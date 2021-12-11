CA Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Morning flurries;43;29;SSW;14;80%;80%;1 Arcata;A little rain;52;44;SSE;6;83%;99%;1 Auburn;Chilly with rain;44;43;SSE;10;93%;100%;1 Avalon;Low clouds and cool;62;47;W;6;60%;6%;2 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;ESE;4;52%;6%;3 Beale AFB;Rain;48;47;S;14;95%;100%;0 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;48;24;SSW;6;50%;2%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;57;30;SE;5;28%;36%;3 Blue Canyon;Chilly with rain;35;33;S;10;80%;100%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny;67;39;SSE;4;26%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;63;44;ESE;5;44%;25%;3 Camarillo;Increasing clouds;62;44;ENE;5;56%;7%;3 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;61;52;E;6;58%;25%;3 Campo;Partly sunny, cool;58;34;WNW;6;38%;1%;3 Carlsbad;Clouds and sun, cool;62;41;E;5;73%;25%;3 Chico;Rain;47;45;SE;13;95%;100%;0 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;S;4;26%;5%;3 Chino;Clouding up, cool;62;39;WSW;5;38%;25%;3 Concord;Rain;52;50;S;9;92%;100%;1 Corona;Increasing clouds;65;40;S;5;36%;25%;3 Crescent City;Afternoon showers;50;43;S;15;82%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;WSW;4;23%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;59;34;WSW;7;34%;1%;3 El Centro;Brilliant sunshine;67;38;WSW;3;30%;0%;3 Eureka;A little rain;52;45;SSE;7;82%;99%;1 Fairfield;Chilly with rain;49;46;SSE;7;94%;100%;1 Fresno;Partly sunny;54;47;E;5;69%;37%;1 Fullerton;Thickening clouds;63;45;ESE;3;57%;4%;3 Hanford;Periods of sun;54;47;S;4;70%;30%;2 Hawthorne;Turning cloudy, cool;63;48;E;4;51%;4%;3 Hayward;Cool with rain;53;52;S;10;83%;100%;1 Imperial;Brilliant sunshine;67;38;WSW;3;30%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;62;49;E;6;60%;3%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;62;34;SW;8;35%;1%;3 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;5;66%;44%;2 Lincoln;Chilly with rain;48;44;SSE;12;95%;100%;0 Livermore;Cool with rain;52;51;S;7;83%;100%;1 Lompoc;Periods of sun;59;46;ESE;5;72%;27%;2 Long Beach;Turning cloudy, cool;63;46;ESE;4;49%;4%;3 Los Alamitos;Increasing clouds;63;45;SSW;5;56%;4%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;S;5;54%;4%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;S;5;54%;4%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;49;48;ESE;5;74%;90%;1 Mammoth;A bit of snow;40;30;SSW;14;82%;99%;1 Marysville;Rain;46;46;SSE;13;93%;100%;0 Mather AFB;Rain;50;45;SSE;13;92%;100%;0 Merced;Mostly cloudy;50;46;SE;7;80%;97%;1 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;50;46;SE;7;80%;97%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, cool;61;44;E;5;60%;3%;3 Modesto;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;47;SE;9;78%;99%;1 Moffett Nas;Rain;55;52;SSE;9;79%;100%;1 Mojave;Sunny;59;35;SW;8;29%;1%;3 Montague;Rain and drizzle;42;35;SSW;10;78%;99%;0 Monterey Rabr;A little p.m. rain;59;53;S;7;71%;99%;1 Mount Shasta;Snow tapering off;37;33;SSE;4;89%;100%;0 Napa County;Cool with rain;51;47;SSW;10;92%;100%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;62;41;SW;5;24%;1%;3 North Island;Periods of sun, cool;62;48;E;6;60%;3%;3 Oakland;Breezy with rain;55;53;S;14;78%;100%;1 Oceanside;Clouds and sun, cool;62;41;E;5;73%;25%;3 Ontario;Clouding up, cool;62;39;WSW;5;38%;25%;3 Oroville;Chilly with rain;49;47;SSE;12;91%;100%;1 Oxnard;Clouding up, cool;59;46;NNE;7;64%;7%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;69;45;WNW;3;23%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;60;34;SW;6;33%;1%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;57;44;SSE;4;75%;61%;2 Point Mugu;Turning cloudy, cool;60;44;N;6;60%;8%;3 Porterville;Sunshine and cool;57;45;ESE;4;62%;30%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;62;34;SE;6;48%;2%;3 Redding;Chilly with rain;49;45;S;9;87%;99%;0 Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;64;39;SW;5;36%;2%;3 Riverside March;Increasing clouds;62;38;SE;5;39%;25%;3 Sacramento;Chilly with rain;47;45;SSE;10;93%;100%;0 Sacramento International;Chilly with rain;49;46;SSE;15;90%;100%;0 Salinas;A little p.m. rain;59;53;SE;12;67%;97%;1 San Bernardino;Increasing clouds;61;40;E;5;39%;2%;3 San Carlos;Cool with rain;56;54;S;11;76%;100%;1 San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;62;46;NW;6;59%;3%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;61;46;E;5;56%;2%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;63;46;E;4;57%;3%;3 San Francisco;Breezy with rain;56;53;SSW;15;81%;100%;1 San Jose;Cool with rain;54;52;SE;11;79%;100%;1 San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;58;48;ESE;4;68%;33%;2 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun, cool;58;48;W;11;71%;8%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;55;39;SSW;8;30%;1%;3 Santa Ana;Clouds rolling in;64;47;SSE;5;56%;25%;3 Santa Barbara;Increasing clouds;58;43;E;5;69%;26%;3 Santa Maria;Clouds and sun, cool;59;45;ESE;4;71%;28%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;61;46;NE;4;57%;4%;3 Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;51;48;SSE;7;91%;100%;0 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;60;40;SE;5;75%;28%;2 Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;64;42;W;5;39%;2%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with snow;36;32;SW;12;76%;100%;1 Stockton;Chilly with rain;48;48;SSE;11;94%;100%;1 Thermal;Mostly sunny;68;30;NNW;3;38%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with snow;39;31;S;10;81%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;SW;4;19%;1%;3 Ukiah;Rain tapering off;50;46;SSE;2;86%;98%;0 Vacaville;Chilly with rain;49;44;SSE;8;95%;100%;0 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;61;45;SE;5;49%;4%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;56;45;ESE;4;74%;28%;2 Victorville;Mostly sunny;61;32;S;8;37%;1%;3 Visalia;Partly sunny;56;43;SSE;3;69%;31%;3 Watsonville;Afternoon rain;52;50;SE;5;85%;100%;2 _____