Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;83;37;SE;4;22%;0%;7

Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;SW;5;73%;1%;5

Auburn;Plenty of sun;85;63;E;5;25%;0%;7

Avalon;Clouds breaking;78;69;W;7;55%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;ENE;5;22%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;89;56;SE;3;37%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;WSW;7;45%;0%;9

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;93;50;NW;6;15%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;76;61;ENE;5;20%;2%;7

Blythe;Partly sunny;105;83;SSW;6;27%;0%;8

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;SE;5;42%;0%;8

Camarillo;Turning sunny;77;59;ENE;7;58%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;74;60;S;7;70%;0%;8

Campo;Sunny;90;61;NE;6;31%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;77;61;SSW;7;71%;0%;8

Chico;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;E;4;28%;2%;7

China Lake;Plenty of sun;97;64;W;6;13%;0%;8

Chino;Sunny;93;68;WSW;7;40%;1%;8

Concord;Turning sunny;88;56;SW;6;50%;1%;7

Corona;Sunny;95;64;SSW;7;40%;0%;8

Crescent City;Periods of sun, cool;60;49;SSE;4;79%;3%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;100;70;WSW;8;15%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;96;60;SW;7;16%;0%;8

El Centro;Partly sunny;104;79;SW;5;34%;0%;8

Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;57;48;NNE;5;76%;1%;5

Fairfield;Sunny;90;54;W;6;42%;1%;7

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;NNW;4;33%;0%;8

Fullerton;Turning sunny;86;64;SSE;4;55%;0%;8

Hanford;Plenty of sun;93;54;WSW;4;36%;1%;8

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;75;63;SSE;7;66%;0%;8

Hayward;Fog in the morning;79;55;W;6;52%;1%;7

Imperial;Partly sunny;104;79;SW;5;34%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;74;65;SSW;10;83%;0%;9

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;WSW;8;15%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;94;56;NW;6;32%;1%;8

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;ESE;4;35%;1%;7

Livermore;Sunshine;90;54;WSW;5;40%;1%;7

Lompoc;Fog in the morning;68;52;N;9;75%;1%;8

Long Beach;Turning sunny;81;62;SSW;6;60%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Clearing;81;62;S;6;63%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;82;62;SSE;6;59%;1%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;82;62;SSE;6;59%;1%;8

Madera;Plenty of sun;92;55;NNW;4;34%;1%;7

Mammoth;Plenty of sun;84;45;SSW;4;23%;0%;7

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;SE;4;34%;1%;7

Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;90;55;S;3;42%;1%;7

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;93;57;NW;5;40%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;93;57;NW;5;40%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;77;61;WSW;7;71%;0%;9

Modesto;Plenty of sun;88;58;NNW;6;46%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Turning sunny, cool;74;57;NNW;6;68%;1%;7

Mojave;Plenty of sun;92;62;NW;8;13%;0%;8

Montague;Plenty of sun;91;49;N;3;21%;0%;7

Monterey Rabr;Fog in the morning;69;56;NNE;6;70%;1%;8

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;N;1;25%;2%;7

Napa County;Fog in the morning;78;51;WSW;8;68%;1%;7

Needles;Partly sunny;103;81;WSW;6;26%;2%;8

North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;75;66;SW;9;69%;0%;9

Oakland;Fog in the morning;72;57;WSW;7;59%;1%;7

Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;77;61;SSW;7;71%;0%;8

Ontario;Sunny;93;68;WSW;7;40%;1%;8

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;E;4;32%;2%;7

Oxnard;Turning sunny;71;57;N;9;73%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;81;WNW;5;20%;0%;8

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;94;62;SW;10;17%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Sunshine;90;49;S;6;41%;1%;8

Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;72;56;N;8;67%;0%;8

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;ESE;5;29%;1%;8

Ramona;Sunny;86;57;NW;7;56%;0%;9

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;SSE;4;22%;2%;7

Riverside;Plenty of sun;96;67;WSW;7;39%;0%;8

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;SW;7;40%;0%;8

Sacramento;Plenty of sun;90;57;SSW;4;40%;1%;7

Sacramento International;Plenty of sun;91;55;S;3;46%;0%;7

Salinas;Patchy morning fog;71;55;E;8;70%;1%;8

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;WSW;6;37%;0%;8

San Carlos;Fog in the morning;77;54;W;6;55%;1%;7

San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;76;66;WNW;7;65%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;WSW;6;63%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;79;64;WSW;7;65%;0%;9

San Francisco;Fog in the morning;68;57;WSW;9;58%;1%;7

San Jose;Turning sunny;79;56;NW;6;59%;1%;7

San Luis Obispo;Fog in the morning;75;50;NNW;6;63%;1%;8

San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;NW;13;71%;1%;8

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;NW;10;14%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Clouds break;85;63;SSW;5;52%;0%;7

Santa Barbara;Patchy morning fog;73;56;ENE;6;67%;1%;8

Santa Maria;Patchy morning fog;70;53;NNW;6;70%;1%;8

Santa Monica;Clearing and cool;72;61;E;6;70%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;78;50;WSW;5;53%;1%;7

Santa Ynez;Fog in the morning;86;48;N;6;69%;1%;8

Santee;Mostly sunny;84;63;WNW;6;49%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Cool with sunshine;70;35;WSW;5;32%;0%;8

Stockton;Plenty of sun;87;54;NW;5;45%;1%;7

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;105;78;NW;5;24%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;80;34;NNW;4;26%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;98;76;W;6;17%;0%;8

Ukiah;Brilliant sunshine;93;51;N;4;38%;1%;7

Vacaville;Sunshine;93;56;WSW;3;41%;1%;7

Van Nuys;Abundant sunshine;87;60;SSW;5;43%;1%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Patchy morning fog;67;54;NNW;7;76%;1%;8

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;SSW;7;26%;0%;8

Visalia;Plenty of sun;92;56;N;4;42%;0%;8

Watsonville;Patchy morning fog;72;54;WSW;6;60%;1%;7

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather