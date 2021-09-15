CA Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Hazy sunshine;78;36;S;5;41%;0%;5 Arcata;Clouds break;59;47;NE;5;81%;0%;5 Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;59;SE;5;31%;0%;6 Avalon;Fog, then sun;71;60;WNW;7;65%;0%;6 Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;93;66;NE;6;20%;0%;7 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;85;54;SSE;7;48%;1%;6 Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;72;46;SSW;7;36%;2%;8 Bishop;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;94;49;NW;6;15%;0%;7 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;73;58;ENE;7;27%;0%;6 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;106;81;S;7;13%;9%;7 Burbank;Sunny;79;56;SSE;5;49%;0%;7 Camarillo;Sunshine and cool;72;56;NE;6;70%;0%;7 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;72;60;NW;7;68%;0%;6 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;86;52;WNW;10;23%;0%;8 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;73;58;W;7;72%;0%;6 Chico;Mostly sunny;88;57;ESE;5;38%;0%;5 China Lake;Hot with sunshine;98;60;SW;9;15%;0%;7 Chino;Sunny;85;58;WSW;6;40%;1%;7 Concord;Partly sunny;78;55;SW;10;60%;0%;6 Corona;Sunny;87;58;WSW;6;41%;0%;7 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;59;48;SSE;10;74%;5%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;99;64;WSW;12;12%;0%;7 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;92;55;WSW;15;21%;0%;7 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;105;75;WNW;7;14%;0%;7 Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;57;48;NE;5;82%;0%;5 Fairfield;Sunny;78;54;WSW;10;51%;0%;6 Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;5;32%;0%;6 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSW;5;63%;0%;7 Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;94;53;NW;4;31%;1%;6 Hawthorne;Clearing;70;59;WSW;7;71%;0%;6 Hayward;Clearing and cool;73;56;WSW;8;58%;1%;6 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;105;75;WNW;7;14%;0%;7 Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;72;61;NNW;11;79%;0%;6 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;89;55;WSW;11;18%;0%;7 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;95;54;NW;6;28%;0%;6 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;85;56;SSE;6;40%;1%;6 Livermore;Sunny;83;54;WSW;6;49%;1%;6 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;67;53;NNW;7;79%;1%;7 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;WSW;6;67%;0%;6 Los Alamitos;Turning sunny, cool;75;58;SW;6;65%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;75;57;SSW;5;64%;1%;7 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;75;57;SSW;5;64%;1%;7 Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;NW;5;32%;1%;6 Mammoth;Hazy sun;78;45;WSW;5;38%;0%;5 Marysville;Mostly sunny;85;52;SSE;5;43%;0%;6 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;84;52;S;7;52%;1%;6 Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;WNW;6;37%;0%;6 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;WNW;6;37%;0%;6 Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;74;57;NNW;7;70%;0%;6 Modesto;Mostly sunny;86;54;NNW;7;46%;0%;6 Moffett Nas;Turning sunny;69;54;W;7;70%;1%;6 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;W;10;15%;0%;7 Montague;Hazy sun;82;46;N;2;35%;0%;5 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;66;56;WSW;7;75%;1%;6 Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;80;45;NE;1;43%;0%;5 Napa County;Turning sunny, cool;69;50;SW;10;80%;0%;6 Needles;Sunny and hot;106;80;SSW;8;11%;10%;7 North Island;Fog, then sun;73;63;NNW;10;66%;0%;6 Oakland;Clouds, then sun;69;58;SW;9;65%;1%;6 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;73;58;W;7;72%;0%;6 Ontario;Sunny;85;58;WSW;6;40%;1%;7 Oroville;Mostly sunny;87;59;ESE;5;42%;1%;6 Oxnard;Fog, then sun;67;55;NNW;8;81%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;103;73;WNW;8;15%;0%;7 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;90;56;SW;15;19%;0%;7 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;81;46;SSW;7;50%;1%;7 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;68;54;NNW;8;71%;0%;4 Porterville;Hazy and smoky;93;57;SSE;6;26%;1%;6 Ramona;Fog, then sun;83;49;SSE;7;50%;0%;7 Redding;Mostly sunny;90;56;SSE;5;34%;0%;5 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;6;37%;0%;7 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;SSE;6;35%;1%;7 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;83;53;S;6;48%;1%;6 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;53;S;7;53%;0%;6 Salinas;Turning sunny, cool;67;54;N;8;77%;1%;6 San Bernardino;Sunshine;88;59;SSW;6;35%;0%;7 San Carlos;Turning sunny, cool;73;54;WSW;8;56%;1%;6 San Diego;Fog to sun;73;62;NW;7;65%;0%;6 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;76;60;NNW;6;61%;0%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;76;60;NW;7;65%;0%;6 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;66;57;SW;11;57%;1%;5 San Jose;Clearing;75;54;SE;6;62%;1%;6 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;72;52;NNW;6;70%;1%;7 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;54;W;8;74%;1%;2 Sandberg;Plenty of sun;81;62;SW;12;28%;0%;7 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;59;SW;5;58%;1%;7 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;67;51;S;5;84%;1%;6 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;68;52;NW;6;78%;1%;7 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;56;WSW;6;75%;0%;6 Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;71;48;SSW;5;61%;0%;5 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;80;48;NE;5;76%;1%;7 Santee;Fog to sun;82;57;W;6;39%;0%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;69;32;SW;7;34%;0%;6 Stockton;Mostly sunny;83;52;NW;6;49%;0%;6 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;103;69;NW;5;16%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, nice;76;31;S;6;33%;0%;6 Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;97;70;WSW;7;10%;0%;7 Ukiah;Hazy sunshine;89;51;WNW;4;44%;0%;6 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;82;53;SW;7;55%;1%;6 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;5;53%;1%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Brilliant sunshine;66;51;NNW;5;76%;1%;7 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;88;50;SSW;10;26%;0%;7 Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;WNW;5;39%;0%;6 Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;65;53;SSW;6;68%;1%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather