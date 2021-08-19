CA Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;83;42;NW;8;37%;3%;8 Arcata;Clouds and sun;69;52;NW;7;67%;2%;8 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;ESE;5;28%;0%;8 Avalon;Low clouds breaking;75;64;SSW;7;60%;3%;6 Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;96;71;NNE;6;25%;0%;9 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SSE;6;39%;0%;8 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;71;43;N;7;59%;28%;11 Bishop;Abundant sunshine;94;53;S;8;17%;0%;9 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;E;7;25%;0%;9 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;101;77;S;8;33%;0%;10 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;SSE;5;59%;2%;10 Camarillo;Patchy fog, then sun;77;64;NE;8;61%;2%;9 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;75;65;WNW;7;64%;5%;9 Campo;Nice with sunshine;84;55;W;5;50%;27%;10 Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;76;65;W;8;68%;5%;9 Chico;Sunny and seasonable;95;64;SE;5;33%;1%;8 China Lake;Mostly sunny;98;69;SSW;5;19%;0%;9 Chino;Mostly sunny;86;63;WSW;7;54%;2%;10 Concord;Sunny;87;59;SW;9;47%;1%;8 Corona;Mostly sunny;88;62;WSW;6;55%;2%;10 Crescent City;Windy;63;53;NNW;19;76%;4%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;99;70;W;8;24%;0%;10 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;95;63;SW;6;27%;0%;10 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;100;75;SE;7;44%;0%;10 Eureka;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;8;69%;2%;8 Fairfield;Sunshine;89;59;WSW;10;44%;0%;8 Fresno;Mostly sunny;97;67;WNW;5;31%;0%;9 Fullerton;Patchy fog, then sun;81;66;W;5;60%;3%;10 Hanford;Sunny and warm;96;60;E;4;36%;0%;9 Hawthorne;Turning sunny;76;65;W;8;65%;4%;9 Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;59;WSW;7;54%;1%;9 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;100;75;SE;7;44%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;74;67;WNW;9;81%;27%;9 Lancaster;Sunny;94;64;SW;7;27%;1%;10 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;97;61;WNW;5;31%;0%;9 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;93;62;SE;6;35%;0%;8 Livermore;Sunshine;93;56;SW;7;40%;1%;9 Lompoc;Clouds and sun;72;58;N;8;75%;0%;9 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;78;66;W;7;62%;3%;9 Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;59%;3%;10 Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;79;64;SW;6;61%;3%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;79;64;SW;6;61%;3%;10 Madera;Sunny and warm;96;61;NW;5;32%;0%;9 Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;NW;7;37%;3%;8 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SE;6;37%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;92;58;SSE;6;39%;0%;8 Merced;Sunny and warm;95;61;WNW;5;35%;0%;9 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;95;61;WNW;5;35%;0%;9 Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;6;65%;27%;6 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;NNW;6;37%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;75;59;NE;7;65%;1%;9 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;92;62;W;8;23%;0%;10 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;86;50;N;8;39%;7%;8 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;73;60;WSW;6;66%;2%;9 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;NNW;3;45%;4%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;76;56;WSW;11;68%;0%;8 Needles;Mostly sunny;100;83;SSE;8;27%;0%;9 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;74;67;W;8;67%;27%;6 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;W;10;62%;1%;9 Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;76;65;W;8;68%;5%;9 Ontario;Mostly sunny;86;63;WSW;7;54%;2%;10 Oroville;Plenty of sun;93;64;ESE;5;38%;0%;8 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;NE;9;72%;2%;8 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;100;76;W;7;33%;0%;10 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;94;65;WSW;9;28%;1%;10 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;54;SSW;9;50%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;NE;8;68%;2%;6 Porterville;Sunny;96;63;SSE;6;28%;0%;9 Ramona;Sunny;82;58;SW;7;64%;27%;10 Redding;Sunny and seasonable;96;65;NW;6;30%;2%;8 Riverside;Plenty of sun;88;63;W;7;52%;3%;10 Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;WSW;6;57%;3%;10 Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;93;58;S;6;41%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;93;58;SSE;7;45%;0%;8 Salinas;Sunshine and nice;73;58;N;8;66%;1%;9 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;WSW;6;54%;2%;10 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;79;57;WSW;7;53%;1%;9 San Diego;Clouds breaking;75;68;WSW;7;58%;27%;6 San Diego Brown;Sunny and cool;76;65;WNW;6;60%;27%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;77;66;W;6;63%;27%;9 San Francisco;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;SW;12;60%;1%;9 San Jose;Lots of sun, nice;81;58;E;7;55%;1%;9 San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;WSW;6;64%;0%;9 San Nicolas Island;Cool with some sun;69;58;SSE;6;72%;3%;5 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;85;62;WSW;12;26%;1%;10 Santa Ana;Patchy fog, then sun;82;65;SW;6;54%;3%;10 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, cool;73;59;SSE;7;69%;2%;9 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;74;57;WSW;7;71%;0%;9 Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;73;64;WSW;8;71%;4%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;WSW;7;60%;0%;8 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;82;56;ESE;6;83%;0%;9 Santee;Sunny;81;64;W;7;52%;26%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;WSW;7;37%;0%;9 Stockton;Brilliant sunshine;92;59;N;6;41%;1%;8 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;NW;7;35%;0%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;80;43;S;7;31%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;7;25%;0%;10 Ukiah;Sunny and seasonable;94;55;W;6;38%;0%;8 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;SW;7;41%;0%;8 Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;80;63;S;5;59%;2%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;70;57;S;6;74%;0%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny;91;58;S;8;36%;1%;10 Visalia;Sunshine and warm;95;61;W;5;46%;0%;9 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;71;57;NNW;7;66%;1%;9