CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;88;49;SW;7;32%;6%;11 Arcata;Clouds and sun;63;51;N;5;79%;11%;5 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;S;5;37%;1%;11 Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;WNW;8;55%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;99;66;N;7;21%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;58;S;9;43%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;75;47;SW;8;29%;44%;13 Bishop;Sunny and hot;99;56;NW;8;10%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and cool;74;59;N;7;36%;1%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny;107;84;SSW;10;17%;4%;12 Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;89;65;SE;6;34%;0%;11 Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;61;NNW;9;61%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;75;62;WNW;9;69%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;93;62;WNW;9;21%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;74;61;WSW;8;72%;0%;11 Chico;Mostly sunny;91;64;SE;7;35%;0%;11 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;102;76;SW;12;10%;3%;12 Chino;Fog to sun;93;65;WSW;7;33%;2%;11 Concord;Partly sunny;80;59;WSW;10;53%;6%;10 Corona;Low clouds, then sun;94;64;W;7;34%;2%;11 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;59;52;WNW;4;91%;21%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;103;75;WSW;14;11%;13%;12 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;97;68;SW;16;13%;4%;12 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;106;78;W;7;24%;3%;12 Eureka;Clouds and sun;61;52;NNE;5;80%;11%;5 Fairfield;Cool with sunshine;80;58;WSW;12;50%;3%;11 Fresno;Sunny;96;64;NW;7;33%;0%;11 Fullerton;Clouds breaking;84;64;S;5;52%;0%;11 Hanford;Plenty of sun;96;60;SSE;5;33%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;63;SW;8;65%;0%;11 Hayward;Some sun;76;59;W;7;55%;11%;10 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;106;78;W;7;24%;3%;12 Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;NNW;12;82%;1%;11 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;WSW;13;12%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;97;58;WNW;10;34%;0%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;S;6;40%;1%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;7;51%;5%;11 Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;71;55;NNW;8;70%;0%;9 Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;78;63;WSW;8;59%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;82;64;SW;7;47%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Clouds break;84;66;S;7;47%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;84;66;S;7;47%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and warm;95;58;NW;6;34%;0%;11 Mammoth;A stray thunderstorm;88;53;WNW;7;33%;44%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny;90;58;SSE;7;39%;1%;11 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;87;56;SSW;7;47%;0%;11 Merced;Plenty of sun;93;59;WNW;7;46%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;93;59;WNW;7;46%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;79;62;NW;8;64%;25%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sun;89;58;NNW;7;48%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;75;59;S;9;60%;11%;10 Mojave;Increasingly windy;92;70;W;15;10%;4%;12 Montague;A stray thunderstorm;94;58;SE;6;29%;47%;11 Monterey Rabr;Clearing;75;58;SW;9;60%;9%;10 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;87;54;N;2;32%;10%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;74;56;WSW;13;65%;6%;10 Needles;Partly sunny, warm;113;91;WSW;7;7%;6%;12 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;63;NW;12;76%;1%;11 Oakland;Low clouds breaking;72;61;WSW;7;60%;12%;10 Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;74;61;WSW;8;72%;0%;11 Ontario;Fog to sun;93;65;WSW;7;33%;2%;11 Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;64;SE;6;35%;0%;11 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;70;59;NW;11;74%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;108;80;W;8;16%;8%;12 Palmdale;Sunshine;95;68;WSW;14;13%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;79;52;SSW;10;57%;1%;12 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;NNW;11;71%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and warm;99;60;NNE;6;24%;2%;11 Ramona;Low clouds, then sun;91;57;N;7;39%;0%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny;95;67;S;8;30%;0%;11 Riverside;Fog to sun;96;65;W;7;30%;4%;11 Riverside March;Fog to sun;93;64;NW;6;30%;5%;11 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSW;7;43%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;58;SSW;9;50%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;NNW;11;64%;7%;10 San Bernardino;Fog, then sun;97;67;SW;6;28%;4%;11 San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;76;59;SW;6;53%;14%;10 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;73;65;NNW;8;67%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;78;63;NW;7;61%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;78;64;NW;8;65%;25%;11 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;69;60;WSW;7;60%;14%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;10;59%;9%;10 San Luis Obispo;Clouds to sun;73;57;NW;8;63%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;68;56;WNW;14;76%;0%;7 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;86;67;WNW;13;19%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SW;6;46%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;72;56;NW;7;67%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;72;55;NNW;9;69%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;72;62;SW;7;66%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;74;53;WSW;6;62%;9%;10 Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;NNW;6;78%;0%;11 Santee;Clouds breaking;88;62;NW;7;38%;2%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;75;42;WSW;6;26%;0%;12 Stockton;Mostly sunny;85;55;WNW;6;48%;1%;11 Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;107;78;NW;6;16%;7%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, pleasant;81;40;SW;9;29%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;78;WSW;9;10%;13%;12 Ukiah;Partly sunny;85;55;W;6;48%;10%;11 Vacaville;Partly sunny;85;57;WSW;10;48%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;86;65;SE;6;39%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;NNW;7;73%;0%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSW;11;20%;4%;12 Visalia;Plenty of sun;96;60;WNW;5;39%;0%;11 Watsonville;Turning sunny;69;56;WNW;7;65%;9%;10