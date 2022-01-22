CA Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;55;17;E;4;53%;0%;3 Arcata;Partly sunny;58;37;ESE;4;73%;0%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;61;38;E;4;52%;0%;3 Avalon;Sunny;69;54;NW;6;24%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;64;38;ESE;5;52%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;62;36;ENE;4;55%;0%;3 Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;46;23;N;7;50%;1%;4 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;58;29;NW;6;25%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;53;42;ENE;5;29%;1%;3 Blythe;Mostly sunny;71;41;WSW;7;34%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and nice;74;49;NE;5;22%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;NE;10;25%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;69;49;ENE;8;42%;0%;3 Campo;Breezy in the a.m.;61;38;NE;12;34%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;70;40;N;6;47%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;65;39;ENE;5;48%;1%;3 China Lake;Sunshine;66;32;NW;5;23%;0%;3 Chino;Sunny and nice;72;49;NNE;6;24%;1%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;62;38;SW;4;60%;0%;3 Corona;Sunny and nice;75;44;E;7;22%;0%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;43;SE;4;66%;3%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;WSW;5;27%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;63;29;SW;4;31%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;74;43;WNW;7;28%;0%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny;57;38;ESE;4;73%;0%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;36;NW;6;58%;0%;3 Fresno;Mostly sunny;64;38;NNW;3;57%;1%;3 Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;NE;4;27%;0%;3 Hanford;Mostly sunny;64;32;NNE;4;68%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;N;4;30%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;41;E;5;60%;1%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny;74;43;WNW;7;28%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;47;ENE;8;47%;0%;3 Lancaster;Sunshine;63;31;WNW;7;29%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;64;34;NW;4;61%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;61;36;E;4;60%;1%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSE;6;62%;1%;3 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;NE;6;45%;0%;3 Long Beach;Sunny and beautiful;73;47;N;5;34%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny and nice;74;45;ENE;4;35%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;74;51;NNE;6;28%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;74;51;NNE;6;28%;1%;3 Madera;Mostly sunny;64;32;NE;4;70%;1%;3 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;52;19;S;4;58%;0%;3 Marysville;Mostly sunny;63;35;ENE;4;59%;1%;3 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;62;35;E;3;62%;1%;3 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;NNW;2;64%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;63;35;NNW;2;64%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;E;7;39%;0%;3 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;NW;3;67%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;41;SSW;3;56%;0%;3 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;NNW;8;24%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly sunny;56;23;N;2;57%;3%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;44;S;3;43%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;57;29;NW;2;48%;2%;3 Napa County;Mostly sunny;62;37;NNW;5;58%;0%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NW;14;25%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;69;49;E;6;49%;0%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;43;NE;5;60%;1%;3 Oceanside;Sunny and nice;70;40;N;6;47%;0%;3 Ontario;Sunny and nice;72;49;NNE;6;24%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;5;49%;2%;3 Oxnard;Sunny and nice;70;47;NNE;8;36%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;W;6;19%;0%;3 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;SW;8;30%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;68;33;NE;3;51%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Sunny and beautiful;71;47;NE;10;33%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;64;35;ESE;4;66%;1%;3 Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;E;7;29%;1%;4 Redding;Mostly sunny;69;38;NE;5;39%;4%;3 Riverside;Sunny and beautiful;74;46;NE;8;25%;0%;3 Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;71;40;E;6;28%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;61;35;N;4;68%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;61;35;SSE;3;63%;0%;3 Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;42;ESE;8;47%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NE;8;25%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;41;E;5;64%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;68;46;E;6;47%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;E;5;36%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;ENE;6;37%;0%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;62;45;NNE;6;71%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;66;41;SE;3;51%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;73;40;NNE;5;42%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NW;11;40%;1%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;55;43;NNW;14;26%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;E;5;32%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NE;4;48%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;ENE;5;45%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;NNE;5;31%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;65;37;N;4;58%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;71;32;ENE;4;54%;1%;3 Santee;Sunny and nice;73;42;E;6;32%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;17;SSW;5;59%;0%;3 Stockton;Mostly sunny;63;35;NNW;4;66%;0%;3 Thermal;Mostly sunny;77;43;NW;8;23%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;41;13;SSE;2;60%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;66;44;WNW;9;25%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;66;35;ENE;1;51%;0%;3 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;64;36;W;4;54%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Sunshine and nice;74;47;N;6;23%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NNE;6;49%;0%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;62;31;SSW;6;34%;0%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;63;35;N;3;69%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;38;ENE;4;58%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather