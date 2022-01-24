Skip to main content
CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;51;17;ESE;6;56%;0%;3

Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;ESE;4;79%;0%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;65;40;E;5;52%;0%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny;65;57;ENE;5;63%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;E;5;55%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;ENE;8;55%;1%;3

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;48;20;NE;7;67%;1%;4

Bishop;Mostly sunny;59;27;NNW;9;23%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;53;39;ENE;9;23%;0%;3

Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;N;8;30%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NE;5;44%;0%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;67;53;ENE;6;43%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;63;49;NNE;6;66%;0%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;8;29%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;40;N;4;72%;0%;3

Chico;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;ENE;7;48%;1%;3

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;67;28;NNW;8;27%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;6;45%;1%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;2;67%;0%;3

Corona;Nice with sunshine;76;47;ENE;6;42%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;55;42;E;3;70%;3%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;E;10;24%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;65;27;E;9;34%;0%;3

El Centro;Sunny and nice;75;43;NNE;4;29%;0%;4

Eureka;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;4;82%;0%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;67;38;N;7;63%;0%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny;62;38;ENE;3;67%;0%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;70;48;NE;3;52%;0%;3

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;E;4;75%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;4;56%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;61;39;ENE;5;66%;1%;3

Imperial;Sunny and nice;75;43;NNE;4;29%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;63;47;ESE;7;75%;0%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;66;28;ENE;9;41%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;63;35;WNW;5;65%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;65;37;E;5;62%;1%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;36;ESE;6;65%;1%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;39;E;6;66%;0%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;4;60%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;ENE;5;62%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;4;54%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;4;54%;1%;3

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;ENE;4;78%;1%;3

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;49;17;SSE;5;59%;0%;3

Marysville;Plenty of sun;68;35;NE;8;57%;1%;3

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;61;36;ENE;5;68%;1%;3

Merced;Mostly sunny;61;35;E;2;74%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;61;35;E;2;74%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;43;NE;5;64%;0%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny;60;36;ESE;4;73%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;61;42;SE;4;70%;0%;3

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;62;31;NE;11;32%;1%;3

Montague;Plenty of sunshine;56;22;N;4;51%;2%;3

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;44;E;4;65%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;WNW;3;45%;3%;3

Napa County;Mostly sunny;62;38;NE;5;73%;0%;3

Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;N;14;25%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;63;49;ESE;6;72%;0%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny;59;42;ENE;5;60%;1%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;40;N;4;72%;0%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;6;45%;1%;3

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;ENE;8;43%;2%;3

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;52;ENE;6;53%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;W;6;18%;0%;3

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;65;32;ESE;12;30%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;66;34;E;4;60%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;54;E;6;55%;0%;3

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;E;4;59%;1%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;69;42;E;5;54%;1%;4

Redding;Breezy in the a.m.;69;38;N;13;32%;3%;3

Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;NE;7;42%;0%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;72;39;ENE;6;45%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;63;35;ESE;6;74%;1%;3

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;64;35;E;7;63%;0%;3

Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;44;ESE;6;66%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;7;42%;0%;3

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;60;40;E;5;68%;1%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;63;47;E;6;73%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;66;46;E;5;63%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;66;47;NE;5;62%;0%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;58;44;NNE;6;73%;1%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;42;SE;5;65%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;69;42;NE;5;54%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;60;51;NNE;9;77%;1%;3

Sandberg;Increasingly windy;56;40;ENE;19;26%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Sunshine and nice;71;50;ENE;5;58%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;42;NE;5;72%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;65;40;ESE;6;63%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;64;49;NE;4;56%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;34;ENE;4;69%;0%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;67;35;NE;4;72%;1%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;E;5;51%;0%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;11;SE;7;42%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny;61;34;ESE;5;72%;0%;3

Thermal;Sunny and nice;78;40;NNW;5;26%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and cooler;40;10;SE;5;50%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;NW;10;22%;1%;3

Ukiah;Plenty of sun;69;35;N;1;56%;0%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;67;38;N;5;54%;1%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;71;50;NE;5;52%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;61;42;E;8;70%;0%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;64;26;ENE;9;46%;0%;3

Visalia;Mostly sunny;61;36;NNE;3;76%;0%;3

Watsonville;Plenty of sun;65;39;ENE;4;72%;0%;3

_____

