Livermore;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;WSW;8;56%;1%;9

Lompoc;Cool with low clouds;62;48;NW;8;72%;3%;3

Long Beach;Cool with low clouds;65;55;SW;6;66%;39%;3

Los Alamitos;Cool with low clouds;66;56;SW;7;54%;39%;3

Los Angeles;Cool with low clouds;64;55;SW;6;58%;37%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with low clouds;64;55;SW;6;58%;37%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;83;45;NW;6;39%;6%;9

Mammoth;Breezy in the p.m.;68;28;NW;11;31%;0%;7

Marysville;Sunny and very warm;84;46;SSE;6;40%;0%;8

Mather AFB;Sunny;80;45;S;8;47%;0%;8

Merced;Sunshine;83;46;W;7;41%;2%;9

Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;46;W;7;41%;2%;9

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and cool;63;54;WNW;8;74%;44%;3

Modesto;Sunny;82;47;NNE;7;40%;1%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;47;S;8;65%;4%;8

Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;74;54;W;12;30%;1%;10

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;72;35;N;8;34%;2%;8

Monterey Rabr;Areas of low clouds;61;51;SSW;9;69%;5%;6

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;71;36;NNW;6;28%;3%;8

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;66;46;SSW;12;78%;1%;8

Needles;Brilliant sunshine;87;63;W;9;21%;4%;10

North Island;Cool with low clouds;63;56;W;9;69%;44%;3

Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;51;SW;11;65%;3%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds;64;53;W;8;72%;43%;3

Ontario;Low clouds breaking;63;50;SW;8;69%;36%;6

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;50;SSE;5;39%;2%;8

Oxnard;Low clouds;62;49;WSW;9;76%;19%;3

Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;WNW;10;36%;4%;10

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;72;49;SW;16;44%;13%;10

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;71;42;SSW;9;66%;1%;9

Point Mugu;Low clouds;61;48;SW;9;74%;23%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny;82;47;SSE;6;33%;13%;9

Ramona;Low clouds breaking;59;46;WSW;6;78%;44%;6

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;85;49;NNW;5;25%;1%;8

Riverside;Low clouds breaking;67;51;W;7;53%;36%;6

Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;65;48;W;6;65%;44%;6

Sacramento;Sunshine;83;47;S;7;45%;0%;8

Sacramento International;Sunny;81;48;SSE;8;49%;0%;8

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;62;51;WSW;10;73%;3%;7

San Bernardino;Low clouds breaking;67;49;WSW;7;62%;65%;6

San Carlos;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;9;60%;3%;8

San Diego;Low clouds and cool;64;57;W;8;62%;44%;3

San Diego Brown;Low clouds and cool;63;53;W;8;68%;42%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds;63;55;W;8;68%;44%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;13;64%;4%;8

San Jose;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;8;60%;4%;9

San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;60;48;WNW;9;79%;1%;5

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and cool;60;49;WNW;10;68%;36%;3

Sandberg;Partly sunny;64;48;SSW;13;51%;10%;10

Santa Ana;Low clouds and cool;65;55;SW;6;63%;44%;3

Santa Barbara;Cool with low clouds;62;46;SE;7;69%;9%;3

Santa Maria;Cool with low clouds;61;47;NW;8;77%;2%;5

Santa Monica;Low clouds;62;53;WSW;7;73%;36%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;70;43;SSW;7;63%;1%;8

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;66;41;NNW;6;86%;2%;9

Santee;Cool with low clouds;65;53;WSW;7;54%;44%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;57;32;SW;6;33%;0%;9

Stockton;Sunshine;80;45;W;7;49%;1%;9

Thermal;Partly sunny;85;60;NW;9;31%;3%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;61;29;SSW;8;35%;25%;9

Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, nice;81;58;W;8;26%;2%;10

Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;WNW;6;39%;0%;8

Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;77;48;SW;10;49%;0%;8

Van Nuys;Cool with low clouds;64;53;S;6;61%;35%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds and cool;59;48;NW;8;74%;3%;3

Victorville;Cool with some sun;70;42;SW;10;50%;16%;10

Visalia;Mostly sunny;81;48;NW;7;46%;12%;9

Watsonville;Partly sunny;60;49;WSW;7;70%;4%;8

