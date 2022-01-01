CA Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;32;15;S;5;66%;8%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;50;48;SSE;8;72%;93%;1 Auburn;Partly sunny;48;36;ESE;5;78%;13%;2 Avalon;Lots of sun, cool;59;44;WNW;5;57%;1%;3 Bakersfield;Fog to sun;55;34;E;4;64%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;48;38;ESE;4;76%;17%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;43;20;SW;6;57%;1%;3 Bishop;Mostly sunny, cold;44;19;WSW;6;39%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;38;28;SSE;7;44%;14%;3 Blythe;Sunny, but cold;56;32;NE;7;26%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny, but cool;61;40;NNE;4;44%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunny, but cool;61;37;NE;9;45%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;61;43;NNE;6;47%;0%;3 Campo;Sunny, but cold;51;32;NE;10;33%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Sunny, but cool;62;35;ENE;4;55%;0%;3 Chico;Partly sunny;47;40;SE;5;77%;29%;2 China Lake;Periods of sun, cold;46;21;WNW;3;42%;0%;3 Chino;Lots of sun, cool;60;39;NNE;5;41%;1%;3 Concord;Fog, then sun;49;40;SSE;4;77%;15%;2 Corona;Lots of sun, cool;64;33;ESE;6;38%;0%;3 Crescent City;Increasingly windy;50;48;SSE;22;68%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, cold;51;26;S;5;32%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, cold;47;23;ENE;3;52%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny, but cool;59;32;WNW;4;28%;0%;3 Eureka;Periods of sun;50;48;SSE;9;71%;93%;1 Fairfield;Clouds, then sun;46;39;SE;5;82%;16%;2 Fresno;Clouds, then sun;54;36;ENE;4;71%;3%;2 Fullerton;Sunny, but cool;63;38;NNE;3;45%;1%;3 Hanford;Fog to sun;53;30;ESE;4;85%;2%;2 Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;61;43;NNW;3;49%;1%;3 Hayward;Cool with sunshine;53;42;S;6;70%;16%;2 Imperial;Sunny, but cool;59;32;WNW;4;28%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;62;42;ENE;6;45%;0%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny, cold;46;23;NNE;6;51%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog, then sun;53;30;S;5;71%;3%;2 Lincoln;Partly sunny, chilly;48;38;E;5;80%;16%;2 Livermore;Chilly with some sun;50;37;SSW;5;80%;13%;2 Lompoc;Turning sunny, cool;60;37;ENE;5;61%;8%;3 Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;61;40;NNW;3;52%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;62;36;NNW;4;55%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;60;41;N;4;51%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;60;41;N;4;51%;2%;3 Madera;Fog, then sun;53;30;ENE;5;81%;4%;2 Mammoth;Clouds and sun, cold;31;26;SSW;10;61%;75%;2 Marysville;Partly sunny;47;38;SE;4;84%;17%;2 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;48;36;E;4;85%;14%;2 Merced;Fog to sun;52;33;NNW;3;76%;5%;2 Merced (airport);Fog to sun;52;33;NNW;3;76%;5%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;ENE;5;45%;0%;3 Modesto;Clouds, then sun;52;36;NNW;4;75%;7%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;55;41;SSE;3;68%;15%;2 Mojave;Clouds and sun, cold;43;25;NNW;7;42%;1%;3 Montague;Periods of sun, cold;37;32;SSE;8;69%;32%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;45;SE;3;59%;27%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;32;29;SE;3;75%;94%;1 Napa County;Partly sunny, chilly;50;40;E;7;73%;19%;2 Needles;Sunny, but cool;54;34;NNW;8;28%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;NE;5;46%;0%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny, cool;51;43;S;5;70%;16%;2 Oceanside;Sunny, but cool;62;35;ENE;4;55%;0%;3 Ontario;Lots of sun, cool;60;39;NNE;5;41%;1%;3 Oroville;Partly sunny;49;42;ESE;5;74%;20%;2 Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;59;41;NE;8;52%;1%;3 Palm Springs;Sunny, but cool;61;40;SW;3;24%;0%;3 Palmdale;Clouds and sun, cold;48;26;SE;4;46%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cool;57;33;SSE;2;66%;8%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, cool;60;40;NE;9;46%;2%;3 Porterville;Fog to sun;54;31;ESE;4;71%;2%;2 Ramona;Sunny, but cool;60;25;E;7;45%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly cloudy;47;38;SSE;2;69%;30%;1 Riverside;Sunny, but cool;61;36;NE;5;38%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunny, but cool;60;31;E;7;41%;1%;3 Sacramento;Partly sunny;46;37;SE;4;90%;14%;2 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;SE;3;82%;16%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;59;42;ESE;9;62%;13%;3 San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, cool;59;38;NNE;5;41%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;54;43;S;5;68%;16%;2 San Diego;Cool with sunshine;62;41;NE;5;53%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;62;38;E;5;39%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny, but cool;63;40;ENE;4;41%;0%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;41;SSW;6;76%;18%;2 San Jose;Mostly sunny;56;41;SE;4;64%;14%;2 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;61;38;NNE;3;57%;9%;3 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, cool;57;47;WNW;9;69%;3%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;44;37;NNE;13;37%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny, but cool;63;38;E;4;52%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NNE;4;77%;4%;3 Santa Maria;Cool with sunshine;60;37;ENE;5;58%;7%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;58;40;NNW;4;52%;1%;3 Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;48;42;SE;5;81%;28%;2 Santa Ynez;Turning sunny, cool;58;31;NE;4;77%;7%;3 Santee;Sunny, but cool;65;34;E;5;40%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Periods of sun;37;20;SW;7;53%;1%;3 Stockton;Fog, then sun;49;35;SE;5;83%;11%;2 Thermal;Sunny, but cool;61;28;NW;3;30%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;34;17;S;5;63%;1%;3 Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cold;51;30;WNW;4;31%;1%;3 Ukiah;Partly sunny, chilly;48;40;SE;3;71%;60%;2 Vacaville;Fog to sun;48;36;SW;3;79%;15%;2 Van Nuys;Sunlit and cool;60;37;N;5;47%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny, cool;59;38;E;5;59%;8%;3 Victorville;Clouds and sun, cold;49;23;WNW;5;52%;0%;3 Visalia;Fog to sun;53;32;S;2;80%;2%;2 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;58;42;SE;5;72%;13%;3