CA Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;52;24;WNW;5;78%;0%;3 Arcata;Partly sunny;56;40;NE;4;89%;6%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;60;38;NE;4;74%;4%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny, milder;70;54;NW;6;41%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;ESE;5;67%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;61;39;NE;4;69%;3%;3 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;47;24;WSW;7;60%;1%;4 Bishop;Mostly sunny;60;33;NNW;6;35%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;55;41;ENE;5;42%;7%;3 Blythe;Mostly sunny;69;39;N;9;31%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and nice;76;50;NE;5;35%;0%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;74;47;NE;12;34%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;50;ENE;7;55%;0%;3 Campo;Sunny and breezy;64;39;NE;14;29%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;71;40;NE;5;57%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;71%;6%;3 China Lake;Sunny;64;32;WNW;5;39%;0%;3 Chino;Plenty of sun;73;50;NNE;6;33%;1%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;63;42;N;4;71%;0%;3 Corona;Sunny and warm;77;44;E;8;30%;0%;3 Crescent City;Areas of low clouds;55;45;N;9;89%;7%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;64;36;SW;5;34%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunshine;63;32;ENE;4;46%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and nice;75;43;W;7;29%;0%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny;55;42;N;5;90%;6%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNW;6;78%;0%;3 Fresno;Patchy morning fog;63;41;NW;3;72%;2%;3 Fullerton;Sunny and warmer;77;48;NE;4;34%;0%;3 Hanford;Patchy morning fog;63;38;NNW;4;79%;2%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;NNE;3;42%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;44;NE;5;72%;1%;3 Imperial;Sunny and nice;75;43;W;7;29%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;E;7;57%;0%;3 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;62;34;NW;7;45%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Patchy morning fog;63;39;NW;4;71%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;61;40;NE;4;78%;3%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;40;NE;6;73%;1%;3 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;NNE;5;61%;0%;3 Long Beach;Sunny and warmer;74;49;NNE;5;44%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny and warmer;77;47;ENE;4;48%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny and delightful;75;52;NE;6;44%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and delightful;75;52;NE;6;44%;1%;3 Madera;Patchy morning fog;63;37;N;4;81%;2%;3 Mammoth;Partly sunny;50;26;NW;4;82%;1%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;62;40;N;4;81%;4%;3 Mather AFB;Fog in the morning;61;39;NE;3;77%;1%;3 Merced;Fog in the morning;61;39;NW;2;76%;2%;3 Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;61;39;NW;2;76%;2%;3 Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warmer;74;44;ENE;5;48%;0%;3 Modesto;Patchy morning fog;61;40;NNW;2;78%;2%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;44;N;3;69%;0%;3 Mojave;Sunny;60;34;NNW;7;40%;1%;3 Montague;Fog in the morning;57;34;NNE;3;72%;13%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;46;E;4;59%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Patchy morning fog;55;32;NNW;3;67%;17%;3 Napa County;Mostly sunny;61;40;NNE;5;78%;0%;3 Needles;Winds subsiding;68;41;NNW;17;28%;1%;3 North Island;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;ENE;5;56%;0%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;61;46;NNE;5;73%;1%;3 Oceanside;Sunny and nice;71;40;NE;5;57%;0%;3 Ontario;Plenty of sun;73;50;NNE;6;33%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;5;70%;5%;3 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;NE;9;49%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;WNW;6;19%;0%;3 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;SW;8;41%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;71;38;ENE;3;62%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;70;48;NE;11;41%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;64;38;E;4;76%;2%;3 Ramona;Sunny and pleasant;72;36;E;7;38%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;5;55%;13%;2 Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;NE;9;34%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunny and warm;71;40;ENE;7;38%;1%;3 Sacramento;Patchy morning fog;60;39;NNW;4;84%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Fog in the morning;61;38;N;3;76%;1%;3 Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;7;61%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NE;9;35%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;62;44;NNE;5;75%;1%;3 San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;NE;5;62%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Sunny and warmer;74;46;ESE;5;42%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;ENE;4;45%;0%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;46;NNE;6;84%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;66;44;W;4;66%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;72;43;NE;4;53%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;66;53;NW;6;59%;1%;3 Sandberg;Windy;57;46;NNW;19;34%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and warm;77;48;E;6;43%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;68;43;NE;4;66%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;42;ENE;4;58%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny and beautiful;70;50;N;4;47%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNE;3;81%;1%;3 Santa Ynez;Sunny and nice;73;37;ENE;4;61%;1%;3 Santee;Plenty of sun;77;41;ENE;5;40%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;42;21;SW;5;83%;0%;3 Stockton;Fog in the morning;61;39;NW;4;81%;0%;3 Thermal;Sunny and beautiful;78;40;NNW;8;24%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;44;19;N;1;71%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;W;9;30%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;67;40;E;1;68%;1%;3 Vacaville;Fog in the morning;63;44;NW;4;69%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;6;37%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;67;45;NNE;5;60%;0%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;S;6;48%;0%;3 Visalia;Fog in the morning;62;39;NW;3;84%;2%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;69;42;ENE;4;65%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather