CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;72;35;WNW;8;38%;4%;10 Arcata;Rather cloudy, cool;55;44;N;9;78%;7%;8 Auburn;Sunshine, pleasant;77;47;SSE;6;36%;1%;10 Avalon;Rather cloudy, cool;68;58;ESE;5;68%;0%;9 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;NNW;7;29%;3%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;83;48;SE;8;43%;1%;10 Big Bear City;Breezy in the p.m.;70;36;W;15;53%;2%;12 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;90;53;NW;9;17%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;63;46;ESE;7;43%;1%;11 Blythe;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSW;8;23%;0%;11 Burbank;Low clouds breaking;77;57;SSE;6;53%;1%;10 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;57;SSE;7;63%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;59;SE;7;67%;2%;10 Campo;Fog, then some sun;76;49;SW;9;52%;1%;11 Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;59;SSE;7;70%;1%;6 Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;85;50;NE;5;35%;1%;10 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;95;67;SW;10;18%;0%;11 Chino;Fog, then some sun;76;55;WSW;8;64%;2%;10 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;78;49;WSW;14;43%;4%;10 Corona;Low clouds breaking;78;57;WSW;7;62%;1%;10 Crescent City;Turning cloudy, cool;54;43;NNW;11;80%;8%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Warm, turning breezy;96;66;WSW;18;17%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;90;59;SSW;14;19%;0%;11 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;WSW;6;28%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;46;N;9;81%;7%;8 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;83;48;WSW;13;38%;3%;10 Fresno;Breezy in the p.m.;87;53;NW;10;35%;1%;11 Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;74;60;SSE;5;68%;1%;10 Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;87;50;NNW;8;34%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;67;59;ESE;7;68%;1%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;71;49;SW;10;55%;4%;9 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;WSW;6;28%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;59;S;8;74%;4%;6 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;88;60;W;17;20%;1%;11 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;88;48;NNW;12;32%;1%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;83;47;SSE;6;39%;2%;10 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;79;46;SW;11;42%;4%;11 Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;NW;17;73%;2%;10 Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;70;60;SE;6;65%;1%;10 Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;73;62;SSE;6;55%;1%;10 Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;74;61;S;6;51%;1%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;74;61;S;6;51%;1%;10 Madera;Sunny and warm;87;46;NW;9;34%;2%;11 Mammoth;Not as warm;69;35;NNW;7;37%;4%;10 Marysville;Mostly sunny;84;48;SSE;6;39%;1%;10 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;46;SSE;8;42%;3%;10 Merced;Plenty of sun;85;48;NNW;9;40%;3%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;85;48;NNW;9;40%;3%;11 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;70;57;SSE;6;64%;2%;10 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;81;47;NNW;10;39%;3%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;48;W;11;51%;4%;9 Mojave;Increasingly windy;82;60;WNW;19;18%;0%;12 Montague;Not as warm;71;39;N;8;38%;5%;10 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;50;WNW;11;69%;4%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;70;40;NNW;3;38%;4%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;72;44;W;14;54%;4%;10 Needles;Sunny and hot;101;76;WSW;6;16%;0%;11 North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;60;S;7;69%;3%;6 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;W;12;59%;4%;9 Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;59;SSE;7;70%;1%;6 Ontario;Fog, then some sun;76;55;WSW;8;64%;2%;10 Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;49;SE;5;40%;2%;10 Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SSE;7;75%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;98;70;WNW;8;29%;0%;11 Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;88;58;SW;18;20%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;45;NW;12;41%;3%;10 Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SSE;8;73%;1%;10 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;86;50;NNW;7;33%;2%;11 Ramona;Low clouds breaking;75;52;SSW;6;68%;2%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;84;52;NNW;6;29%;3%;10 Riverside;Fog, then some sun;78;57;WSW;7;51%;1%;10 Riverside March;Fog, then some sun;78;55;S;7;59%;2%;10 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;84;48;S;7;40%;3%;10 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;49;SSE;8;44%;1%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;WSW;12;68%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Fog, then some sun;79;57;SW;6;58%;1%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;48;W;12;53%;4%;9 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SW;7;62%;3%;6 San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;70;58;S;6;63%;3%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;59;S;6;66%;3%;10 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;WNW;16;56%;4%;9 San Jose;Partly sunny;74;48;WNW;10;51%;4%;9 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;73;47;NNW;15;57%;3%;10 San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;54;NW;18;72%;1%;8 Sandberg;Increasingly windy;74;53;NNW;22;34%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;74;60;S;6;50%;2%;10 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;55;N;7;56%;2%;10 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;NNW;15;68%;3%;10 Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;66;58;E;7;72%;1%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;WNW;9;43%;4%;10 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;84;44;NNW;9;63%;3%;11 Santee;Low clouds breaking;76;57;SW;6;46%;1%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;37;WSW;8;36%;0%;11 Stockton;Mostly sunny;81;47;WSW;10;38%;3%;10 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;NW;8;26%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;68;35;SSW;11;40%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;95;67;W;9;17%;0%;11 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;77;44;WNW;8;40%;3%;10 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;84;48;SW;9;36%;4%;10 Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;74;57;SSE;6;55%;1%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;62;48;NNW;17;75%;3%;10 Victorville;Breezy in the p.m.;85;53;WSW;14;34%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunny and warm;87;51;NW;9;43%;1%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;46;W;7;53%;3%;10