Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cool with sunshine;65;34;WSW;9;35%;3%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;60;42;E;6;74%;23%;9

Auburn;Sunny, but cool;70;47;S;8;42%;0%;11

Avalon;Clouds to sun;66;55;WNW;6;70%;3%;8

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;82;55;NNW;7;30%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;76;49;SSE;13;42%;2%;11

Big Bear City;Breezy in the p.m.;69;35;WSW;15;50%;3%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;89;49;WSW;10;14%;2%;12

Blue Canyon;Cooler with sunshine;55;39;ESE;11;45%;3%;12

Blythe;Partly sunny;99;73;S;9;15%;0%;12

Burbank;Clouds breaking;74;56;SE;6;53%;3%;11

Camarillo;Turning sunny;70;54;ESE;8;57%;4%;9

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;NW;8;61%;1%;11

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;49;WSW;10;41%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;70;55;W;8;61%;1%;11

Chico;Not as warm;76;53;SE;8;35%;4%;11

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;91;63;SW;14;17%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SW;8;54%;2%;12

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;WSW;15;43%;4%;11

Corona;Clouds breaking;78;54;SW;7;52%;2%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;47;NNE;5;76%;34%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;92;61;WSW;20;19%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;83;53;SW;21;28%;0%;12

El Centro;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;24%;0%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny, cool;59;44;E;6;74%;34%;9

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;74;47;WSW;15;44%;2%;11

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;NW;9;34%;4%;11

Fullerton;Clouds to sun;74;59;SW;6;61%;3%;11

Hanford;Plenty of sun;79;49;NW;6;32%;2%;11

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;68;58;WSW;8;60%;3%;11

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;W;14;62%;4%;11

Imperial;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;24%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;68;59;NNW;10;69%;0%;11

Lancaster;Sunny and cool;79;53;WSW;17;28%;2%;12

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;81;50;NNW;9;33%;2%;11

Lincoln;Sunshine;76;48;SSE;9;37%;2%;11

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;WSW;13;50%;2%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;63;48;NNW;12;66%;1%;11

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;WSW;7;58%;3%;11

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;SW;7;53%;3%;11

Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;74;60;SSW;7;53%;3%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;74;60;SSW;7;53%;3%;11

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;NW;7;34%;4%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;65;35;NW;10;37%;19%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny;77;48;SSE;9;36%;2%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;S;12;40%;2%;11

Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;38%;2%;11

Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;38%;2%;11

Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;72;56;NNW;7;55%;0%;11

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;74;50;NW;11;38%;2%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;WNW;13;53%;4%;11

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;80;53;WNW;15;21%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny, cool;67;41;NNW;8;38%;44%;11

Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;WNW;13;61%;4%;11

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;63;39;NNW;2;46%;44%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;W;17;54%;4%;11

Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;101;78;SSW;11;11%;2%;12

North Island;Clouds, then sun;66;60;NW;8;65%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;W;15;59%;4%;11

Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;70;55;W;8;61%;1%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SW;8;54%;2%;12

Oroville;Not as warm;76;52;SE;8;36%;3%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;WNW;9;66%;4%;8

Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;95;69;WNW;8;24%;0%;12

Palmdale;Sunshine, but cool;80;54;WSW;19;31%;2%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;76;45;WNW;9;45%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;66;51;WNW;9;65%;4%;7

Porterville;Plenty of sun;82;47;SSW;6;32%;2%;11

Ramona;Fog to sun;76;50;NNW;7;55%;0%;11

Redding;Partly sunny;76;52;W;8;32%;11%;11

Riverside;Sunshine;79;56;W;7;47%;2%;12

Riverside March;Sunny and cool;77;52;WNW;7;60%;1%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;SSW;10;39%;2%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;76;49;SSW;11;42%;1%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;WSW;13;58%;4%;11

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;79;56;SW;7;54%;1%;12

San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;W;16;55%;4%;11

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;68;60;NNW;7;58%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;NW;7;54%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;70;59;NW;7;57%;0%;11

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;61;51;W;19;61%;5%;11

San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;67;49;NW;12;50%;4%;11

San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;68;47;NNW;13;55%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;63;52;NW;17;70%;4%;6

Sandberg;Sunny and cool;71;50;W;12;43%;2%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;74;57;SSW;6;49%;3%;11

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;51;N;7;62%;2%;11

Santa Maria;Fog to sun;64;46;NW;13;63%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;7;62%;5%;11

Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;W;13;54%;5%;11

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;76;43;NNW;8;82%;1%;11

Santee;Clouds to sun;77;56;NNW;7;38%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;59;35;WSW;10;29%;1%;12

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;W;14;41%;2%;11

Thermal;Breezy in the p.m.;96;68;NW;10;21%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy and cooler;61;33;S;15;32%;1%;12

Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;93;67;W;9;15%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunshine and cool;71;45;WNW;8;41%;9%;11

Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;WSW;12;39%;2%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;72;55;SSE;7;55%;3%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;62;48;NNW;13;70%;1%;11

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;79;48;SSW;11;36%;1%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;NW;8;41%;2%;11

Watsonville;Breezy in the p.m.;67;47;SW;10;57%;2%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather