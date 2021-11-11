Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;62;32;NW;3;63%;1%;3

Arcata;Rather cloudy;63;50;NNE;5;90%;17%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;4;74%;1%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;NW;8;20%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;4;61%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;69;48;NE;3;77%;1%;3

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;63;36;E;9;44%;2%;4

Bishop;Sunny and warm;74;37;NW;4;34%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;66;54;ENE;4;44%;1%;3

Blythe;Sunny and very warm;87;54;NNE;6;22%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;NE;5;23%;0%;3

Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;87;59;NE;11;29%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;84;62;ENE;7;34%;0%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny, windy;78;55;NE;19;22%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;85;51;ENE;7;38%;0%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;4;70%;1%;3

China Lake;Sunny and very warm;82;46;NW;5;27%;0%;3

Chino;Partly sunny and hot;91;64;NNE;7;24%;2%;3

Concord;Partly sunny;71;51;SW;4;71%;1%;3

Corona;Record-tying heat;94;60;E;8;23%;0%;3

Crescent City;Cloudy;63;53;NE;3;85%;24%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;81;53;SW;6;27%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunshine and warm;79;42;NE;5;30%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;WNW;6;24%;0%;4

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;62;51;NNE;5;92%;17%;2

Fairfield;Partly sunny;73;48;NW;5;78%;1%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny;71;53;N;4;69%;1%;3

Fullerton;Hot;93;61;ENE;6;23%;0%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;72;49;NW;4;69%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;NNE;4;29%;0%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;72;50;E;5;77%;2%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;WNW;6;24%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;ESE;8;36%;0%;4

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;80;43;NNW;7;32%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;WNW;5;65%;1%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;70;48;NE;4;79%;2%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;S;5;77%;2%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;81;51;ENE;6;55%;0%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NNE;7;26%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;ENE;7;34%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Very warm;89;66;NNE;5;30%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Very warm;89;66;NNE;5;30%;2%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;72;48;NW;4;76%;2%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny;58;36;NNW;4;73%;2%;3

Marysville;Partly sunny;70;47;NNE;4;79%;1%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;68;48;ENE;4;77%;2%;3

Merced;Partly sunny;71;50;NNW;4;73%;1%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;71;50;NNW;4;73%;1%;3

Miramar Mcas;Very warm;90;57;ENE;6;22%;0%;4

Modesto;Partly sunny;68;50;NNW;4;77%;1%;3

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;51;SSW;5;72%;1%;3

Mojave;Sunny and warm;77;47;N;7;29%;1%;3

Montague;Clearing;60;39;N;3;71%;15%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;52;ENE;5;66%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;64;41;NW;1;60%;10%;3

Napa County;Partly sunny;71;48;NNW;4;80%;1%;3

Needles;Sunny, windy, mild;85;62;NNW;19;20%;1%;3

North Island;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NE;8;38%;0%;4

Oakland;Partly sunny;69;51;WNW;5;79%;2%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;85;51;ENE;7;38%;0%;4

Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;91;64;NNE;7;24%;2%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;71;52;ENE;4;70%;2%;3

Oxnard;Breezy in the a.m.;81;59;NNE;10;41%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Near-record heat;92;67;WNW;7;17%;0%;3

Palmdale;Sunny and warm;79;47;E;9;27%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;81;47;ENE;7;55%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;82;60;NE;11;35%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;SE;4;62%;2%;3

Ramona;Windy and very warm;89;52;ENE;18;22%;2%;4

Redding;Clouds and sun, nice;73;50;NNE;3;61%;3%;3

Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;92;60;NE;8;24%;0%;3

Riverside March;Very warm;89;54;E;8;27%;2%;4

Sacramento;Partly sunny;68;49;NNW;5;91%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;69;49;N;4;77%;1%;3

Salinas;Plenty of sun;78;52;E;8;61%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;89;61;NE;8;25%;0%;3

San Carlos;Clouds and sun, nice;70;50;W;5;84%;2%;3

San Diego;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;ENE;6;42%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;90;60;ESE;5;21%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Very warm;90;60;ENE;6;22%;0%;4

San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;6;82%;2%;3

San Jose;Partly sunny;74;51;S;6;67%;1%;3

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;NNE;9;46%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the a.m.;76;59;NW;10;40%;2%;4

Sandberg;Breezy, warm;75;60;NW;14;24%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Very warm;94;63;E;7;30%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;NE;5;49%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warm;82;51;NE;7;52%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;82;62;N;5;33%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;72;48;N;4;79%;1%;3

Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;88;51;ENE;5;50%;2%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;E;7;25%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;32;SW;4;55%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;68;47;NW;4;87%;1%;3

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;92;55;NNW;8;24%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;66;30;SSE;2;56%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;WNW;7;24%;1%;4

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;74;45;N;2;64%;0%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;72;47;NNW;3;72%;2%;3

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;90;62;NNE;6;25%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;NE;6;58%;0%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;78;46;SSE;7;33%;1%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;69;49;NE;3;78%;1%;3

Watsonville;Sunny and very warm;79;49;NE;4;65%;0%;3

