CA Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;55;21;SE;5;42%;0%;3 Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;ESE;4;58%;0%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;62;46;ENE;4;49%;0%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;7;20%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;66;44;E;4;56%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;62;41;NE;4;58%;0%;3 Big Bear City;Winds subsiding;51;28;ESE;26;40%;1%;4 Bishop;Mostly sunny;63;32;NNW;3;24%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;60;47;ENE;5;30%;0%;3 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;81;50;NNE;8;19%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNE;7;22%;0%;3 Camarillo;Santa Ana winds;86;61;NE;25;13%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, warmer;78;60;ENE;7;31%;0%;3 Campo;Partly sunny, windy;69;54;NE;21;19%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, warmer;80;45;ENE;7;36%;0%;3 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;ENE;5;45%;0%;2 China Lake;Winds subsiding;72;33;NW;18;18%;0%;3 Chino;Winds subsiding;82;55;NNE;16;19%;1%;3 Concord;Mostly cloudy;64;42;E;7;52%;0%;2 Corona;Partly sunny, warm;85;54;ENE;18;18%;0%;3 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;61;45;ESE;4;61%;2%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Winds subsiding;71;40;SE;19;20%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;70;30;ENE;18;20%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny;81;53;NW;8;22%;0%;3 Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;ESE;4;58%;0%;2 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;65;39;NNE;6;48%;0%;2 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;64;45;NNE;3;73%;0%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;55;ENE;8;20%;0%;3 Hanford;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NW;4;70%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;NE;4;24%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;44;ENE;6;47%;1%;3 Imperial;Partly sunny;81;53;NW;8;22%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, warmer;77;57;NE;6;41%;0%;3 Lancaster;Winds subsiding;70;29;ENE;18;26%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;66;42;NW;4;65%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;39;E;4;58%;1%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;65;37;ENE;6;57%;1%;3 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;45;E;5;42%;0%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny;85;56;NNE;7;21%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;85;55;NE;7;29%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;84;58;NNE;6;32%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;84;58;NNE;6;32%;1%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;41;NNE;4;73%;1%;3 Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;53;23;SSE;6;44%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;63;39;N;5;55%;0%;3 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;40;NNE;4;62%;1%;2 Merced;Mostly cloudy;63;42;ENE;2;72%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;63;42;ENE;2;72%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warmer;81;56;NNE;6;26%;0%;3 Modesto;Mostly cloudy;64;40;ENE;3;68%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSW;3;48%;0%;3 Mojave;Winds subsiding;68;35;NNE;18;23%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly sunny;51;23;N;3;57%;0%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ESE;4;47%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;57;28;S;1;43%;0%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny;66;39;NE;8;51%;0%;3 Needles;Winds subsiding;78;54;NNW;17;16%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny, warmer;73;56;NNE;6;47%;0%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;48;ENE;7;47%;1%;3 Oceanside;Partly sunny, warmer;80;45;ENE;7;36%;0%;3 Ontario;Winds subsiding;82;55;NNE;16;19%;1%;3 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;ENE;4;46%;1%;3 Oxnard;Santa Ana winds;82;61;ENE;24;19%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;83;59;WNW;8;13%;0%;3 Palmdale;Winds subsiding;70;35;E;18;20%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;73;38;E;7;50%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Windy;82;61;NE;22;18%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;64;42;ESE;4;66%;1%;3 Ramona;Winds subsiding;77;53;ENE;17;25%;1%;3 Redding;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;NNE;6;40%;0%;2 Riverside;Partly sunny, windy;82;52;NE;19;17%;0%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny, windy;81;49;ENE;18;23%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;63;39;NNW;5;62%;1%;2 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;62;37;NNW;5;59%;0%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;48;ESE;10;46%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Winds subsiding;81;53;NE;18;21%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;5;54%;1%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny, warmer;76;58;NE;5;48%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, warmer;80;57;ENE;5;29%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, warmer;80;55;NNE;5;31%;0%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;7;52%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;71;45;S;4;48%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;45;ENE;6;34%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Warmer;76;60;ENE;11;36%;1%;3 Sandberg;Very windy;61;51;ENE;26;18%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Partly sunny, breezy;85;57;ENE;15;24%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;47;NE;4;45%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;45;ENE;5;39%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;N;6;25%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;66;37;ENE;5;49%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Windy;83;41;ENE;21;48%;1%;3 Santee;Partly sunny, warmer;83;56;ENE;6;26%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;24;S;5;50%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly cloudy;61;38;WNW;4;66%;0%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny;83;47;NW;9;20%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;50;18;SSE;4;55%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Windy;71;44;WNW;19;20%;1%;3 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;67;33;E;1;52%;0%;3 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;66;39;N;7;46%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;57;NNE;7;20%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;49;E;4;44%;0%;3 Victorville;Winds subsiding;67;32;SE;18;27%;0%;3 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;62;42;N;3;81%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;43;ENE;5;50%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather