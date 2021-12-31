CA Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Turning colder;26;5;ESE;3;90%;0%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny, chilly;46;33;ESE;4;81%;11%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;31;E;4;79%;6%;2 Avalon;Mostly sunny;58;47;E;7;68%;2%;3 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, cool;50;32;E;5;72%;4%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;31;E;5;69%;6%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;36;14;ESE;7;87%;4%;3 Bishop;Sunny and cold;44;17;WSW;6;37%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Periods of sun;41;29;E;5;39%;9%;3 Blythe;Breezy and cooler;54;32;NNE;13;26%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;58;39;NE;5;54%;1%;3 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;61;42;ENE;9;46%;2%;3 Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and cool;59;45;ENE;7;57%;3%;3 Campo;Cold, turning breezy;48;32;ENE;12;50%;3%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;ENE;4;67%;3%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;ENE;4;69%;9%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny, cold;47;21;NW;5;49%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NNE;6;60%;3%;3 Concord;Sunshine and chilly;50;32;E;4;58%;0%;2 Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;60;33;ESE;7;54%;1%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny, chilly;46;39;SE;3;68%;13%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cold;50;25;ESE;6;35%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Lots of sun, cold;47;23;NE;6;56%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;62;33;NNE;7;29%;0%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny, chilly;46;34;SE;4;78%;11%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;32;NE;6;64%;0%;2 Fresno;Fog, then some sun;49;33;E;4;78%;6%;2 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;61;39;NE;4;57%;2%;3 Hanford;Fog, then some sun;48;29;ESE;3;90%;5%;2 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;60;43;NNE;3;53%;3%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;32;ENE;5;66%;1%;2 Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;62;33;NNE;7;29%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;62;43;ESE;8;58%;4%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cold;47;24;NE;8;71%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog, then some sun;49;29;SW;5;72%;4%;2 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;ENE;4;90%;6%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;27;E;6;74%;1%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;57;35;E;4;62%;2%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;61;40;NE;4;58%;2%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;ENE;5;63%;2%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;58;40;NE;4;61%;3%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;58;40;NE;4;61%;3%;3 Madera;Fog, then some sun;47;30;E;5;95%;4%;2 Mammoth;Quite cold;25;9;S;4;93%;0%;2 Marysville;Periods of sun;45;30;ENE;5;81%;6%;2 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;31;E;5;76%;3%;2 Merced;Fog, then sun;47;30;ESE;3;77%;3%;2 Merced (airport);Fog, then sun;47;30;ESE;3;77%;3%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;NE;7;62%;4%;3 Modesto;Fog, then sun;48;33;ESE;3;68%;3%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;51;34;SSE;3;57%;0%;2 Mojave;Sunshine and cold;42;26;NNE;8;64%;1%;3 Montague;Clouds and sun, cold;34;16;N;3;71%;11%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;56;39;SE;4;56%;1%;3 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;33;21;S;2;69%;18%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;50;32;NE;5;62%;0%;2 Needles;Partly sunny, colder;52;35;NNW;15;28%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;61;43;ESE;6;59%;4%;3 Oakland;Chilly with sunshine;50;34;E;5;56%;1%;2 Oceanside;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;ENE;4;67%;3%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NNE;6;60%;3%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;ENE;5;72%;9%;2 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;59;44;ENE;8;52%;2%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;63;39;WSW;5;26%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cold;48;25;NE;9;51%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Turning sunny, cool;52;27;E;4;69%;3%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, cool;61;44;ENE;9;47%;2%;3 Porterville;Clouds and sun;49;30;E;4;79%;5%;2 Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;56;28;E;6;64%;4%;3 Redding;Partly sunny;52;29;NNE;7;50%;14%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;58;35;NE;8;51%;2%;3 Riverside March;Cold with sunshine;56;30;E;6;61%;3%;3 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;E;5;90%;3%;2 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;29;ESE;5;67%;3%;2 Salinas;Sunshine and cool;56;35;ESE;7;57%;1%;3 San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;55;36;NE;8;60%;2%;3 San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;51;31;ESE;5;68%;1%;2 San Diego;Lots of sun, cool;60;39;ENE;6;63%;4%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;62;39;ESE;6;55%;4%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;61;40;ENE;5;59%;4%;3 San Francisco;Lots of sun, cool;50;37;E;6;66%;1%;2 San Jose;Cool with sunshine;52;35;SSE;4;57%;0%;2 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny, cool;59;36;NE;5;53%;2%;3 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, cool;57;49;ESE;10;65%;2%;3 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;41;34;ENE;16;52%;2%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;62;38;ENE;6;58%;3%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;ENE;5;65%;3%;3 Santa Maria;Turning sunny, cool;58;37;ENE;6;57%;2%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;58;41;N;4;56%;3%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;E;4;71%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;55;29;ENE;4;72%;2%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;63;33;E;5;47%;3%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;29;13;SW;4;67%;0%;3 Stockton;Fog to sun;46;32;ESE;4;76%;1%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;63;28;N;7;25%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;8;S;1;76%;0%;2 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cooler;51;26;NW;9;40%;1%;3 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;53;27;ESE;1;68%;3%;2 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;31;N;5;57%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;57;37;NNE;5;60%;3%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny, cool;54;37;E;6;60%;2%;3 Victorville;Sunshine and cold;46;17;ENE;7;70%;1%;3 Visalia;Fog, then some sun;49;32;NNE;2;86%;5%;2 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;31;ENE;4;72%;0%;3