CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

068 FPUS55 KVEF 142041

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 23 to

33. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 50 to

55. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows

20 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows

35 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

73 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

75 to 78.

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

67 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 46 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs 72 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

80 to 83.

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 76 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

52 to 55. Highs 80 to 83.

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

140 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...39 to

42 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

76 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Lows 53 to

56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

