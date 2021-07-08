CA Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunshine, very hot;100;53;SW;7;19%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;54;NNW;7;64%;26%;7 Auburn;Record-tying heat;103;80;SE;5;18%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;82;63;W;5;43%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and very hot;109;85;NNE;7;16%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Hot;107;72;SE;5;21%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;W;7;36%;25%;13 Bishop;Very hot;106;70;WNW;7;16%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;89;75;ENE;6;25%;0%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;116;95;SSW;10;27%;5%;12 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;S;5;40%;0%;12 Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;68;NE;7;55%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;77;66;WSW;7;69%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;96;66;SW;8;30%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;66;W;7;69%;0%;11 Chico;Sunshine, very hot;107;80;ESE;5;19%;0%;11 China Lake;Sunshine and hot;114;87;WSW;6;15%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;WSW;7;37%;0%;12 Concord;Sunshine and hot;100;63;SW;9;31%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;96;69;W;7;39%;0%;12 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;52;N;6;87%;3%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Hot;113;88;WSW;8;16%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming windy;110;80;SW;9;16%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;113;88;SW;6;37%;6%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;55;N;8;68%;1%;7 Fairfield;Sunshine and hot;102;62;WSW;10;31%;0%;11 Fresno;Very hot;111;81;NW;6;21%;0%;11 Fullerton;Some sun;87;68;S;6;55%;0%;11 Hanford;Very hot;110;77;NW;5;23%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;79;66;SW;7;64%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;WSW;8;46%;0%;11 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;113;88;SW;6;37%;6%;12 Imperial Beach;Humid;75;66;WNW;8;83%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;107;81;WSW;10;15%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;112;75;NW;7;19%;0%;11 Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;106;71;SSE;5;24%;0%;11 Livermore;Sunshine and hot;102;69;WSW;9;26%;0%;11 Lompoc;Clouds and sun;76;58;NNW;8;68%;1%;5 Long Beach;Partly sunny;82;66;SW;7;61%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;87;68;SSW;6;52%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;6;50%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;6;50%;0%;11 Madera;Very hot;110;73;NW;7;21%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunshine, very hot;100;58;WNW;7;20%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunshine and hot;108;72;SSE;5;22%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunshine and hot;106;69;SSE;7;24%;0%;11 Merced;Record-breaking heat;109;75;NW;9;23%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Record-breaking heat;109;75;NW;9;23%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;66;WNW;6;60%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and hot;106;73;NNW;10;24%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;81;65;N;9;55%;0%;10 Mojave;Very hot;106;86;WNW;10;14%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;104;62;N;5;20%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;59;WSW;7;67%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Very hot;99;58;NNW;1;24%;0%;11 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SW;10;50%;0%;11 Needles;Record-breaking heat;121;97;SW;7;19%;11%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;74;67;WNW;7;73%;0%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;76;61;SW;8;57%;0%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;66;W;7;69%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;WSW;7;37%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunshine, very hot;109;81;ESE;5;21%;0%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;65;NNW;8;72%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;115;91;WNW;6;25%;1%;12 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;107;81;SW;12;17%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming windy;105;64;S;9;27%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;65;NNW;8;71%;0%;7 Porterville;Very hot;110;78;SSE;6;20%;0%;11 Ramona;Sunny;95;63;S;7;43%;0%;12 Redding;Sunshine, very hot;111;74;NW;6;16%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;7;33%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;100;68;WNW;7;35%;0%;12 Sacramento;Hot;107;68;S;6;27%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Hot;107;69;SSE;6;27%;0%;11 Salinas;Some sun;77;59;NNW;10;56%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;SW;6;30%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;86;61;WSW;9;50%;0%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;75;66;W;6;70%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;WNW;6;58%;0%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;67;WNW;6;60%;0%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;75;62;WSW;11;52%;0%;10 San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;NNW;8;44%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;86;61;SSE;7;51%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;61;W;7;72%;0%;7 Sandberg;Very hot;99;80;W;12;17%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;68;SW;6;50%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;64;N;6;67%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;80;58;WNW;6;59%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;66;WSW;7;69%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;SSW;6;40%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;102;58;N;6;62%;1%;11 Santee;Partly sunny;93;70;WSW;6;43%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;85;51;WSW;6;33%;0%;12 Stockton;Hot;105;69;WNW;8;28%;0%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;114;87;NW;7;31%;1%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;92;50;S;7;29%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;111;91;WSW;5;19%;3%;12 Ukiah;Very hot;108;63;WNW;5;26%;0%;11 Vacaville;Very hot;109;69;SW;5;24%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;93;67;SSE;6;42%;0%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;NNW;5;67%;1%;5 Victorville;Mostly sunny;103;72;SSW;8;23%;0%;12 Visalia;Very hot;109;75;NW;6;31%;0%;11 Watsonville;Some sun;81;60;SSW;7;50%;0%;10 _____