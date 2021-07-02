CA Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very hot;97;55;SSW;6;24%;41%;11 Arcata;Low clouds breaking;69;57;SW;6;69%;0%;5 Auburn;Lots of sun, warm;93;66;SSE;5;33%;21%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;74;59;WNW;6;62%;0%;12 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;75;NNE;7;20%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSE;8;42%;14%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;78;47;WSW;7;37%;0%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;97;65;WNW;7;19%;5%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;81;66;ENE;5;38%;49%;12 Blythe;Clouds and sun;109;89;SSW;9;33%;14%;12 Burbank;Partly sunny;87;61;SSE;6;44%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;61;W;8;61%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;62;W;7;74%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;91;60;SSW;8;29%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;74;62;WSW;7;75%;0%;11 Chico;Sunshine and hot;99;69;SE;6;31%;7%;11 China Lake;Mostly sunny;108;78;WSW;7;15%;3%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;WSW;7;44%;0%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;WSW;13;54%;2%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;90;60;W;7;48%;0%;12 Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;53;S;5;91%;3%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;79;WSW;8;13%;3%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;102;70;SW;11;13%;1%;12 El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;107;80;SSE;6;38%;4%;11 Eureka;Low clouds breaking;66;57;W;6;73%;0%;5 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;58;WSW;14;52%;1%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;NW;5;34%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;63;S;5;58%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;66;WNW;5;32%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Some sun;73;61;S;8;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Nice with sunshine;75;59;W;9;63%;4%;11 Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;107;80;SSE;6;38%;4%;11 Imperial Beach;Humid;72;64;WNW;9;87%;0%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;101;73;WSW;10;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;WNW;6;33%;0%;11 Lincoln;Hot with lots of sun;95;61;SSE;6;42%;10%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;9;50%;0%;11 Lompoc;Some sun;69;54;NNW;10;76%;0%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;61;SW;7;66%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;63;SSW;6;54%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;64;S;6;54%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;64;S;6;54%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;99;64;NW;6;35%;1%;11 Mammoth;Very hot;98;60;WNW;7;23%;41%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;60;SSE;6;40%;14%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;92;58;S;9;45%;7%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;97;64;WNW;7;43%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;64;WNW;7;43%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Some sun;77;63;W;6;69%;0%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sun;94;62;NNW;8;46%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;NNW;9;69%;2%;11 Mojave;Abundant sunshine;100;77;WNW;9;13%;1%;12 Montague;Very hot;104;64;N;6;23%;40%;11 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;70;59;WSW;7;71%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Very hot;99;60;N;1;28%;40%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;73;56;WSW;14;73%;1%;11 Needles;Warm with some sun;109;92;S;8;23%;2%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;71;64;WNW;8;76%;0%;11 Oakland;Mostly sunny;69;59;WSW;10;72%;5%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;74;62;WSW;7;75%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;WSW;7;44%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and hot;99;68;SSE;6;34%;11%;11 Oxnard;Some sun;71;59;NW;9;76%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Sunshine and warm;108;82;WNW;6;23%;1%;12 Palmdale;Sunshine and hot;100;69;SW;11;12%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;52;S;9;49%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;58;NW;9;73%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and hot;101;66;S;6;27%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;56;SSE;7;51%;0%;12 Redding;Hot with sunshine;106;74;S;7;25%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;96;63;WSW;7;39%;0%;12 Riverside March;Sunny;95;60;NW;7;38%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;92;58;S;8;45%;7%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and seasonable;95;60;SSE;10;46%;5%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;NW;10;73%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;98;67;SSW;6;34%;0%;12 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;75;59;WSW;8;57%;0%;11 San Diego;Partly sunny;71;63;WNW;6;74%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;63;W;6;69%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;63;W;6;70%;0%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;62;WSW;11;62%;0%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;77;58;NE;8;64%;1%;11 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;55;NW;9;66%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;67;56;WNW;18;75%;0%;7 Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;92;70;WNW;12;18%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;63;SW;6;55%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Some sun;74;57;N;6;68%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;54;NW;8;73%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;61;ESE;7;73%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;77;54;WSW;6;66%;8%;11 Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;91;49;N;7;74%;0%;12 Santee;Partial sunshine;86;63;W;6;47%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;75;51;SW;5;43%;55%;11 Stockton;Plenty of sun;90;59;NW;7;46%;2%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;106;78;NW;6;30%;3%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;86;47;WSW;5;40%;54%;12 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;104;82;WSW;5;19%;1%;12 Ukiah;Hot with sunshine;99;58;WNW;6;39%;7%;11 Vacaville;Sunshine, seasonable;93;60;SW;10;43%;1%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;86;62;SSE;6;46%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;54;NNW;9;76%;0%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;97;64;SSW;7;24%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;SSW;5;42%;0%;11 Watsonville;Clouds breaking;71;57;WSW;7;69%;0%;10 