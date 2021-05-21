CA Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cold with a shower;55;36;NNE;7;64%;88%;7 Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;57;46;NNW;8;75%;3%;10 Auburn;Cool with some sun;70;51;SE;5;40%;24%;10 Avalon;Mostly cloudy;65;54;W;7;60%;1%;9 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;54;ESE;7;26%;4%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;78;51;SE;5;36%;15%;10 Big Bear City;Showers around, cold;50;25;W;7;59%;59%;13 Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;WNW;8;34%;39%;7 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun, cold;50;42;E;5;56%;30%;6 Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;SSW;8;17%;0%;11 Burbank;Some sun;69;51;SSE;6;42%;3%;10 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SE;9;54%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;66;54;NW;8;57%;4%;10 Campo;Sunny and cool;63;39;W;10;47%;3%;12 Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WNW;9;58%;4%;10 Chico;Partly sunny;78;55;E;5;35%;13%;10 China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;75;52;WSW;10;20%;7%;11 Chino;Fog, then sun;68;50;SW;8;48%;2%;10 Concord;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;SSW;10;42%;0%;11 Corona;Fog, then sun;71;50;SSW;8;45%;3%;10 Crescent City;Breezy;55;46;NNW;15;79%;6%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;76;53;SW;15;21%;3%;11 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;73;46;SW;11;24%;2%;12 El Centro;Sunny and cool;82;54;W;8;20%;0%;11 Eureka;Periods of sun, cool;55;47;NE;9;77%;3%;10 Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;79;50;WSW;9;39%;25%;11 Fresno;Clouds and sun;76;54;NW;6;32%;15%;8 Fullerton;Clouds break;71;54;S;7;55%;3%;10 Hanford;Sun and clouds;77;47;N;6;33%;7%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;SW;9;56%;1%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;9;53%;0%;11 Imperial;Sunny and cool;82;54;W;8;20%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;55;NNW;10;63%;4%;10 Lancaster;Partly sunny;72;49;WSW;14;26%;1%;12 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;78;47;NNW;8;31%;2%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;77;50;SE;5;37%;12%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny;74;47;WSW;8;46%;0%;11 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;60;47;NNW;11;70%;9%;10 Long Beach;Clouds to sun;68;55;SW;9;53%;2%;10 Los Alamitos;Clouds to sun;70;55;SSW;7;49%;2%;10 Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;S;7;48%;1%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;S;7;48%;1%;10 Madera;Clouds and sun;78;48;NW;7;34%;13%;10 Mammoth;Cold with a shower;59;36;NW;10;55%;74%;7 Marysville;Sun and some clouds;78;51;SE;5;35%;15%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;77;49;S;6;37%;3%;10 Merced;Clouds and sunshine;78;48;W;6;40%;9%;10 Merced (airport);Clouds and sunshine;78;48;W;6;40%;9%;10 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;66;52;NW;8;53%;3%;11 Modesto;Partly sunny;76;49;NNE;8;39%;4%;11 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;67;49;WSW;8;55%;0%;11 Mojave;Partly sunny;68;49;W;15;22%;2%;12 Montague;Cool with some sun;69;39;N;8;44%;17%;9 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;62;49;SW;8;66%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cool;64;42;NNW;6;48%;28%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;71;47;SSW;11;55%;0%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny;82;61;W;7;13%;0%;11 North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;56;NW;9;60%;3%;9 Oakland;Partly sunny;66;52;SSW;9;56%;0%;11 Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WNW;9;58%;4%;10 Ontario;Fog, then sun;68;50;SW;8;48%;2%;10 Oroville;Partly sunny;77;54;E;5;38%;15%;10 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;SSE;12;62%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;WNW;10;25%;3%;11 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;71;47;SW;15;28%;2%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;SSW;9;48%;1%;10 Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;65;48;S;10;59%;0%;10 Porterville;Clouds and sun;76;49;SE;7;25%;15%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;67;42;NNW;7;54%;4%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;80;54;N;8;29%;12%;8 Riverside;Fog to sun;71;50;WSW;8;40%;1%;10 Riverside March;Fog, then sun;68;46;SSW;8;51%;3%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny;79;51;SSW;5;39%;3%;10 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;78;51;S;6;37%;5%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;WSW;10;67%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Fog to sun;69;49;WSW;7;48%;3%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;49;WSW;9;51%;0%;11 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;65;56;NNW;7;59%;3%;9 San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;67;53;NNW;7;48%;4%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;67;54;NW;8;53%;3%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;51;SW;11;56%;0%;11 San Jose;Partly sunny, cool;70;50;N;8;53%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;63;46;WNW;9;65%;4%;10 San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;60;50;WNW;18;66%;0%;9 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;SW;13;36%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;70;53;SSW;7;46%;3%;10 Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;66;48;N;6;53%;2%;10 Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;61;46;NW;10;69%;7%;10 Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;64;53;WSW;9;58%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;72;45;SSW;8;47%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;71;42;N;8;73%;7%;10 Santee;Sunshine and cool;70;49;N;7;36%;3%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Thundershowers;44;31;SW;6;71%;67%;6 Stockton;Sun and clouds;77;49;W;7;41%;0%;11 Thermal;Plenty of sun;84;59;NW;9;18%;3%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Thundershowers;48;30;SW;7;66%;67%;4 Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;75;55;W;9;18%;3%;12 Ukiah;Partly sunny, nice;78;45;W;5;39%;0%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny;79;49;SW;8;32%;25%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;67;52;S;7;43%;1%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;59;47;NNW;11;73%;10%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;67;41;SSW;9;36%;3%;12 Visalia;Partly sunny;76;49;NW;7;41%;13%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;64;49;S;7;62%;0%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather