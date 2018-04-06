CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

628 FPUS55 KVEF 062106

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

CAZ519-071100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Strong winds. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning...then partly sunny with snow showers and a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 3 to

6 inches. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph increasing

to west 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ521-071100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

71. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ520-071100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 56 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 76 to

79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 48.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Winds generally

light becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

44 to 47.

$$

CAZ522-071100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to

102 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill

readings around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 42 to 45 in

the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

76 to 79 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows

49 to 52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 64 to

67 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Very windy. Highs 83 to 86. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 53.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 72 to 75.

Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ524-071100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Very windy. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 57. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 51 to 54.

$$

CAZ525-071100-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. Lows

62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

$$

CAZ526-071100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

205 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 92 to 95. West winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 62 to 65. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 95.

Lows 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

81 to 84.

$$

