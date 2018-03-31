CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

570 FPUS55 KVEF 310227

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

CAZ519-311100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 66. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ521-311100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally

light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ520-311100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Winds generally light

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ522-311100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in the mountains...around 95 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to

78 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-311100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to

86. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ524-311100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to

89. Lows 61 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ525-526-311100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

725 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...

81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 92 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...

around 83 around Yucca Valley.

$$

